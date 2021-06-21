Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

The digital currency boom that took off in earnest late last year has certainly created some interesting opportunities in the financial markets. One such opportunity has been in companies that started using their corporate cash balances to buy cryptocurrencies, and none takes the top step of the podium quite like MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR).

MicroStrategy runs a fairly small enterprise analytics business, but since late last year, it has been all about its investments in Bitcoin. The company appears to be using every spare dime it has - along with billions of dollars in freshly-minted capital - to buy as much Bitcoin as it can, as the company's capital allocation strategy is fully dependent upon its belief that Bitcoin is ready to soar. That has created some striking moves in the stock, which we can see below.

In this article, I'll take a look at MicroStrategy's correlation to Bitcoin (it's probably lower than you think), the value of its holdings, and my view on Bitcoin itself. The conclusion I've come to after examining the evidence is that MicroStrategy is actually a rather poor substitute for just buying Bitcoin, and for that reason, I don't think anyone should bother with MicroStrategy shares.

Source: StockCharts

Let's first look at MicroStrategy's chart, which we can see above has been unbelievably volatile since it came public with its Bitcoin strategy. The stock ~10X'd into the top that was made in February, but has been cut in half since. And that's after a 50% rally since early June. When I say this thing is volatile, I'm not joking, so that's the first thing you need to understand about MicroStrategy. You will get huge moves in both directions, so if that doesn't suit you, find something else to buy.

In terms of support levels, the double bottom that was made in the low-$400s is the only real form of support right now, but as I said, that's also a long way down, so you could see a big move down before the stock finds its bottom again on any selling. Shares are going for about $600 pre-market as I write this.

On the plus side, I've circled on the chart where all of the major moving averages have turned higher, and have converged. This is a bullish development in that prices are moving higher across a variety of time frames, and rising moving averages tend to support stocks during rally phases.

Another bullish note is that the accumulation/distribution line is one of the steepest I've ever seen, indicating that the dip buyers are out in force. That's a tremendously bullish development as buyers overwhelm sellers.

The momentum indicators - the PPO and 14-day RSI - are also both moving sharply higher, which you'd expect during a quick rally like we've seen. The PPO has just crossed above the centerline, which is bullish, but needs to stay there if a bigger rally is to play out.

All in, I'd say the chart is looking for MicroStrategy to go higher, but this is no ordinary stock given the company's enormous bet on Bitcoin that has - more or less - made the actual analytics business more of an afterthought.

If we look in the bottom panel of the chart above, we see MicroStrategy's correlation to Bitcoin on a 20-day basis. In essence, this measures whether the two securities move in the same direction as each other over a 20-day period. We can see that MicroStrategy's correlation to Bitcoin isn't always that strong, indicating that other factors are in play for the stock outside of simply mimicking movements of the coin.

For those of you buying MicroStrategy because you want exposure to Bitcoin, this should be of particular interest because the correlation chart would suggest you're not always getting a move that is commensurate with Bitcoin's. I'll say the correlation is almost always positive, so there is certainly some efficacy to buying MicroStrategy as a way to gain exposure to Bitcoin, but it is nowhere near high enough that I'd suggest doing that as a Bitcoin replacement.

Now, let's take a look at some different time frames of correlation to see if MicroStrategy is closer to a Bitcoin replacement than others. Below we have a 10-day correlation, and we can see it isn't better in terms of Bitcoin replacement.

Source: StockCharts

The correlation actually goes negative quite often on this time frame, something I wasn't expecting to see given that MicroStrategy essentially exists today to buy Bitcoin, or at least that's what the company's stated strategy is. And given the amount of Bitcoin it owns relative to the size of its analytics business, I'd say that is certainly the case.

Finally, let's look at a 50-day correlation.

Source: StockCharts

This time frame is certainly showing a more consistent correlation to Bitcoin, but we are talking about a 50-day trading period, which is quite long. And even still, we saw a very strong downturn in correlation from the February high and into an April low, before another strong move up in correlation, which sits at 0.80 today.

The point of all of this is that if you're buying MicroStrategy as a Bitcoin replacement, I think you'll be sorely disappointed in the way the stock behaves relative to the coin itself. The correlation is much better than it would be for a random stock that isn't trying to be a Bitcoin tycoon, but it is certainly nowhere near high enough that I'd suggest that as a strategy.

Now, let's take a look at what MicroStrategy is doing to see if we can find some value there.

So…many…Bitcoins

Here's a snapshot from the company's most recent earnings report, which was about two months ago, but details MicroStrategy's goal of allocating its capital to Bitcoin in massive quantities.

Source: Investor presentation

As of the end of April, the company owned ~92k Bitcoins, for which it paid a total of $2.23 billion, or $24,311 per Bitcoin. At the time of this slide's publication, that stash was worth $5.1 billion. Today, it is worth about $2.9 billion. This is the problem with a corporation essentially betting its future on a cryptocurrency; downturns can be absolutely devastating.

But MicroStrategy is using the pullback in Bitcoin to double down on its position, raising $1 billion from common share sales, as well as $500 million in senior notes that mature in seven years' time. Thus, MicroStrategy must overcome not only the volatility inherent in Bitcoin, but there is an interest expense hurdle from its debt as well. For instance, this most recent $500 million offering carries with it a 6.125% annual interest rate, or just over $30 million in annual interest expense. That's about half of trailing-twelve-months operating profit, so my guess is that MicroStrategy will be selling Bitcoin in the future to fund things like debt servicing, and certainly for paying down any debt. The simple fact is its analytics business is nowhere near big enough to service the obligations the company has taken on, so MicroStrategy quite literally is betting the farm on the future of Bitcoin.

That is no doubt a factor in the company's junk rating of CCC+, which is a warning sign to investors that the company has no ability to pay down its debt - or service it - without a strong price showing from Bitcoin.

For what it is worth, the share sales and newest debt offering combine for $1.5 billion, which would get MicroStrategy another ~47k coins at today's price. We'll see during the Q2 earnings call what the company was actually able to pick up, but that's good for a roughly 50% increase in the company's holdings if it is all spent near today's prices. So if you thought MicroStrategy was leveraged to Bitcoin before, fasten your seatbelt.

What about Bitcoin?

All of this begs the question of what to do if you want exposure to Bitcoin. The short answer is that buying MicroStrategy for Bitcoin exposure looks to me to be a poor strategy. The company's share price isn't always correlated to Bitcoin returns, so if your primary goal is to mimic Bitcoin, MicroStrategy isn't going to do that.

Second, MicroStrategy has an enormous amount of debt it has issued relative to the size of the analytics business, so if Bitcoin sells off, I suspect the damage to MicroStrategy will be worse on a proportional basis to that of Bitcoin itself.

Third, if you want exposure to Bitcoin, there are myriad ways to do that, and you don't need to mess around with a company that is issuing common shares that dilute shareholders, or massive amounts of debt it could never hope to pay off without selling Bitcoin to do so.

For that reason, I don't understand why anyone would want to own MicroStrategy at this point, so I'm staying away.

One final note on Bitcoin - and I suspect if you're reading this, you're interested in Bitcoin - is that we are pulling back into support. I posted my detailed Bitcoin bull case recently, so I won't go through everything again. But this pullback is very near where I see support, so a showdown between bulls and bears appears to be on the horizon for this week.

Source: StockCharts

Nothing has changed about my longer-term outlook on Bitcoin, with the momentum indicators turning higher after prolonged weakness and the accumulation/distribution line remaining strong. But now, the price has plummeted in recent days very close to support. If you want to own Bitcoin, now is the time to do so.

If we break support in the area of $30k, my near-term bull case is dead and would need to be reassessed. But currently, I don't expect that to happen. We shall see.

The one thing I do know is that MicroStrategy's leverage and share issuances are not good things for shareholders, and I worry about its ability to service debt without having to sell Bitcoin, which sort of defeats the purpose of owning it in the first place.