EKKAPHAN CHIMPALEE/iStock via Getty Images

An undervalued meme stock?

Corsair (NASDAQ:CRSR) is officially a meme stock. Earlier last week, CRSR showed a large speculative rally as attributed to significant user interest in the ticker on the WallStreetBets Reddit community. Typically, these tickers are associated with highly shorted companies, reflective of the market discounting their forward potential so much that they believe the only path for them is downwards. Sure, the pandemic is expected to subside soon with vaccination programs underway worldwide, but CRSR is not expected to falter any time soon. Rather, there is a strong reason to believe that the pandemic has brought forth the permanence of trends of gaming and livestreaming once thought to be exclusive to bored and unproductive teens at home.

Riding on the coattails of the pandemic-related growth, CRSR has emerged strong in FY21, augmented the already stellar growth prospects brought about by secular trends of gaming in society. In Q1 of FY21, its revenues skyrocketed by 72% year on year, with gross profits more than doubling at 104%. The market had rewarded CRSR for its positioning as a gaming play in its post-IPO run up late last year, but for the fear of subsiding pandemic levels, CRSR has mostly lost steam in recent months.

Data by YCharts

(CRSR's Stock Price in recent months. Post-IPO, it has mostly been trading sideways)

However, CRSR is more than just another play on the high growth of gaming, esports and livestreaming. Far from its past as a mere dealer of PC components, CRSR’s ever-strengthening product portfolio is now home to many brand names for gamers worldwide: from the DRAM cards that are fundamental to game performance, to the gaming peripherals that promote high-fidelity gameplay, to the stream decks, microphones and other software that help gamer-creators up their livestreaming experience game. It is this leadership position in many aspects of the gaming coupled with its ability to horizontally diversify in line with the evolution of gaming that will contribute to the movement towards brand permanence. With its valuations still at attractive levels today, there is much opportunity to accumulate CRSR for a future winning play.

The Macro Case for CRSR

It is no big secret that gaming has demonstrated stellar growth in the past and is expected to continue growing significantly. As a result, many firms that sell products based on gaming have been large beneficiaries of this macro tailwind, especially in the previous year where shelter-at-home conditions have freed up additional time to pursue gaming and leisure activities such as watching livestream entertainment. Permanent work-from-home conditions are not expected as the world recovers from COVID-19, which may have caused CRSR to lose steam as mentioned earlier, but it is folly to assume that gaming is going away anytime soon. Rather, pandemic conditions have accelerated a shift towards a hybrid workplace environment, as have been embraced by firms like Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB) among many others. The expectations of a hybrid work environment on the part of employees will also pressurize many firms to accelerate this shift towards remote work, thus increasing the odds of freeing up time needed to travel for leisure activities such as video games. It may not be the 100% work from home like during the peak of the pandemic, but at the very least, working 100% of the time in the office is not likely to be a thing in the future anymore. This demand for gaming is likely to spill over towards peripherals and performance PC components, as players seek to maximize their gaming experience.

Even if the commuting time saved is converted to endless back-to-back zoom calls, there is still a market for peripherals for office workers. This is due to the dual nature purpose of gaming peripherals, which can double up as high-performance workplace productivity devices. For example, gaming headsets can offer greater teleconferencing clarity; mechanical keyboards can offer a better typing experience; and ergonomic gaming chairs can support prolonged work-from-home conditions. Apart from peripherals, office workers may also look towards upgrading their PCs at home with components from firms to ensure smooth and lag-free work.

Apart from the casual gaming experience by the average Joe, secular trends of esports have ignited players’ desire to improve their performance. With over $975 M in prize winnings recorded and no signs of stopping, it has become increasingly clear that there are clear payoffs to being a top tier gamer. Players seeking to be the very best will therefore be incentivized to invest in gaming gear to boost their performance.

Similarly, pandemic trends have seemed to result in the increased interest in livestreaming, as evidenced by the skyrocketing player and hours watched statistics.

(The average number viewers on twitch.tv has skyrocketed post-pandemic. Source: TwitchTracker)

The large number of watchers, sponsors and willing patrons on various livestreaming sites have also made this gig an increasingly viable one. As more creators join the scene, be it esports professionals, or casual gamer-creators, there is a greater need to invest in high quality streaming and gaming equipment to create the highest quality content.

Here, CRSR offers a full suite of solutions catered to ongoing trends of gaming and livestreaming. For almost every aspect of gaming and livestreaming, it has a product for it, all the way from the memory cards and power supply of the PCs to the headsets, mice, and headphones for gaming, and finally to capture cards, studio accessories and stream decks to broadcast to the world.

(Full suite of CRSR's products, catering to every gamer and streamer's needs. Source: CRSR FY20 Investor's Presentation)

Estimates currently place the growth of the gaming peripherals industry at 10.4% CAGR towards 2025, while digital content is expected to grow at 13% towards 2026. Being at the center of it all, there is a large market opportunity for CRSR to achieve organic growth in the future, which provides a strong investment case based on industry positioning alone.

Stellar Competitive Strategy

Cut-throat Competition

Despite the large growth of the industry that will likely spill over to these product lines, competition is expected to be cutthroat as new entrants seek to grab a portion of the pie.

For one, the barriers to entry are relatively low for gaming-related consumer electronics. Most of these electronics can be manufactured at relatively little cost by outsourcing to smaller OEMs, and most firms are just an acquisition away from breaking into a particular subsegment of gaming or livestreaming. The fact that many of CRSR’s competitors are well-capitalized means that there is always a constant threat of this happening. For example, Razer (OTCPK:RAZFF) acquired Controller Gear in 2021 to compete better with CRSR’s SCUF acquisition in 2020 in the console accessories market; Logitech (LOGI) bought Streamlabs in 2019 to enter the livestream services market; and Turtle Beach evolved from simply a headset manufacturer to a better-rounded peripherals manufacturer with the acquisition of ROCCAT in 2019 and Neat Microphones in 2021. Even if these firms are new to the industry, they can easily improve their brand presence by sponsoring influencers, esports athletes and esports events, which has proven to be an effective strategy considering the sensitivity of fans to sponsored items.

(Fans are very sensitive to sponsorships as a marketing strategy. Source: GWI Blog)

In terms of performance, most gaming peripherals also vary little in terms of quality, with only minute performance differences between offerings of the same price level. For most gamers, the largest difference would be an upgrade from a non-gaming peripheral (i.e. unbranded or manufacturing defaults) to a gaming one, but subsequent upgrades past that would be marginal. The large threat of substitution here suggests that product offerings are mostly up to the individual preference of the user. However, the low barriers to entry into the peripherals market together with homogenous marketing strategies suggest that there is less to differentiate competitors from others in the market, at least not in the traditional sense.

What this means is that to truly differentiate from competitors in an intense marketplace, competitors need to look towards non- generic strategies, and value-add in places where competitors are unable to. This will help it to produce long run sustained returns and ensure outperformance even as the and the illusion of a prospering scene wanes. In this aspect, CRSR’s strategic positioning primes it for outperformance in the future.

Horizontally Integration Leading to Brand Loyalty

CRSR is currently more horizontally integrated than any other player on the market, with product offerings in many different categories, from the components that fuel performance to the peripherals that augment gaming to gaming and livestreaming services.

(Overview of product offerings by various competitor firms in the gaming peripherals and hardware market. Source: Various Company Websites)

This differentiates CRSR greatly from most competitors on the market. For large players in the peripherals space, many of them have started building comprehensive product portfolios, but none of them sell hardware components such as memory, cases, or cooling systems. On the other hand, many of the players that deal heavily in the PC components and systems such as Cooler Master, EVGA and NZXT lack offerings in the peripheral space. It is this horizontal integration difference that allows CRSR to generate significant brand loyalty, generating sustainable revenues over time, while commanding a price premium over peers.

For instance, the integration of PC components and peripherals can help gamers and streamers fine-tune their performance. Gamers can use a single dashboard on iCUE to control their power supply fan speeds, CPU cooling pumps, macros and sensitivity on their mice and sounds on their headsets to optimize gameplay. For streamers, they can integrate their suite of stream equipment such as microphones, cameras, stream decks, lighting, and external video capture devices into a single platform on Elgato. This convenience allows them to easily maximize the viewing experience they can provide to their audiences.

This level of integration is something that is key to the business of CRSR and is what will enable sustained brand advantages to be built over time as consumers are continuously encouraged to make repeat purchases. After a purchase of a CRSR-branded RAM, PSU or Cooling Systems, gamers are more incentivized to complement their setup with CRSR peripherals because they are better able to monitor and alter performance from a single dashboard. When upgrading components or peripherals, they are also more likely to stick with the same brand to keep the same level of customization and convenience as they had in the past. The same can be said for streamer product offerings. This has led to a sustained advantage in the market for PC components, where CRSR has managed to command a price premium over peers.

In a recent investors’ presentation, CRSR noted that all its products in its gaming components and systems segment were able to command a substantial price premium over other brands. The price differential ranged from +8% in High performance memory to +73% in cooling solutions as shown below.

(CRSR was able to command a price premium for its PC components. Source: FY20 Investor's Presentation)

CRSR was not the top contender for market share in the gaming peripheral space, nor was it able to command as much of a price premium in peripheral categories in FY20. However, with further acquisitions down the line to further value-add to consumers in an already strongly integrated ecosystem, there is strong reason to believe that brand loyalty will be inculcated here to drive brand permanence and lower substitutability in the long run.

Poised to Leverage on Service Growth

CRSR’s ecosystem advantage not only gives allows them to gain additional brand loyalty over time, but also primes them to leverage on other growth factors by diversifying into alternative monetization modes. Specifically, their software and hardware integration creates the opportunity to set of complementary services to its customers via its installed base. In the long term, diversifying to a service or subscription-oriented revenue stream can help to offset intensifying competition in the base consumer electronics market for peripherals, while helping to generate further brand loyalty.

For streamers, CRSR provides a design service for streamers that seek to improve the overall aesthetics of their stream, in line with existing streamer-oriented products such as stream decks, green screens, mounts, and capture cards. On the gamer end, CRSR operates a game coaching service called Gamer Sensei, which can help gamers improve their performance together with its other game peripheral products.

CRSR’s high level of product integration offer multiple touchpoints to raise awareness of such services, thus allowing it to acquire more customers at a lower cost and grow their service revenue stream more so than competitors.

(Turnover and sales efficiency ratios of certain key competitors in the peripherals space. Source: Various 10-Ks)

Notice that for the past 5 years, CRSR’s advantage in ecosystem allowed them to acquire customers and therefore sales at a much lower cost than competitors, even after factoring out the impact of COVID-19. Other asset turnover ratios also tell a similar story – that they are just more efficient at converting users over. Both RAZFF and LOGI may have service offerings, but they are still less efficient at converting them over to sales.

RAZFF for instance offers a fintech-related service dealing with virtual credits and game wallets. This can theoretically provide a strong service revenue base that capitalizes on rides on the monetization strategies of many games today, but their ambitions have been stalled by their inability to secure a digital banking license in Singapore. LOGI’s Streamlabs mirrors CRSR’s Visuals by Impulse service offering to streamers, but their lack of a dedicated streaming equipment product portfolio suggests a higher cost of customer acquisition from existing product segments.

Against competitors that do not yet have product offerings in certain product categories, CRSR has a first-mover advantage that allows them to build brand loyalty with consumers in the services segment before other competitors can disrupt this dynamic. This is something that is less doable for competitors that do not have the same level of horizontal integration, because they would have to invest more significantly in marketing to get the same payoff as CRSR. It would thus be more prudent for them to simply acquire and expand their product portfolio first before expanding to services to obtain the installed base and earn a better return on investment. This will likely heighten the barriers to entry and allow them to protect its moat from future entrants seeking to capitalize on the enlarging slice of the pie.

For now, these services are mostly standalone, and CRSR’s products offer no more than a touchpoint to improve awareness of the existence of such services in line with its low customer acquisition cost. However, as they expand their product and service offerings in FY21 and beyond, it is not too far-fetched to believe that they can be integrated within the ecosystem and monetized effectively. In particular, CRSR’s control over hardware provides the opportunity for valuable diagnostics data that can be used to sell more services such as tune-up utilities like CCleaner, performance benchmarking software like Geekbench or even game-statistics aggregators like Mobalytics that can add value to gamers and streamers alike.

CRSR’s undervaluation presents an upside potential

After its initial run-up post IPO, CRSR has since sat below its intrinsic value as many investors and individuals have discounted its potential as a gaming-related firm with expectations of weak performance after the world recovers from the pandemic. In this section, I will explain and elaborate on the assumptions used in a traditional unlevered DCF model to arrive at this conclusion.

Key DCF Assumptions

Revenue growth was projected separately for the period of FY21-FY25 and FY26-FY35. In the first stage, revenue growth is expected to be high, in line with the secular trend of gaming, esports and livestream entertainment. Revenues were projected on a quarterly basis, from the 8-quarter historical average quarterly growth rate of 5.7% and slowly declining down to 3-5% quarterly towards FY25. In the second stage of growth, implied yearly revenue growth rates at the end of FY25 declines down to the terminal growth rate of 2-3% in line with the average GDP growth rate of developed nations around the world. In all, yearly revenue growth rates are expected to be approximately around 20-23% towards FY25, at a slightly more conservative range than the average revenue CAGR from 2017 to 2020.

This method of revenue projections builds in a path towards industry maturity at a gradual rate, rather than assuming high growth at the start and immediately assuming a terminal growth rate of 2-3% by FY25 in most DCF analyses.

Cost and expenses were projected as a percentage of revenue, based on its 3-year historical average. This is likely to overstate future costs, especially in departments such as cost of revenue, because CRSR has demonstrated a consistent trend of margin reduction. Share-based compensation expense was projected separately, but also using the same method. For FY26-FY35, I used a flat-rated operating margin of 9-10%, which represents the range of operating margins during the pandemic in FY20.

Instead of using margins from FY20 that may have been inflated by pandemic trends, assuming that the market grows and CRSR scales up sufficiently within 5 years to target this operating margin allows for a decent margin of safety. This will help us avoid overexuberant estimates of costs, which the model is sensitive to.

Lastly, terminal value hinges on the terminal discount rate, terminal growth rate and the terminal return on invested capital. The terminal discount rate ranged from 9-10% as a conservative number, terminal growth rates ranged from 2-3%. The ROIC value of 15% was derived from a rounded value for its 5-year historical average.

Other assumptions used to build the model are shown below:

(Other DCF Assumptions. Source: Author)

Relative Valuation

Relative valuation was used to confirm the range of values obtained from the independent DCF analysis, using forward EV/EBITDA, EV/Sales and P/E ratios, together with trailing EV/Sales numbers as a comparison. The peers used in this valuation were mostly gaming firms that have product lines in the peripherals space, PC components space, or both. All of these firms are expected to trade within the same range in the future as they will benefit similarly from the growth of gaming, esports and livestream entertainment.

Since CRSR’s NTM ratios are expected to be in the higher end of the valuation range as compared to peers, I took the 70th to 95th percentile estimate for the respective ratios.

Final DCF Output

(CRSR's Football Field Valuation. Source: Author)

Over the range of values for sensitivity analysis, the 25th and 75th percentile estimates obtained for the DCF output is $47.05 and $53.64, respectively. Taking the median estimate of $50.24, there is a significant implied upside of approximately 57.36% from today's price. Except for NTM P/E values, the valuation ranges mostly fall within the range of values obtained from independent DCF estimates, as well as street target as shown in the table above, which gives me a high level of confidence that CRSR’s intrinsic value lies in the above-calculated range.

Balancing the thesis: Risks and Opportunities

To provide a more comprehensive view of the risks and opportunities that come together with an investment in CRSR, I will dedicate this final section to discussing possible future challenges as well as catalysts that can serve as a short to medium-term boost in share price.

Investment Risks

On the one hand, there are some key risks that may challenge the sustainability of its future business model.

The most pertinent investment risk may be CRSR’s optimism in gaming or livestreaming services. Even though it represents a strategic path towards sustained revenues, similar to the Apple (AAPL) model of building a service revenue after selling its ecosystem of products, there is no evidence that the markets for these services are even big enough to sustain long run revenue growth. Markets like the professional game coaching market may be a billion-dollar industry, but Gamer Sensei likely only takes a small portion of this gig economy. The popular coaches or professional athletes that are in demand are likely to have their own customer base, built from other social media websites such as twitch.tv. For CRSR to achieve sustained growth in this area, more acquisitions and more innovations need to be developed.

On the same note, the current services that are being sold by CRSR are mostly just optional add-ons, and there is nothing compelling customers to buy complementary services. To truly build a real ecosystem, more needs to be done to compel consumers to purchase CRSR-branded products, and one way to do that is through synergistic products. Software like iCUE and Elgato may be evidence of this, but it is difficult to monetize from such software because consumers mostly expect these to be free after buying the hardware.

From the macro perspective, cloud gaming may reduce the demand for gaming components in the future. As the burden of computational power shifts towards large servers in the cloud away from PCs, there is less of a need to invest in expensive cooling systems or memory cards, since the only thing throttling performance becomes bandwidth. Consequently, the ecosystem of CRSR becomes less compelling too. Currently, cloud gaming is not developed enough to run modern competitive games at a low latency, so it does not exactly affect the market for CRSR’s professionally geared peripherals. However, this is a risk worth taking note of in the future.

Catalysts for Performance

On the other hand, there are many short-term catalysts that can significantly improve its performance and make for a more compelling business model.

The current market has discounted CRSR’s forward potential because it is expected to lose steam once post-COVID norms return. However, evidence more concrete commitments to sustained work-from-home conditions by many firms may reverse this sentiment.

Even if more workers return to the office, market sentiment of CRSR may turn positive with sustained and large revenue growth numbers in future quarters. This is likely to be the case in the future as CRSR’s stellar business model allows them to edge ahead of its peers, especially as they continue pursuing accretive M&As that further diversify its product offerings. Sustained revenue growth numbers in spite of waning pandemic conditions can be taken as proof of a stellar business model, therefore providing a more optimistic future outlook for the firm.

CRSR’s sponsorship of professional athletes, teams and streamers may lead to a significant increase in sales if these players suddenly skyrocket to fame. Normally, who the company sponsors as part of its marketing strategy would not make a difference, but a team winning a large tournament (such as the League of Legends World Championships, Dota 2 International or various CS:GO Majors) could add significant visibility of CRSR’s brand over other peers. Likewise, sponsored streamers that rapidly rise to popularity are likely to create more visibility of its brand and thus translate to sales.

Conclusion

In summary, CRSR appears poised to be a long-term winner in the gaming peripherals and computer components space. Its position as a meme stock may scare off investors who believe that anything WallStreetBets mentions is a speculative stock, but on closer inspection, CRSR is a diamond in the rough that is still significantly undervalued. With time, CRSR’s competitive strategy will likely produce significant returns for investors, thus proving to the world that it is more than a stock temporarily pumped by COVID-19 trends.