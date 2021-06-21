rivermartin/iStock via Getty Images

Fundamental 10-Step Analysis of Universal Health & Valuation

Let's take a look at Universal (NYSE:UVV), a tobacco leaf supply company with approximately 75% of its revenues outside of the North American market. Universal represents a very different approach to investing in the tobacco market: not a pure-play on American cigarettes like Altria and not a pure-play on international cigarettes like Phillip Morris, but rather a global supplier of tobacco leaf to such companies and management's aggressive foray into diversified agri-products like fruits & vegetables through their acquisitions of FruitSmart and Silva International. With the stock up 23% in the past 12 months in what is a very steady industry with slow growth prospects, it is fair to ask two questions: 1) Is this share price growth justified? and 2) Is the value deep enough to substantiate and mitigate the risk in place with such a controversial industry? I believe Universal represents an incredible value at this time worthy of addition to your portfolio: a 50 year Dividend King selling at book value with a 5.72% forward yield and a stellar balance sheet featuring enough current assets to pay off every liability the company has and still have an excess of $562MM. With the recent sell-off, this is an attractive time to enter Universal for the long run.

With a $1.321B market cap as of June 20, 2021, Universal Corp is a fraction of the size of its customers like Altria, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands and Phillip Morris. While some of the fundamentals of the business like revenue growth, profit growth and free cash flow growth are either decreasing or slowing, the fact remains that with a price to free cash flow of 4.92 net of the excess current assets the company holds, this is an absolute screaming bargain worthy of addition to your portfolio. The healthy and growing dividend, stellar balance sheet, very low debt, shrinking share count and the terrific valuation I believe outweigh the slow or decreasing growth in some fundamental aspects.

In order to fully evaluate Universal Corp's health financially, explore their fundamentals, and evaluate if the strong value buying opportunity is right let's take a look at a number of important financial and valuation metrics and provide feedback on management's handling of such over the trailing 5 year period.

Revenue Decline Does Offers Some Concern, Though Mitigated By Recent Income Increase

Let's begin by looking at their operating revenue over the past 5 years. Using trailing twelve month figures as of March 31, 2021 -- Universal Corp revenue over the past 5 years has declined from $2.12B to $1.965B. This current revenue represents a slight increase from a low of $1.813B in the trailing twelve months ending September 2020, but still is a serious tale of decline starting from the March quarter in 2019. These quarterly declines in revenue and profitability are a significant risk factor at present for Universal - though I believe it is fully mitigated with free cash flow growth. As a sector, tobacco revenues have tended to decline, while profitability and cash flow have tended to increase.

While net income isn't the favored metric compared to free cash flow, especially considering the effects of depreciation with the property, plant and equipment required for the business, using trailing twelve month figures as of March 31, 2021 -- Universal Corp profit has declined over the past 5 years from $109MM to $87.4MM. These declines have a few primary causes, with management stating that unfavorable currency markets and shipping times due to the pandemic, as well as lower carryover crop sales significantly hindered fiscal year 2020 income. With a bottoming out taking place in September 2020 results, it appears a strong recovery is in place with the currency and shipping headwinds hopefully behind the company.

Stellar Balance Sheet & Low Debt Ratios Are A Primary Reason To Invest

Another factor that management has consistently overachieved is with regards to the balance sheet, which is absolutely first-class and should give investors a great sense of confidence. Looking at a 5 year chart of current assets versus current liabilities, one can see just how consistent management keeps these figures, a difficult task to achieve considering the seasonality of tobacco leaf faming, crop purchases and agri-products in general. With $1.555B in current assets and just $293.16MM in current liabilities, Universal has more than 5 times more current assets on hand to pay all current liabilities -- and here is what makes this even better -- with just $993.5MM in TOTAL liabilities companywide, Universal has $562MM extra in current assets than all debts. For a company with a $1.321B market cap, this extra $562MM can be subtracted from the market cap to have a net $759MM market cap when taking into account cash-like current assets versus ALL liabilities. Not only is this very rare in today's market to take place, but it also almost never takes place at this scale. Over 1/3 of the market cap is excess cash-like current assets after paying off all liabilities! Shareholders can rest easy knowing management is conservatively running the business without heavy debt - and this is after the purchase of FruitSmart and Silva International.

Let's dive a little deeper into the debt situation seeing an increase taking place in the total liabilities in the past 6 months - this is due to the $150MM in debt issued for the purchase of Silva International, the specialty dehydrated fruit and vegetable processing firm purchased by Universal in October 2020. You can notice the net debt issuance, long term debt, and financial leverage spike during that quarter. While seeing debt spike is not ideal, management's insistence upon diversifying from the tobacco leaf business is a welcome move and most importantly, the next quarters have shown net debt issuance shrink dramatically, as well as long term debt and financial leverage. Put simply, the trend immediately turned positive as the free cash flow is being put to use towards immediately reducing the debt and leverage incurred from the purchase of Silva.

Another important factor to look at when analyzing Universal is return on invested capital and return on equity. In an industry reliant upon seasonal capital spending to make substantial tobacco crop purchases, Universal has a lower than desired return on invested capital, though expected due to the capital requirements. Return on invested capital is a metric revered by Charlie Munger, stating “It’s obvious that if a company generates high returns on capital and reinvests at high returns, it will do well." While a 5.37% 5 year average return on invested capital is hardly worthy of praise, return on equity, is not much better at a 5 year average of 7.7% and represents the very low factor debt plays on returns on capital. For a company that has such a strong balance sheet, these return figures leave more to be desired, though they are making a return back to the average in the past 6 months.

Shares outstanding and the process by which management either enhances shareholder value or dilutes it represents an incredibly important portion of investor return. In the end of 2016/beginning of 2017, Universal redeemed perpetual convertible preferred 6.75% shares for common shares, issuing 2.487MM common shares to do so and saving approximately $15 million in preferred payments annually. From that point onward, Universal has steadily though slowly repurchased shares and brought the count down from a high of 25.33MM to, as of March 31, 2021, 24.51MM shares outstanding. While a 3.2% reduction in 4 years is hardly worthy of celebration, it does show a commitment by management to enhance shareholder value beyond just a potent dividend.

The Main Reasons: 50+ Year Dividend King & Deeply Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation

With a penny per share quarterly dividend raise just instituted ($3.08 -> $3.12 annually), Universal continues to emphasize modest dividend growth and has a forward yield of 5.72% which represents about $75MM of annual dividend payments to shareholders. The 5.72% forward yield is below the average 4.82% yield over the past 5 years and alone represents the value play Universal is. But most importantly should always be dividend coverage and whether Universal has the cash flow to substantiate it. A dividend raise in the past month clearly shows management has confidence on a go-forward basis in the cash flow to support current levels and a raise. Based on approximately $154MM of free cash flow annually in the trailing twelve months, the dividend is well supported by cash flow at approximately a 48.6% payout of available free cash flow. This well-covered dividend allows management to still invest in diversifying the business and buyback shares and should be considered very safe with such a low payout ratio, especially considering Universal is a Dividend King with 50 years of dividend increases. I consider this rare historical commitment to the dividend, very healthy payout ratio and above average yield to be a primary factor in investing in Universal.

Perhaps the most meaningful metric from a pure operational strength and valuation standpoint is free cash flow. It is the primary factor I look for in terms of creating a valuation metric and measuring long term stability and growth -- while earnings per share can be manipulated due to accounting principles by management free cash flow is far less likely for such variations. Universal shows steady, though unimpressive, free cash flow growth in the past 5 years going from $139.38MM to $154.26MM as of March 31, 2021. This 2% CAGR shows the operation is not growing very rapidly from an organic growth standpoint and gives credence to management's purchases of FruitSmart and Silva International in order to diversify away from the tobacco leaf market.

However, what Universal lacks in growth over 5 years is more than made up for in terms of valuation. Universal is selling for 8.5 times free cash flow for the trailing twelve months. This 8.5x multiple implies investors are achieving a 12% return based on free cash flow and a 2% CAGR free cash flow growth over the past 5 years. However, remember the fact that Universal has $562MM extra in current assets than all debts. For a company with a $1.321B market cap, this extra $562MM can be subtracted from the market cap to have a net $759MM market cap when taking into account cash-like current assets versus ALL liabilities. Therefore, the company is really selling for 4.92x free cash flow, implying a 20.33% initial return based on the trailing twelve months. This is truly remarkable and is the primary thesis for Universal.

Finally, let's look at management's handling of the business and the "moat" it may have. Universal has a durable competitive advantage in the global tobacco leaf market simply because the market is so specific and there are so few large-scale competitors. Management appears very competent in making strides towards diversification away from the pure tobacco leaf market and into the more growth-focused dehydrated fruit and vegetable market along with agri-products in general -- these two businesses alone should provide the organic growth that the tobacco leaf business has lacked.

Overall Universal Corp Conclusion

Revenue Growth: $2.12B -> $1.965B over 5 years Income Growth: $109MM -> $87.4MM over 5 years Assets v Liabilities: $1.555B current assets v. $273MM current liabilities (only $993MM TOTAL liabilities) Long Term Debt: $562MM extra current assets over total debt - recent debt issued being paid down Invested Capital & Equity Returns: 5.37% ROIC, 7.7% ROE Buybacks: 22.77MM -> 24.51MM shares over 5 years, BUT it removed pref shares & now buying back Dividend: $75MM dividend annual, 5.72% yield, 48.6% of free cash flow, 8% CAGR, DIVIDEND KING Free Cash Flow: $139.38MM -> $154.26MM in 5 yr (2% CAGR increase) Valuation: 4.92x FCF; 20.33% return when taking into account $562MM extra cash from market cap Management & Moat: Diversifying through acquisitions, buying back shares, dividend committed Based on 10-Step Analysis: 7 out of 10

With a 7 of out 10, Universal Corp offers a number of advantages in terms of free cash flow valuation, absolutely stellar balance sheet, management acquisitions to diversify and inject growth, and of course the 50-year Dividend King with a very healthy 5.72% forward yield. However, these advantages are slightly offset by declining revenue and profit numbers over the past 5 years. I believe management is making efforts to acquire growth businesses using free cash flow not used up by the dividend.

Look at the chart below which takes a very long term approach to the company of over 30 years. In that time period tobacco usage has declined precipitously in the United States but increased globally. The stock price has increased in that time period in lockstep with consistent increases in book value. The $1.307B book value is just $14MM over the market cap of Universal which means the opportunity now exists to purchase this company for 4.92x free cash flow at just barely over book value. One more sweetener: the shares outstanding have been trimmed dramatically over the past 30 years.

Based on the fundamentals explored, Universal is worthy of acquisition currently despite the 23% year to date increase in stock price. The ability to acquire a Dividend King paying a well-covered 5.72% forward yield for barely over book value at an incredible free cash flow valuation that is making acquisitions into symbiotic growth industries is an opportunity that should be seized.