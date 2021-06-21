Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:NYSE:PSTH) just confirmed its transaction with Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF). This is a quick review of the updated deal terms that slightly deviate from what we learned earlier. William Ackman's line to explain the complex deal is that tax, legal and other strategic considerations prevented Vivendi from doing a regular SPAC type deal. UMG is such a unique opportunity to acquire a (partial stake) into a great business they went for it anyway.

On a basic level, the story doesn't make sense to me. Why didn't Ackman just buy the 10% block of shares in Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF)? That would have avoided a lot of complexity. Ackman does go to great lengths to explain the transaction in a press release and by issuing a dedicated presentation. Expect fireworks for a multilingual international presentation on Wednesday. I've written previously why this deal and its structure don't make a lot of sense to me without some kind of step 2. I'll get into the subject later but with this disclosure, odds are decreasing that PSTH will do some kind of second step deal with Vivendi or UMG.

To get to the main subject, in Pershing's view, there are three important elements to the deal:

(1) PSTH will buy 10% of the outstanding Ordinary Shares of UMG and thereafter these shares will be distributed to PSTH shareholders. (2) Following the UMG distribution, PSTH shareholders will continue to own shares in PSTH (“RemainCo”), which will continue to exist, with approximately $1.5 billion in cash and access to an additional $1.4 billion of cash through forward purchase agreements. (3) A new company (“SPARC”) will issue warrants (the “SPARC Warrants”) to PSTH’s shareholders. The SPARC Warrants are expected to trade on the NYSE or Nasdaq, and will allow holders to subscribe for SPARC shares once SPARC finds its initial business combination partner.

The timeline of all the events associated with the transaction should look like this:

Source: PSTH deal presentation

It looks like (at least initially) the distributed shares will only be tradeable on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. This is quite an important negative. Many people are not going to like this. I hoped a second step to the proposed transaction would solve the issue of distributing Europe-listed equities to U.S. shareholders (who may not be able to trade it).

A new piece of information is that Pershing "has begun to identify" the business combination partner that it wants to take to market through PSTH RemainCo. Pershing does not expect to get a deal done before the redemption tender offer is completed. Basically, you won't know before tendering your shares. The choice of words sort of implies the deal isn't for more pieces of UMG or Vivendi. Otherwise why to say; "has begun to identify". Still, the fact a deal could get done soon on that end is positive news. It decreases the risk of having a lot of cash stuck in limbo.

Another very important piece of information is the fact that the Tontine warrants can't be exchanged in the warrant exchange offer. I thought they would be, but I've been proven wrong by this news.

Source: PSTH deal presentation

The tontine warrant exercise price will be adjusted downward (but not below zero) by the fair market value of the UMG distribution. That's very important and probably very interesting. I think fair market value implies these warrants could get adjusted by the market value of freely traded UMG shares. That's going to be fireworks if UMG shares trade up on IPO. It looks like UMG and Ackman will be campaigning to make that happen (see various shareholder events by Tontine Holdings on Wednesday).

Finally, I think Ackman is also saying:

The Pershing Square Funds may acquire additional economic exposure to UMG by acquiring Vivendi and/or UMG securities following the distribution of UMG Shares by Vivendi

This seems to imply Pershing Square Holdings could invest more money in Vivendi or UMG stock before IPO. If anything it speaks to his conviction UMG really is a great buy. He should have very high conviction because otherwise, it is inexplicable to me how he's going out of his way to accommodate Vivendi by pushing the limits of the SPAC format. In my view, the transaction is sort of turning the whole tontine structure into an entirely unnecessary complication. Not a great advertisement for a feature I had hoped to serve as a blueprint for SPACS 2.0.

A small difference with the deal as initially proposed is the new SPAR security. It is now proposed as a warrant instead of as a right. That makes a little bit more intuitive sense as these could be outstanding for several years.

Although I've been wrong on how the tontine warrants will be treated (I figured they would be exchangeable in the warrant exchange as well), I'm very interested in the change there. Potentially these could be very interesting if UMG IPOs really well. However, as they are attached to PSTH RemainCo, I'm a bit worried that in case they get a very low and attractive strike, the target will balk at having these outstanding. At the end of the day the key to the whole transaction is the underlying business. If UMG is deemed highly valuable and IPOs very well, then PSTH shares are a steal here.