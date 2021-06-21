Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I continue to assign a Bullish rating to KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:NYSE:KB) [105560:KS].

I previously provided an update on the stock with my article published on April 5, 2021, and KB Financial's stock price has increased by +5% from KRW53,900 as of April 2, 2021 to KRW56,800 as of June 18, 2021. Since I initiated on KB Financial with a Bullish rating on February 18, 2020, the company's share price has risen by +34% as compared to its stock price of KRW42,400 as of February 17, 2020.

The key re-rating catalysts for KB Financial are an increase in its future dividend payout ratio and a shift towards quarterly dividend payouts. Also, the digital banking threat is not a major risk, as KB Financial has a stake in Korea's leading digital bank, and it could possibly set up its own digital bank in the future if new regulations are passed.

I maintain my Bullish rating on KB Financial. Its valuations are reasonably attractive at 5.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E and a trailing P/B of 0.53 times. Its forward dividend yields are also appealing at 4.8% and 5.2% for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively.

Dividends

In my prior update on KB Financial published in early-April 2021, I had noted that "a negative surprise was KB Financial's FY 2020 dividend payout ratio of 20% which was below expectations." There are certain indicators which suggest that there could be a significant improvement for KB Financial's future dividends.

At the bank's most recent 1Q 2021 earnings call, KB Financial stressed that "we are going to do our utmost to actually regain and recover to the previous payout level", and it reiterated that the company targets to "increase the (dividend) payout ratio to around 30%" from "a mid- to long-term perspective." KB Financial also added that it is currently considering "other shareholder return enhancement options", which include "interim payout as well as share buybacks."

The sell-side analysts currently expect KB Financial to pay out dividends of KRW2,701 per share for FY 2021 and KRW2,929 per share for FY 2022, based on S&P Capital IQ market consensus data. This translates to estimated dividend payout ratios of 26% and 27% for KB Financial in FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. KB Financial's dividend payout ratio was 26% in FY 2019, so sell-side analysts' forecasts are in line with management guidance of a restoration of the future dividend payout to the "previous payout level."

Apart from a higher dividend payout ratio going forward, it is also very likely that KB Financial will eventually adopt a new policy of paying interim or quarterly dividends, as opposed to the bank's current annual dividend payout policy. At its annual shareholders' meeting in March 2021, KB Financial's chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo highlighted that "expectations for quarterly dividends are also growing, and KB will review taking such a step for shareholders' interest."

It is noteworthy that KB Financial's Korean banking peers have either done the same already or considering a similar policy in the future. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) [055550:KS] disclosed earlier in the year that it will begin paying out dividends on a quarterly basis. The Korea Herald also reported on March 26, 2021 that Woori Financial Group (WF) [316140:KS] has obtained its shareholders' approval to "set aside its capital reserve worth 4 trillion won to funnel earnings available for dividend payouts." Another news article published in the same month by The Korea Times had mentioned that "market insiders consider it a move for Woori to build a foundation for interim dividend offerings." It is clear that Korean banks in general are moving towards more regular and frequent dividend payouts, which should be seen in a positive light by income-focused investors.

Separately, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial's normalized earnings per share will grow by +18% and +4% to KRW10,256 and KRW10,691 respectively. There could possibly be further upside to the bank's future net profit, if South Korea's economy recovers as the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control, and KB Financial reverses certain COVID-19 related provisions in the future. KB Financial acknowledged at its 1Q 2021 results briefing that "we have pre-emptively made some reserves" related to the coronavirus pandemic, and noted that "when the whole circumstances are normalized, maybe then we may have a possibility to think about a write-back." If and when KB Financial makes these write-backs sometime in the future, it will likely mean higher earnings and increased dividends for the company.

An improvement in dividend payout ratio and dividend frequency are re-rating catalysts for KB Financial. On the other hand, the threat of digital banking is a key risk for the banks and its peers, but I argue in the next section that KB Financial is well-positioned to deal with the rise of digital banking in South Korea.

Digital Banking

Digital banks and fintech players are giving traditional banks a run for their money in various developed markets, and South Korea is no exception. Consultancy Kapronasia published an article titled "South Korean Banks Feel Pressure From Fintechs" on May 12, 2021. In the Kapronasia article, it was highlighted that "traditional banks are struggling to compete with the fintechs’ slick apps, which offer a suite of financial services under one convenient umbrella and are immensely popular" in Korea. This is validated by App Annie data which shows that consumers in South Korea use fintech apps (225 times per month on average) much more frequently than the apps offered by the traditional Korean banks (25 times per month on average).

There are currently only two-only digital banks in South Korea, Kakao Bank and K Bank, with a potential new entrant, Toss Bank recently have obtained regulatory approval to operate. It is worthy of note that KB Financial has already made investments in the digital banking space a few years ago.

An April 18, 2021 The Korea Times article highlighted that KB Financial has "joined hands with the Kakao subsidiary (Kakao Bank) even before its establishment in 2017", as "some of KB Kookmin Bank's (KB Financial's banking subsidiary) executives took part in the founding of Kakao Bank by sharing their decades-long knowhow." Kakao Bank boasts the largest number of users for banking apps in South Korea, and KB Financial is the only Korean traditional bank to have an equity stake (9% equity interest) in Kakao Bank. This implies that KB Financial indirectly benefits from the rise of digital banking in the country via its Kakao Bank stake.

Furthermore, Korean regulators are considering the possibility of allowing traditional Korean banks to set up their respective digital-only banking subsidiaries, and KB Financial has indicated its interest. At the bank's 1Q 2021 earnings call, KB Financial mentioned that "if there are any changes in the direction of the regulation by the FSC (Korean regulators)", the company "will, of course, be in line with those direction and review the potential possibility."

In other words, the increased popularity of digital banking in South Korea is not a major concern for KB Financial, as it already has an equity interest in the country's digital banking leader, and it is likely to have the opportunity to set up its own digital bank sometime in the future.

Valuation And Risk Factors

KB Financial is valued by the market at 5.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E and 5.3 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E, based on the company's last traded price of KRW56,800 as of June 18, 2021. It also trades a trailing P/B ratio of 0.53 times. The stock also offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 4.8% and 5.2%, respectively.

On a historical valuation comparison, KB Financial's shares are inexpensive. The stock's five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E ratios were higher at 6.6 times and 7.2 times, respectively. Its current trailing P/B ratio is also lower as compared to its five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 0.54 times and 0.56 times, respectively.

From a peer valuation comparison perspective, the market values KB Financial at a premium to its peers based on the P/B and P/E metrics. In my prior April 5, 2021 article, I have already highlighted that KB Financial's net interest income growth, NPL (Non-Performing Loans) coverage ratio and Common Equity Tier 1 or CET1 ratio were superior to that of its peers. Also, KB Financial's FY 2021 and FY 2022 market consensus forecasted ROEs of 9.4% and 9.1% are the second highest in the peer group, and they are only slightly below Hana Financial Group [086790:KS], which boasts the highest forward ROEs among its peers. This supports the case for KB Financial's relatively higher valuations.

KB Financial's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Year Normalized P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Normalized P/E Trailing P/B Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. 5.4 5.2 0.48 4.9% 5.3% 9.0% 8.8% Hana Financial Group 4.5 4.4 0.43 5.7% 6.0% 9.6% 9.2% Woori Financial Group 4.5 4.3 0.36 5.6% 6.1% 8.0% 7.9%

Source: S&P Capital

The key risks for KB Financial include a lower-than-expected dividend payout ratio going forward, a longer-than-expected time taken for the bank to move toward quarterly dividend payouts, and a failure to contend with the risks posed by digital banks.