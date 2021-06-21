DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

When a company's business model is built upon doing acquisitions, it would make sense for the company to have above average amount of debt on the balance sheet. B&G Foods (NYSE:NYSE:BGS) is a prime example of that. The company is carrying a lot of debt, a large portion of it not supported by their cash flow, hindering future growth possibilities.

I have kept my eye on the company for a while, because, as I will outline in this article, it's a very consistent company that would be trading at a very attractive price if it weren’t for its large amount of debt.

Who is B&G Foods

B&G Foods is a fairly large American-based company, with a market cap of $2.1b. The company is a branded foods holding company that has a portfolio of over 50 brands, and has been an aggressive acquirer of other businesses in the last decade.

The company has been a generous distributor of cash flow as well, paying out over 80% in dividends, and continues to do so.

Fundamentals

The growth of the revenue has been very consistent. Most of the growth has been from acquisitions, with only a minor part of it being organic. The company has been doing low double-digits in revenue growth, which is very impressive, but it has been at the expense of issuing shares. The growth per share is, therefore, lower than the revenue growth. Analysts are expecting the growth to continue, but at a slower pace moving forward.

(Source: FairlyValued.com)

B&G Foods' management has done an excellent job of integrating the many businesses they have bought. It's not uncommon for a company to experience fluctuating margins when they are making a lot of acquisitions. B&G Foods has kept their margins stable, which has resulted in a solid bottom line.

As seen in the picture below, their net income has been very consistent, in line with the growth of the revenue. Their capital expenditures have also been kept low, bringing in a lot of free cash flow.

(Source: Macrotrends.com)

B&G Foods has, in the last decade, been aggressively expanding, acquiring a large number of other businesses. These purchases have been funded by a mix of issuance of shares, cash flow and debt. The issuance of shares has diluted shareholders, resulting in a modest single-digit earnings per share growth rate.

The company recently repurchased some of their own shares at prices that I would consider good. Normally, I would argue that a company, as leveraged as they are, should not buy back their own stock, but since they seem committed to their high dividend, buying back shares when they did makes sense.

(Source: FairlyValued.com)

The company has grown free cash flow at a consistent pace, which is very encouraging to see. They can comfortably afford the payment of the dividend, but considering their debt and that their main source of growth is from acquisitions, the dividend seems like a drawback instead of a bonus.

(Source: FairlyValued.com)

The company is currently being assigned a p/e slightly above ~15. Without including the debt, a 15 p/e for a slow/medium growing company would probably be a fair multiple.

A company can comfortably carry 3x their free cash flow in net debt. I am adding surplus debt on top of the market cap to ensure that I won't pay too much. With free cash flow of ~$250m and net debt of ~$2.3b, the company seems very leveraged. I am therefore going to add $1.55b to their market cap, which gives us a new price for the business of ~$3.66b.

Their p/e, with excess debt added on top, is ~26, which seems like a high multiple for a business that’s growing with single digits and still fully leveraged.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

The company appears undervalued based on its free cash flow while excluding the debt. Recent years of low cash flow have pushed down the stock price, making the company trade with a low 8.86 p/fcf. Adding the excess debt on top, we get a surprisingly low ~14.5 p/fcf. The company can easily afford the dividend with a payout ratio of ~55% and have cash left to reinvest into the business.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

The company has consistent revenue and margins and is managing to produce a lot of free cash flow. The dividend seems manageable, and a case for a fairly valued company could be made based on the free cash flow.

Stock chart

Quick disclaimer. A technical analysis by itself is not a good enough reason to buy a stock, but combined with the fundamentals of the company it can greatly narrow your price target range when buying.

Based on previous stock chart performance of B&G Foods, a potential value opportunity looks to be at ~$27 and under. That would be close to its 50-month moving average. Both the fundamentals and stock chart suggest lower prices, before being able to buy with a margin of safety.

(Source: TradingView.com)

Risks

The company is built around acquisitions, which is always a less-ideal business model. Acquisitions have a tendency of being overpaid for, and integration problems are always a risk. The company has so far done a good job of maintaining its margins, while consistently growing the business.

As the company grows larger, the selection of potential acquisition targets narrows. The chances of a bad acquisition therefore increase. The company is very leveraged and could, if interest increases, choose to cut the dividend to speed up debt repayment.

Final thoughts

B&G Foods is a tricky company to value. Free cash flow is suggesting it to be fairly valued while operating earnings are pointing towards it being overvalued. Management of the company seems to ignore the debt at the moment, continuing to pay out a large dividend and to do acquisitions. I don’t see this continuing for long, considering the high debt. The dividend may be fine, but acquisitions will most likely slow down and therewith growth.

Since neither FCF, stock chart performance nor operating earnings are suggesting it being undervalued, I remain neutral on the stock while continuing monitoring it from the sidelines.