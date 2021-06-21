koto_feja/iStock via Getty Images

Practical investors usually learn their problem is finding enough outstanding investments, rather than choosing among too many. - Phillip Fisher (Warren Buffett's mentor)

In biotech investing, it's a thing of beauty when you find a powerful growth company in its early growth stage. This is where you can enjoy multiple-fold gains. Essentially, these outstanding stocks are your potential multi-baggers. Building share early on is like betting on a young oak tree to grow larger in the coming years. Now, when such a growth company is enjoying an industry tailwind coupled with growing by merger and acquisition, you do not have to wait very long to see profits.

A growth company that best illustrates the aforesaid phenomenon is BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:BLFS). As the company rides on the growing prominence of the cell-based therapy sector, revenues are ramping up aggressively. Meanwhile, BioLife is executing prudent acquisitions of smaller operators. When I first mentioned BioLife, the stock was trading at $13.43. Fast forward today, BioLife shares are worth $38.69 (as of writing). Better yet, there are several more fold upsides to this young stock. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of BioLife and provide my expectation of this powerful Phillip Fisher growth equity

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you're familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the next section. Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, BioLife is a premier supplier of bioproduction products and a logistics service provider to the cell therapy, gene therapy, and biopharma sector. As cell-based therapy growing increasingly mainstream, you can anticipate that BioLife is positioned for robust growth.

Strong Industry Tailwind

Shifting gears, let us assess a key growth catalyst. Accordingly, research showed that the global cell therapy market was valued at $7.7B in 2020. Growing at the 14.5% CAGR, you can expect this niche to double in 2025, i.e., it'll grow to $15.4B. Of note, there is an increasing number of companies entering this cell/gene therapy and CAR-T space. And, I believe that the number of clinical trials will increase aggressively over time.

Consequently, companies providing logistic solutions for this sector will enjoy substantial upsides. As more clinical trials and drug approval come to fruition, the logistics and service providers will bank huge revenues. One such company that I cover is Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX). As its revenues increase year-over-year (YoY), the stock has delivered over fix folds gains since my recommendations. I'm not bragging about profits. I simply want to show you that certain logistic providers as BioLife will also go through a similar growth trajectory.

Powerful Corporate Strategy

As you can see, growing by merger & acquisition (M&A) is a powerful strategy for certain companies. With this accelerated growth approach, revenue generation for BioLife is rapid and robust. Moreover, the company can leverage the scientific and customer service reputation of the acquiring targets to boost sales.

Of note, the CGT niche is a prime target for consolidation because this industry is fragmented. Through M&A, the company can cross-market an expanded product and services portfolio to a larger base of existing biopreservation media customers.

Now, Biolife is highly selective in its buyout. In other words, the company adheres to very strict M&A metrics that are presented below. The most salient of those five points is that earning has to be accretive. Consequently, that'll drive a continued share price appreciation for investors.

Stirling Ultracold Acquisition

On May 3rd, BioLife announced that the company closes its acquisition of Stirling Ultracold. As a private company based in Athen, Ohio, Stirling manufactures ultra-low temperature [ULT] mechanical freezers. This buyout deal is interesting because it's a 100% stock transaction.

Specifically, BioLife issued 6.6M shares of common stock in exchange for 100% of the outstanding shares of Stirling. As part of this deal, Stirling management will join BioLife's leadership team. The deal is enticing for Stirling because it essentially brings the company to the public market in joining hands with a robust M&A engine.

For BioLife, the deal gives the company another 160 new employees. With a high demand for non-liquid nitrogen freezers servicing COVID-19 vaccines and other molecules, Stirling registered $39M and $60M for Fiscal 2020 and 2021, respectively. As the acquisition is consummated, BioLife will enjoy another $60M added revenue. Thrilled by the aforesaid development, BioLife's President and CEO (Michael Rice) enthused,

We welcome Dusty Tenney in his new role as BioLife's president and chief operating officer. Dusty and the entire Stirling team continue to deliver innovative solutions and stellar support to cell and gene therapy developers and contract manufacturing companies. We are realizing the cross-selling leverage we anticipated via our M&A strategy, as this customer uses our entire bioproduction tools and services portfolio. In addition to Stirling freezers, our proprietary CryoStor biopreservation media, automated, water-free ThawSTAR thaw systems, evo cold chain management platform, CBS cryogenic freezers and SciSafe storage services are all used to optimized the manufacture, storage, transport and thawing of life-saving cell and gene therapies. We see a tremendous opportunity to cross-sell our entire bioproduction tools and services portfolio to companies in the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 1Q'2021 earnings report for the period that ended on March 31.

As follows, BioLife procured $16.8M in revenues compared to $11.8M for the same period a year prior. This equates to the robust 42.3% year-over-year (YoY) revenue improvement. As you can see, the company added both services and rental revenues. Due to the recent acquisition, you can expect BioLife revenues to galvanize later this year. According to CEO Rice,

The entire BioLife team contributed to across-the-board excellent performance with total revenue reaching a record $16.8M. We gained 80 new customers in the first quarter alone, compared with our stellar addition of 213 customers for the full year 2020. We achieved record revenue from our media franchise as we gained 16 new media customers and received confirmation that our media will be used in an additional 13 customer clinical trials. Our freezers & thaw and biostorage platforms also delivered outstanding financial results. Importantly, we demonstrated our ability to cross-sell the solutions in our portfolio to an increasing number of customers and we expect to gain additional traction as pandemic-related travel restrictions continue to lift. We expect our acquisition of Stirling will drive significant top-line growth in 2021.

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $1.9M and $1.6M. I view the 18.7% R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into billion dollars in profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there were $1.1M ($0.03 per share) net losses versus $22.3M ($0.01 per share) decline. On a diluted per-share basis, the bottom line depreciated due to a change in the fair value of warrants as well as increased expenses.

About the balance sheet, there were $89.1M in cash and equivalents. Against the $17.8M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into the 2Q'2022. Simply put, the cash runway will last another five quarters and is overall strong.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if BioLife is a "serial diluter." After all, a company that is serially diluted will render your investments essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 21.0M to 33.2M, my math reveals a 58% annual dilution. At this rate, BioLife failed to clear my 30% cutoff for a profitable investment. As you know, this is not a hard and fast rule. And you can expect a higher dilution rate because BioLife is using its stocks to fund acquisitions.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for BioLife is whether the company can continue to ramp up its top line (revenue) growth.

Moreover, there is also a risk that the acquired companies won't deliver synergistic value. With more incoming acquisitions, the dilution level could be excessive which can negate the share price appreciation. As an aggressive grower, BioLife can overexert itself to potentially run into a cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on BioLife with the five out of five stars rating. Riding the robust industry tailwind of increasing cell-based therapy, BioLife is quickly growing into one of the top companies in the logistics/service provider for the CAR-T, cell, and gene therapy sector. At the $1.5B market cap, there are much more upsides to BioLife. That is to say, the growth is just warming up. You can bet that upcoming growth will come from both organic operation as well as acquisitions. As you know, a synergistic acquisition would enable the company to galvanize topline growth. So long as BioLife doesn't overexert itself to rendering the stock extremely diluted, you can anticipate another fourfold appreciation in the next three years.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, sell, or hold BioLife is always yours to make. In my view, you should build twice the size of a small position (i.e., double down) on BioLife to enjoy further upsides. I strongly believe that this stock is the rare multi-bagger in the making that will deliver outstanding results in the coming years.