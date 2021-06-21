Antonio Bordunovi/iStock via Getty Images

Despite the 2.4% drop in the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) on Friday, shares are up 59% over the past year. That said, the ETF has been range-bound between $400-450 for most of this year despite semiconductor companies' excellent EPS reports. The market rotation out of technology/growth and into "value" has obviously taken some of the steam out of the sector. However, it is still way too early to give up on the semiconductor companies in my opinion. Demand is very strong across a multitude of diverse markets and the outlook continues to be bullish for many years to come. That is because the planet is still in the very early innings of the transformative power of 5G technology. In my opinion, low-latency and high-bandwidth 5G technology will fuel semiconductor demand across a wide variety of exciting new industries for many years to come.

Investment Rationale

The basic differences between 4G and 5G technology are summarized below:

Source: TechTarget.com

Yes, the theoretical limit of 5G bandwidth potential is ~20 Gbps, but in the real world download expectations will be around 10 Gbps. Still that is ~10x the performance of 4G. What this means for consumers is that a high-resolution two-hour movie can be downloaded on a 5G device smartphone in under 10 minutes, versus nearly an hour on a typical 4G device.

But in my opinion the real game changer between 4G and 5G technology is 5G's significantly reduced latency. In layman's terms, latency can be defined as the delay between when a request for data is made and the actual transfer starts - some would say it's the "response time". As can be seen from the graphic above, the real-world response time for 5G is expected to be less than 1 ms - or 1/1000th of a second.

The low-latency of 5G, combined with its significantly higher bandwidth, is what will enable near real-time control in whole host of applications from autonomous driving and health-care to process control, just to name a few. Many companies are already implementing an "Internet of Things" ("IoT") architecture to expand their business potential while making it more efficient at the same time (see my Seeking Alpha article Aspen Tech (NASDAQ:AZPN): IoT Hub Technology Could Lead To Self-Optimizing Plants).

Meanwhile, the acquisition, transmission, storage, and processing of all this data is going to require more and faster semiconductors in smartphones, cell-phone networks, data-centers, and specialized compute engines for ML/AI algorithms that will analyze and crunch the massive data pools that will be acquired. Doing so will give businesses clues about consumer trends and how to maximize their company's potential and efficiencies (i.e. profits). In my opinion, this is a primary and long-term catalyst for high-end semiconductor demand.

In the meantime, the U.S. Congress recently introduced the H.R. 7178 CHIPS For America Act" while the US Senate has proposed a 25% tax-credit for semiconductor manufacturers. Note that the tax-credit is on top of the $52 billion that the Senate approved last week for research and production of semiconductors and telecom equipment. China is responding. President Xi Jinping recently named a top-deputy to lead China's "chip battle" against the US.

So let's take a closer look at the SOXX ETF and see which companies it is investing in to take advantage of the very bullish long-term fundamentals of the semiconductor sector.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings of the SOXX Semiconductor ETF are shown below and equate to what I consider to be a relatively concentrated ~60% of the entire portfolio:

Source: iShares SOXX Webpage

The top-holding with a 10.4% weighting is Nvidia (NVDA). NVDA dominates the graphics processor market ("GPU") but its future will likely be much more diversified. Indeed, Barron's reported this week that Nvidia is evolving its computer processing platform more heavily into AI/ML and data-center processors. Meanwhile, Nvidia is still pursuing its planned takeover of ARM Holdings and recently announced its first ARM-based CPU for the data-center market. #4 holding Qualcomm (QCOM) is among a host of tech companies that are very much against Nvidia's takeover of ARM and recently expressed interest in investing in ARM should regulators nix the deal. Nvidia shares are up 102% over the past year.

One of my favorite semiconductor companies is the #3 holding with a 7.7% weight: Broadcom (AVGO). As I reported in my Seeking Alpha coverage of Broadcom, the company has been the best dividend growth stock in the entire S&P 500. AVGO currently pays a $14.40/share annual dividend (a 3.1% yield) and has basically booked up capacity for the rest of this year.

The semiconductor equipment group is well-represented in the top-10 holdings with leading manufacturers ASML Holding (ASML), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Lam Research (LRCX) combining for 13.3% of the portfolio. For the entire SOXX ETF, ~22% is invested in semiconductor equipment makers.

Old-school semiconductor companies with significant exposure to the automotive markets are also well represented in the top-10: Texas Instruments (TXN) is the #2 holding with a 8.4% weight and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) has a 4.2% weight. TXN and NXPI currently yield 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively.

I have previously covered both TXN and NXPI in detail here on Seeking Alpha (see here and here) and noted that Texas Instruments is particularly shareholder-friendly.

Conspicuously missing from the top-10 is arguably the king of the semiconductor hill: Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). TSMC is the global semiconductor technology leader, but the SOXX fund has only a 3.6% weighting in the company.

Performance

The following chart compares the one-year price performance of the SOXX ETF with several of its competitors, including the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD), the Fidelity Select Semiconductors Fund (FSELX), and the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI):

Data by YCharts

As can be seen in the graphic, all of these funds have performed well over the past year, but both the Invesco and Van Eck semiconductor funds outperformed the SOXX ETF.

That said, the long-term 10-year performance of the SOXX ETF has been impressive (23.3%):

Source: iShares SOXX Webpage

ETF Basics

The following metrics were obtained from the iShares SOXX Webpage:

Expense Fee: 0.46%

# Holdings: 30

Net Assets: $6.5 billion

P/E Ratio: 38.2x

Price-to-Book Ratio: 7.6x

30-day SEC Yield: 0.72%

As can be seen above, the fund is a bit on the "expensive" side in terms of the fees and the valuation. Obviously, I am not the only investor and/or analyst that sees the huge potential of the semiconductor sector going forward. That said, the growth trajectories of the companies in this ETF justify the valuations in my opinion. Also, note the recent bullish reports from companies like Broadcom and Jabil Inc. (JBL) in terms of their recent results and guidance going forward. Indeed, Jabil recently increased its guidance for the second quarter in a row.

Just to be clear, Jabil is not a semiconductor company, but it is an electronics manufacturer that builds products using semiconductors. That being the case, JBL's growing demand and volumes bode well for the semiconductor industry as a whole (see JBL: Electronics Manufacture A Great Combination Of Growth & Value).

Summary & Conclusions

I continue to recommend that investors whose goal it is to build and maintain a well-diversified portfolio for the 21st Century strongly consider the semiconductor sector for a core fully-allocated technology holding. While the SOXX fund has performed quite admirably over the past year and over the past 10 years, I myself prefer the SMH ETF because its #1 holding is TSMC, with a 14.6% weight. I consider TSMC to be the top-dog in the sector. Besides, I already have significant exposure to the SOXX ETF's top-holding, Nvidia, in some of my other holdings (the NASDAQ-100 triple-Qs (QQQ) for instance). Regardless which investment is preferred, I would encourage my followers to gain direct exposure to the semiconductor industry due to the very strong fundamentals that should power the chips sector for years to come. The US and Chinese governments have obviously made the sector the key technology focus of our time. In addition, we are in the very early innings of the 5G transformation - and that transformation will require more and faster semiconductor chips for many years to come.