Jonathan Pow/Cultura via Getty Images

Graphics Source: BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Introduction: What is BioLife Solutions?

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:BLFS) is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy ("CGT") industry. BioLife's goal is to improve the quality and de-risk biologic manufacturing and delivery alongside providing storage services for the pharmaceutical and CGT industry. The product uses of BioLife's solutions are in basic and applied research and commercial manufacturing of biologics used to maintain their health and function during sourcing, manufacturing, storage, and distribution of cells and tissues.

Founded in 1987, BioLife Solutions has since grown to a market cap of $1.71B (June 2021) with 196 employees. BioLife has carved out a promising niche in cryobiology undergoing an aggressive M&A campaign unlocking substantial growth in the short term. This has caused a strong upside in the stock thus far and is expected to continue. The following report will aim to outline generally where BioLife Solutions is and where it is headed.

Products/Pipeline

BioLife Solutions currently operates one bioproduction tools and services business with various product lines that support the stages of biological material manufacturing and delivery. Each of the respective end-users makes up three total addressable markets with cold chain at ~$5B (2024), Lab Freezers at ~$4B (2025), and Biopreservation Media and Equipment at ~$5B (2025) for a total potential market of ~$14B by 2025 emphasizing much room to grow.

BioLife's product portfolio of tools and services cover biopreservation, frozen storage, and thawing of biologic materials with in-house expertise in cryobiology and an aggressive product expansion campaign through M&A.

BioLife's bioproduction tools and services cover five key offerings including 1) Biopreservation media; 2) Automated thawing devices; 3) Cloud-connected “smart” shipping containers; 4) Freezer and storage technology and related components; 5) Biological and pharmaceutical material storage. Many of such products were augmented and enhanced from 2019-2020 with a further acquisition of 5 companies covering Automated Thawing (Astero), Cloud-Connected Shipping Containers (SAVSU), High-Capacity Storage Freezers (Custom Biogenic Systems), Biostorage (SciSafe), and Ultra Low-Temperature Freezers (Stirling).

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the product lines, please see the company's product sections on the website.

Management / Strategy

BioLife's management has set forth a compelling strategy of continually leveraging their in-house expertise in cryobiology while capitalizing on external opportunities for maximizing the value of their product platform/offering through primary acquisitions (5 in 2019-2020), but also through organic growth and cross-selling. They aim to protect their core media franchise while integrating newly acquired operations ensuring they're accretive to EPS within 12–24 months. BioLife's management doesn't plan to stop acquisitions, with expected selective M&A to continue in the cell & gene therapy bioproduction tools & services sphere.

This all culminates in their goal of cross-selling their entire product portfolio to their 2,300+ indirect customers and +200 direct customers which can be better understood as vertical development across source collection to manufacturing to dose preparation and finally to delivery.

In terms of who is leading the charge, Michael Rice is currently and has acted in the capacity of President and CEO since 2006 bringing with him 30+ years of entrepreneurial experience in the medical and high-tech industries. Before BioLife, he spent two years as Senior Business Development Manager for Medical and Wireless Products at AMI Semiconductor and as Director of Marketing and Business Development at Cardiac Science, Inc. Additionally, he also worked as VP of Sales and Marketing for TEGRIS Corporation. It doesn't appear to be the perfect background scientifically or otherwise, but his sales and marketing experience alongside business development knowledge certainly shows through with the M&A strategy underway and of the required marketing to expand their customer base indirectly and directly.

Financial position

BioLife is operating smoothly with $48.1M in revenue at FYE 2020 (+76% y/y) with $2.7M in net income and cash flow from operations of $7M. Total assets as of March 2021 reached $240M with $89M in cash covering minimum total liabilities of $31M with $10M in short-term payables alongside $14M in total debt equating to a manageable sum with low risk. Looking forward, analysts expect $110.5M (130% y/y) in FYE 2021 revenues which aligns with management's guidance of a still impressive $106-$115M (+110% to 129% growth). After 2021, analysts expect growth to remain substantial with a +26% CAGR until 2029.

In terms of profitability, analysts expect 2022 to be the next profitable year with an EPS target of $0.2/share growing to $3.8/share by 2026.

Risk discussion

BioLife is a relatively low-risk investment with total debt and liabilities minimal relative to cash and a very high growth rate expected. With the acquisition strategy, BioLife should be able to maintain against competitors, but it is a costly venture and may require further dilution, as occurred in 2020 reaching $108M worth. Their technology seems to compete well, but there is no guarantee that growth will be met into the future causing potentially lower multiples expected or a return to sector averages (~246x BioLife P/E vs a ~24x P/E multiple of the sector | June 2021).

Price target and upcoming catalysts (1-12 months)

Analysts have set a very "bullish" recommendation (7/9 analysts) for BioLife alongside a reasonable price target of $56.43/share (+34% upside) which is certainly attainable as revenues are expected to grow +110% to +129% in 2021 alone thereafter with an impressive +26% CAGR until 2029. Additionally, with such an acquisition strategy as is being implemented, inorganic growth should enable a higher likelihood of upside reaching what analysts have set, but, with a ~246x P/E multiple and 30.91x EV/Sales multiple, caution is warranted as BioLife is operating at a high premium.

Graphic Source: Seeking Alpha, Inc: Wall St. Analysts Rating

Conclusion / Investment thesis

In summary, BioLife offers various selling points with the latest shown by a best-in-class portfolio of bioproduction tools which should enable a pureplay on the cell-and-gene therapy market, particularly biologics requiring cold storage. Additionally, BioLife has the added upside of strong customer relations enabling the ability to cross-sell products in their pipeline covering source collection to manufacturing to dose preparation and delivery. The M&A strategy also seems to work well in their cryobiology specialization with the ability to scale faster with an impressive +110% to +129% growth expected in 2021 alone on top of 2020's +76% revenue growth. Lastly, management expects revenue to reach $250 million with a high 30% adjusted EBITDA within 3-4 years, a hefty but likely accomplishable task that should unlock short-to-medium term upside for investors.

In summary, the author thinks BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) is a "buy" at an agreeable Wall Street analyst 2-year price target of $56.43/share (+34% upside).