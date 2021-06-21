Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

CM Life Sciences III Inc (CMLT) is a large biotech/life sciences SPAC that raised $552 million. There's also a forward purchase agreement. The effort is spearheaded by Eli Casdin of Casdin Capital. Casdin is a life sciences specialist. Casdin came from AllianceBernstein (AB) where he researched the life science and healthcare sectors. There, he put together AB's black book, "The Dawn of Molecular Medicine" going back to 2011.

Another standout on the board is Keith Meister of Corvex Management L.P. A well-known activist who used to work for Carl Icahn until striking out on his own over eleven years ago.

Earlier SPAC deals include were done through CM Life Sciences (CMLF) for Sema4 and through CM Life Sciences II (CMII) for SomaLogic. Both deals done by these SPACs are very well-liked by the market and the SPACs trade at $13.86 and $13.05. Amazingly they both have very expensive warrants trading at $4.66 and $4.50. Neither has officially despacced but that's expected for Q2 and Q3.

CM Life Sciences III trades at a slight premium $10.19 per share, the units are $10.65 per share and the warrants trade at $2.75 per share. The primary reason I got interested in this SPAC is that its warrants are the highest-priced warrants among all SPACs looking for a deal.

The units include only 1/5th warrant which partially explains why the units only trade at a $0.46 premium to the shares. What's amazing to me is that CMLT sports a warrant that can be redeemed at $10 instead of $18. That enables the company to force a relatively early exercise if successful, capping the upside for the warrant holder. This is not uncommon among SPAC warrants at all but there are many that can only force exercise trading above $18 for a while. These are quite a lot better. For a "bad" warrant to trade at $2.75... there is some volatility getting priced in here.

Acquiring 5 units will cost $53.25. Shorting one warrant against that will yield $2.75. Effectively that gets you the shares at a discount at $10.10.

You can also buy 5 units at $53.25 and short one warrant at $2.75 and 5 shares at $10.19 which provides net capital and should return $0.09 by the time the SPAC despacces.

A faster way to profit of the relatively expensive warrants is to buy the units that go for $10.65 and split these into shares and warrants. To do so you have to call your broker and inquire about the possibilities and costs.

In this case, a move like that yields $0.46 for each $53.25 invested in units provided the share/warrant prices hold up long enough. Unfortunately, that's before transaction costs. These can be quite steep. Looking into it I got the impression some brokers charge relatively low fees making this feasible like E*TRADE, Schwab, or Fidelity.

Finally, outright buying the shares doesn't look like the worst bet in the world to me. Because of the redemption feature, the downside is $0.19 per share but previous deals show this team is able to source companies the market likes and pays up for. The warrants would move much more on a percentage basis but lack the redemption feature. If you consider the shares actually have only $0.19 at risk for every $10.19 invested the risk/rewards are clearly far superior to that of the warrants or units even.