As you may know, I buy $1,000 worth of stocks, generally 10-15 individual names, every month. This is what I call my Ian's Million Fund "IMF" portfolio, and I've been doing it for more than five years now. This continuous dollar-cost-averaging into an index-like basket of equities has now grown to just shy of $100,000. It's well on track to hit the million-dollar mark around when I turn 50.

In general, the portfolio is buy and hold. I want to invest in quality companies with strong profitability metrics and sustainable competitive advantages. However, not all investments work out. While portfolio turnover has been under 10% annually every year since inception, it's never been absolutely zero, either. Sometimes, things go wrong.

I'm almost never in a rush to sell a stock in this portfolio. Particularly after bad news, you rarely get the best exit trying to panic out of a position. Now though, with the stock market near record highs and a huge number of companies back up from their pandemic lows, it's a good time to prune out some weaker components of a diversified portfolio. With that in mind, here are my summer sales for the portfolio.

Aviva (OTCPK:AVVIY) was a holdover from my old Brexit Basket back in 2016. After Brexit, I bought a bunch of British stocks for the IMF portfolio. Many of these, such as Diageo (DEO), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Smith & Nephew (SNN) have worked out rather well. Others, however, have not.

Aviva is one of Britain's large insurance firms. It used to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well, but subsequently decided to delist. It's also seemingly lost its strategic direction. The company switched CEOs and is selling off many non-core assets.

Perhaps all this strategic repositioning will work out. However, I own plenty of financial stocks as is, and Aviva is a meaningfully different business than what I invested in 2016. Besides, the Brexit recovery idea is long behind us now. Aviva exited the portfolio with a 3% gain plus dividends.

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) is another insurer that I'm moving on from. At the time, it looked like a dirt-cheap spinoff from MetLife (MET) with David Einhorn as the lead investor. Turns out, copying Einhorn's investments has often been a poor decision in recent years. And Brighthouse, while looking optically cheap, has way-too-complicated financials. I've tried and failed to understand the intricacies of its financial statements several times now.

This was an error on my part to ever invest in, and I took my 13% loss without complaint. It could have ended up much worse for something where I failed to do enough diligence myself and primarily relied on a favorable P/E ratio plus smart investors being involved as a thesis. That's nice to have, but it's generally not sufficient to make something a buy.

Turning to energy, I sold Frank's International (FI). Why, you might ask, am I selling an oil equipment provider at the start of what I believe will be an historic bull market for crude oil? For one, Frank's is merging with another company that is larger than itself, and thus the new company will hardly resemble the one I did extensive work to understand.

Second, my initial thesis was that oil services would eventually come back, and Frank's would survive given its great balance sheet. That's true enough as it goes, but we're five years on from when I first looked at Frank's and its strength has significantly eroded over that time period. Meanwhile, if oil plays out as I now expect, the best money will be found in holding the producers with huge reserve lifespans, such as the oil sands, rather than in equipment and services.

Similarly, I'm selling Colfax (CFX). Five years ago, I bought Colfax in hopes that it would become the next great industrial and health care conglomerate, a la Danaher (DHR). Some of the same people were involved and it seemed like the chance to get into a new powerhouse on the ground floor due to the selloff in oil and gas.

Fast forward five years, and Colfax is splitting up into an industrial and a health care business. The industrial operations are focused on welding and heavily service the oil and gas and power generation markets. The health care business, by contrast, will target higher-growth opportunities.

In any case, I'd owned Colfax in hope of it assembling a giant industrial business with superior capital allocation. That's not the direction things ended up going in. Regardless, CFX stock was super-cheap in 2016, so it goes out as a 130% winner for the portfolio. Meanwhile, Frank's is sold at a 62% loss.

In REITs, the main decision was selling Empire State Realty, which I discussed at length in a separate article. However, I also sold CatchMark Timber (CTT). If this thing was ever going to rocket, it would have done so during the great lumber shortage of early 2021. Instead, CTT barely moved above the IMF's cost basis.

What's gone wrong for CatchMark? There were questions around management's capital allocation decisions. The value of southeastern timberland may be lower than I originally though. And I may have overestimated how much demand there would be for REITs such as CTT due to the low interest rate environment. There wasn't actually an infinite bid for yield stocks after all.

CTT stock goes out as a 7% capital gain along with having paid a 5% annual yield on cost over the life of the investment. So it certainly worked out alright as an income play. However, it had a return profile skewed in the wrong direction -- i.e. its share price collapsed during Covid-19, and it didn't really run like I would have expected during an unprecedented lumber short squeeze. Ideally, I don't want to hold 5%-yielding dividend stocks that can drop 50% in a crisis. That's an unfavorable skew there, risking 10 years of income in a bear market. In any case, I was happy to sell this timber play at what will likely go down as a cyclical high.

Ingredion (INGR) was another questionable initial investment on my part. The company makes a bunch of additives for food products, such as sweeteners. The business is cheap, however, it tends to be perpetually cheap. That's largely because it sells things that are generally out-of-favor nutritionally. Also, there's not a great deal of protection or moat around a lot of its product line. Ingredion is trying to move into higher-value add products, so maybe that will improve its profile.

I bought Ingredion years ago because it was "cheaper" than other food stocks on a P/E basis. It remains cheaper than other said food stocks because it simply isn't that great of a business. It's fine, but a generic lower-margin food additive company simply isn't in the same league as a high-quality branded products firm.

As I've evolved as an investor, I'd much rather pay a higher multiple for a world-class company like McCormick (MKC) in this space than buy the cheaper but decidedly mediocre company. Ingredion leaves the portfolio with an 8% capital gain in addition to the dividend. If you buy cheap enough, you may not lose money. But there were so many other better food stocks to own over the past two years than Ingredion.

Moving along, I sold Sterling Bancorp (STL) for a 53% gain as it is being acquired and I don't want the stock of the acquiring bank. The buyer, Webster (WBS) historically hasn't been that strong of a performer. It's also specialized in health savings accounts "HSAs" and I'm not particularly up-to-speed on that banking niche. Easy enough to sell Sterling for the gain. And the portfolio owns a ton of other banks, so nothing is lost from a diversification standpoint.

I also sold Huntington Ingalls (HII) for a 58% gain as some smart Ian's Insider Corner members clued me in to obsolescence/automation risk to the company's ships that I hadn't been aware of. HII stock was cheap enough at the time of purchase that it still resulted in a large and quick gain, but with further reflection, I'd much rather have the money in a large diversified defense business like Lockheed Martin (LMT) rather than Huntington with its more niche product line and risk of technology moving in another direction.

Finally, I sold Teva (TEVA) for a 59% loss. This is one of the worst picks ever in the IMF. Again, I got fooled by a cheap P/E ratio (Teva was in the single-digits at time of purchase).

Unfortunately, accounting in generic pharmaceuticals is extremely complicated, and GAAP earnings can be deceptive. Profit margin pressures and excessive debt ended up sinking the Teva thesis. After giving it years to turn things around, I've come to the conclusion that permanent capital impairment has happened and there's no reason to keep funds here. As always, a low P/E ratio, on its own, is not a great investment thesis.

The cash received from these portfolio sales have already been redeployed into the IMF portfolio via the fund's June monthly purchases, which were made on Friday.