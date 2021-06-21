Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

As many of my followers know, I have been writing about Smith Micro (NASDAQ:SMSI) for nearly two years. At times, my investment in SMSI has seemed like a roller-coaster ride, largely for reasons outside the company’s control. For example, as SMSI’s SafePath became a blockbuster hit with Sprint, the company was hampered severely by the Sprint-TMobile (TMUS) merger drama. As most of us know, that merger ended up being litigated and dragging on for what seemed like an eternity. And just as the coast was clear for SMSI to begin ramping up with TMUS post-merger, well, Covid happened. And carrier stores all across the world closed.

Then, on March 8, 2021, SMSI made a big announcement; namely, the acquisition of the Avast family safety mobile business, as well as a strategic partnership with this former rival. The announcement, although related to something I had been waiting for and predicting, was a world apart from what I expected. Specifically, my research indicated SMSI was close to organically winning the Verizon (VZ) family safety business, taking it away from the incumbent, Avast. As it turns out, SMSI could not quite pull off that gigantic feat, which would have certainly sent their stock price soaring into double digit territory. Instead, SMSI ended up going a different route, purchasing their competitor’s family safety mobile business and partnering with them in cybersecurity and privacy.

I will be honest: from a short-term stock perspective, I did not like this deal at all, and significantly trimmed my position. But from a long-term company perspective, I like this deal a lot. And as at the $5.00/share level, the stock hit my risk/reward target, I have been once again increasing my SMSI position back to one of my largest holdings. In this article, I will discuss why I made these moves and, most importantly, why I am once again making SMSI a large portion in my portfolio.

The Avast Deal: Cons

The deal between SMSI and Avast is likely going to be a homerun for SMSI over the next 2-5 years, and possibly well beyond. It might even be a homerun over the next 12 months—we will find out between now and then. But in the short term, the deal disappointed for those of us bulls who had been hopeful that SMSI would land the VZ family safety contract organically. To my knowledge, no one saw this Avast deal coming. The expectation was that SMSI would win the TMUS business organically, while also quite possibly winning the VZ business organically. I wrote about this several times, including in my last SMSI article here. But instead of winning the VZ business organically, SMSI ended up partnering with VZ inorganically via the purchase of the Avast family safety mobile business.

Source: SMSI Website

So, with the Avast deal, the narrative changed. How and why? Well, let me begin with how the narrative changed. In order to acquire the Avast/VZ business, SMSI needed to sell around 10M additional shares, with that offering quickly completed on March 15 at $6.85/share. Granted, the company argued on their Q4 2020 conference call that the acquisition would be accretive. Still, no one expected the VZ business and the possible profit therefrom to be spread over 10M additional shares.

In addition, in reviewing the pro forma combined financials of SMSI and the Avast family safety mobile business, the results appeared underwhelming. It turns out that Avast and VZ were not able to do as well with their family safety offering as Sprint and SMSI did with SafePath (which is white-labeled as Safe & Found). Further, during my research into this deal, I determined that SMSI’s inherited contract with VZ contained less favorable terms than their contract with Sprint. That was in part because Avast had to lower their price to VZ in order to keep SMSI from stealing that business away. I will discuss this in more depth shortly.

Finally, in addition to the 10M+ shares and unimpressive pro forma financials, it became apparent to me that SMSI was not going to immediately recognize operational synergies. Both publicly, on the Q4 call linked above, as well as privately with investors, SMSI management noted they were: (1) going to keep all Avast employees acquired with this deal; and (2) continue operating two separate systems—their original SafePath, and now also the acquired Avast operating system. Some investors speculated that SMSI management was simply putting on a nice face on the Q4 call about keeping all employees, but the fact is SMSI was being honest and transparent—as I have always found them to be. And subsequent to that March call, SMSI has continued hiring more employees, not cutting jobs. In the end, this is a good sign, indicating SMSI will be busy servicing its newest carrier.

The Avast Deal: Pros

Despite my distaste for the SMSI-Avast deal in the short-term, especially as I expected how it would negatively impact the stock price, the deal is phenomenal for the company—AND for the stock—in the long run. To understand, we need to discuss why the SMSI-Avast deal happened. In understanding this, I believe readers will begin to understand why I think this move is an absolute homerun for SMSI.

In short, the Avast-SMSI deal happened because once a company is entrenched with a Tier-1 carrier, it is difficult, if not nearly impossible, to be unseated. Based upon my research, I determined that when VZ’s contract for family safety with Avast was coming to an end, VZ issued a request-for-proposals (RFP). In addition to Avast, the incumbent, SMSI worked with VZ to submit an RFP. While VZ was apparently impressed with what SMSI could do, they ultimately ended up settling with Avast, primarily because they were the incumbent. Why would they do that?

I believe the answer is quite simple: VZ makes a decent chunk of change from Avast’s family safety offering. And this money goes straight to VZ’s bottom line, requiring relatively little work on VZ’s part. In fact, the family safety offerings work as a SaaS-style product: once installed on a customer’s phone, there is little turnover, and the customer is billed a monthly fee for the product. Quite frankly, many customers are likely to forget, or not even notice, that they are being billed for this product—it just becomes part of their monthly bill. So there would have to be a very good reason for VZ to upset the apple cart.

Evidence confirming what I said above is plentiful and close to home, with a prime example being Sprint’s switch from Avast to SMSI. For years, SMSI investors talked about the ballyhooed “sunset” of Avast’s product, at which time it was expected that Avast users would be “forced” or “coerced” over to SMSI’s Safe & Found, resulting in a significant revenue and EPS windfall for SMSI. But the “sunset” never happened. What happened instead was that Sprint allowed the process to play out slowly and organically, first by promoting Safe & Found and encouraging Avast users to switch to that product, and then by eventually discontinuing support of the Avast product altogether. During that process, those researching SMSI can attest to the number of complaints of users, with the primary complaint essentially being that customers simply did not want to switch to a new product, which would require them to make a small change and learn a new process. It turns out, people do not like change! Granted, over the course of YEARS, SMSI and Sprint ended up doing well together, but one cannot blame a much larger carrier like VZ not wanting to go through that cumbersome and, at times, painful process.

Of course, in the long run, this situation works out quite well for SMSI. SMSI is now the incumbent with VZ through the Avast acquisition. Not only will they be hard to unseat, but they now operate VZ’s family safety app. That means that if SMSI wants to make changes and upgrades, they can do so with the existing customer base, not requiring customers to download a new app or learn an entirely new system. So, what worked against SMSI in the short-term, which led to them acquiring Avast, will ultimately work out to their benefit moving forward. And this advantage should only increase over time. Why?

SMSI’s Future With Verizon

In speaking with people familiar with the SMSI-Avast deal, I learned that VZ has a roadmap to make their family safety offering(s) “more robust.” SMSI, having competed with Avast and being familiar with VZ’s RFP, realizes exactly where VZ is headed. And that is why SMSI ultimately ended up acquiring Avast’s family safety mobile business. That is to say, SMSI did not buy the business because of the relatively unimpressive pro forma linked above. SMSI bought the business because they are certain that VZ is headed in the same direction as them—creating a robust family safety product that will be mass-marketed to millions of VZ customers.

I noted previously that Avast’s contract terms with VZ were not as favorable as SMSI’s with Sprint. There is a reason for that, the old adage: “You get what you pay for.” Avast’s offering to VZ was not nearly as sophisticated as what SMSI can provide as VZ expands its roadmap. For this reason, the deal that is now between SMSI and VZ has financial incentives for SMSI as the two companies expand their offerings together.

Source: SMSI Investor Presentation

In addition to this benefit, SMSI expects to see gross margin expansion in the acquired Avast business, as they noted on the Q1 2021 call. Avast was still using a physical data center for its family safety business which SMSI will be migrating to the cloud. As the company noted on the call, over the next few quarters, their gross margins should once again approach or exceed the 90% level to which investors had become accustomed. Moreover, on that call, management laid out their plans to eventually combine the two different operating systems into one, which of course will also create synergies leading to fewer operating/overhead expenses.

In short, I expect SMSI and VZ’s business to expand significantly in the months and years ahead. This will most likely begin later this summer or in the fall, especially now that the US is seeing a drastic and welcome improvement with Covid, and the economy is opening up nationwide.

SMSI’s Future With T-Mobile

While my main reason for writing this article is to update on SMSI’s deal with Avast, we should not forget SMSI’s imminently-expected release of SafePath 7.0 with TMUS. As noted in the intro, this deal with TMUS has been expected for quite some time, seemingly delayed at first by the Sprint-TMUS merger, and then by Covid-19.

On the Q1 call linked above, management continued to guide for a “mid-summer” release of SafePath 7.0 with TMUS. Some investors were disappointed by part of management’s commentary, specifically the language of a soft release. However, in checking with sources familiar with SMSI’s progress with TMUS, I learned that any sort of soft release would likely be similar to the release with Sprint. That is to say, before TMUS begins seriously ramping up marketing efforts—which they are expected to do—they will release the new product without much fanfare, allowing both TMUS and SMSI to work out any kinks before heavily promoting the product. The soft release before a heavier promotion would likely be no more than 4-6 weeks.

Again, in speaking with people familiar with this process, I expect TMUS will market SMSI’s SafePath 7.0 offering with as much gusto as Sprint did with Safe & Found. For those unfamiliar, Sprint offered incentives to customers who signed up for the product, as well as to salespeople in the stores who sold the product. Further, Sprint began offering the product to everyone who purchased a new phone, and then began bringing up the product offering to customers who called their customer service center for other reasons, to see if they wished to add Safe & Found to their phones. At the height of the promotion, every Sprint store I checked displayed prominent signage promoting Safe & Found, as well. These efforts paid off for both Sprint and SMSI, with SMSI stock exploding 67% in one trading day after their Q2 2019 earnings, which highlighted just how successful SMSI can be when a carrier puts some marketing weight behind one of their products.

Source: SMSI Investor Presentation

Although we still do not know the exact terms of the SMSI-TMUS contract, my research indicates it will be much closer to the Sprint contact than the VZ contract, which is great news for SMSI and its investors. I will be watching TMUS’s marketing efforts once SafePath 7.0 is released and available to customers because a duplication of Sprint’s efforts could lead to enormous returns for the stock once the market figures out what is happening. And, frankly, SMSI has enough eyeballs on the stock now that simply the announcement of the SafePath release with TMUS could lead to significant short-term upside for the stock, as some investors have grown more skeptical it will ever happen after the long wait.

SMSI’s Future With DISH

DISH Mobile (DISH) is somewhat of a wild-card since none of us yet know how well the company will perform in the postpaid mobile market. What we do know is that SMSI has a strong relationship with Boost Mobile, which of course was acquired by DISH as part of the Sprint-TMUS merger agreement. This relationship has given SMSI a preferred position already with DISH.

In a worst case scenario, SMSI will continue with Boost Mobile wherever Boost Mobile lands. Both their SafePath and CommSuite products are well-embedded with Boost. But a best case scenario could turn SMSI into a grand slam. If DISH is able to create a fourth carrier option anywhere close to what Sprint was able to offer, I would expect to see material upside for SMSI’s SafePath and CommSuite offerings. Since DISH is essentially starting from scratch, SMSI does not have to worry about unseating an incumbent, and in some ways, through their relationship with Boost, is already enjoying an incumbent-like status.

While the focus for SMSI investors right now is quite obviously on TMUS and VZ, we would be wise to continue to monitor DISH and their progress in postpaid. Likewise, while I have focused almost exclusively on SafePath in this article, we should still note that SMSI has landed several new ViewSpot deals over the past year, continues to perform well with CommSuite, and also has several agreements in place for SafePath that I have not mentioned because they are not yet material to the company’s financial well-being. Still, all of these areas provide further upside for the company and the stock.

Risks

The biggest risk for SMSI at this time is that the TMUS deal does not work out favorably. This could happen in a number of ways. For example, perhaps my sources overestimate the contract terms and they will not be as favorable as expected. It is also possible that TMUS does not heavily promote SMSI’s product. Both of these scenarios seem unlikely to me. According to people familiar with this process, several key TMUS employees came from the Sprint merger. These key employees helped make the Sprint-SMSI relationship so successful, and they plan to match those efforts at TMUS. Further, the contract with Sprint was tiered, meaning that while favorable to SMSI, it certainly was not unreasonable to Sprint. So I currently have no reason to think the TMUS-SMSI contract will depart materially from the Sprint contract with SMSI.

Another risk to SMSI is that VZ never fully adopts the roadmap from the RFP process. VZ tends to be more focused on enterprise contracts, whereas TMUS is more consumer-oriented. Given the fact that VZ contract is not as good as the Sprint contract, and that margins are inferior, it would be good to see VZ start to pick up its promotions and application capabilities to attract more customers, thus earning more revenue for both themselves and SMSI.

Source: SMSI Investor Presentation

A third risk worth mentioning is CommSuite. Right now, about 75% of the CommSuite business is on shaky ground. This part of the business has gone from Sprint to TMUS (the other 25% went to Boost, and is not only on solid ground, but growing), who has thus far shown no signs of sunsetting the product, nor of actively promoting it. Thus, CommSuite is in sort of a limbo state. Now, if TMUS or VZ were to make any effort to increase sales of SafePath, this concern would go away in about one or two quarters, as even the loss of 100% of CommSuite revenue would be totally offset or supplanted by increased SafePath revenue. Still, investors should be aware of this scenario, as it is possible at any time for SMSI to note a drastic reduction in CommSuite business.

Valuation

SMSI’s valuation is a little trickier since my last article due to: (1) an increased number of shares; (2) contract uncertainties; and (3) gross margin contraction. As to the number of shares, I do not expect SMSI to buy back shares anytime soon, so that is not going away. Contract uncertainties will soon be resolved, and as I noted, I expect favorably for SMSI. And I do expect by this time next year, SMSI’s gross margins will be back to the 90% range.

In the meantime, I expect SMSI EPS to be lackluster this year—which I also believe is currently baked into the share price. However, 2022 EPS should be much better. Currently, analyst estimates average a $0.27/share EPS expectation. I believe SMSI will outperform that, but for the moment, I will assume they simply meet it. At that rate, and at the current share price, the stock would be valued at a 20x P/E. That multiple on a profitable, cash-producing, and—if that number is indeed attained—by that time growing company, is extremely conservative. If SMSI does $0.27/share in 2022, then they will almost certainly be on the path to more than doubling that in 2023 because it will mean that one of TMUS or VZ has been heavily promoting SafePath, and those promotions are unlikely to end anytime soon after seeing such success.

Source: SMSI Investor Presentation

At the same time, $0.27/share in 2022 probably means only one of TMUS and VZ have put any marketing effort behind SMSI’s products. And it probably also means they only made a lukewarm effort marketing. Remember, SMSI was on a $0.40/share EPS run rate with just Sprint before Covid hit. While revenue from that Sprint contract has dropped due to Covid and the fact that it is not well-supported pending the SafePath 7.0 release with TMUS, the bigger reasons for the EPS decrease have been due to increased expenses (to prepare for the TMUS launch) and the share count increase (to obtain the VZ business, which the company expects to expand). With that in mind, and considering that TMUS and VZ are more than twice as large as Sprint, I think SMSI could do as much as $0.50/share in 2022 EPS. At the very least, I would expect SMSI by 3Q 2022 to be on a $0.50/share EPS run rate (i.e. quarterly EPS of $0.125).

As noted above, when applying a multiple, one has to factor in the SaaS-style model, with its plush gross margins, operating leverage, and recurring revenue. With those factored in, it is difficult for me to see a valuation of anything lower than $10/share, a 20x PE multiple. Quite honestly, if this $0.50 run rate comes to pass, I think $15-$20/share is not unreasonable, assuming the market sees/expects continued growth. And the reason I say that is because if SMSI is able to attain a $0.50/share run rate in late 2022, then they will likely be on pace to more than double that number in 2023.

All told, I expect SMSI shares to trade for at least $10/share by this time next year, nearly a double from current levels. And a triple or more is certainly not out of the question. Neither is another 67% daily spike, like we saw in July 2019, if the market does not pay close attention to TMUS or VZ’s marketing efforts, just as they ignored what Sprint was doing with SMSI until they saw the Q2 2019 results.

Conclusion

While I was initially disappointed SMSI was unable to organically steal Avast’s business from VZ, I believe the company made the best decision possible by agreeing to acquire the Avast family safety mobile business and partner with Avast moving forward. The resulting issuance of shares, increased operating expenses, and reduced gross margin are all short-term pain for what sets SMSI up for long-term gain. SMSI is now entrenched with VZ, will almost certainly be entrenched by mid-summer with TMUS, and has DISH still in the wings, which could create more upside. As management works to integrate the new acquisition and works with the carriers to properly market their products, I expect material revenue increases, margin expansion, and operating expense stabilization, all leading to eventual EPS explosion. If and when the market sees that progress being made, I expect SMSI shares to at least double from current levels within the next 12-18 months.