Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TTD) has fallen from grace and a lot of question marks remain about its ability to operate without third-party cookies. The company is determined to adopt Unified ID 2.0 as its modus operandi.

Presently, investors are skeptical of its ability to adapt, and as such the stock is now the cheapest it's been for a while.

Bear in mind that The Trade Desk is not only guiding for solid growth for the next quarter, but it has a history of reporting GAAP profits (with the exception of Q2 last year), as well as being substantially cash flow generative.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Far From Maturing

Source: author's calculations; **high-end company guidance

Typically, when a company guides for accelerating growth rates, investors go ''bananas'' and reprice the stock substantially higher.

However, as you know, that's not been the case with The Trade Desk. Indeed, quite the opposite dynamic has taken place and the stock sold off and stayed down.

If you have followed The Trade Desk closely for a while, you would have known about the deprecation of third-party identifiers as looming in the background for some time. And for a prolonged period of time, investors weren't concerned at all about this potential.

Then, all of a sudden, investors have become panic-stricken and all that anyone can focus on is the uncertainty over how The Trade Desk will operate in a cookie-less world.

And here's the thing, I don't know either how exactly everything will turn out. But what I do know, as an investor, is that if you are reading about a concern and the stock is down more than 30% that means that anyone that's anyone already knows about it too and it's now more than priced in.

Data by YCharts

In essence, investors' sentiment towards a stock tends to swing like a pendulum, from perceiving a company as one that can do no wrong, to a state of fear, followed by apathy.

Valuation - Reasonably Priced

Here's the core of the issue, The Trade Desk is not the cheapest stock.

Yet, as I've been following it, including when I was previously a shareholder, it has never been a cheap stock. The reason being that for the most part, the market is smarter than many investors give it credit for. Although the market does have slight periods of aberrations, for the most part, the market is fairly accurate in recognizing good companies from bad companies.

Accordingly, that's why The Trade Desk is still trading for approximately 25x forward sales. Even if this is a dramatic step down from the 35x to 38x The Trade Desk traded for just a few months ago, this is nevertheless still a fairly punchy valuation.

Investors considering The Trade Desk and paying these sorts of multiples are not being left with a large margin of safety.

And I know that investors often declare that there's no such thing as a margin of safety in the tech space, but I'm not convinced that's quite true. Yes, tech has had a prolonged bull market, and the available opportunities are few and far between, but that doesn't quite mean investors should be willing to back up the truck at 25x forward sales.

Investors considering The Trade Desk may try to be prudent with their dollar-cost averaging. Rather than being overly eager and building a position too quickly, investors may consider spacing out their purchases by 30 to 45 days at a time.

This accomplishes two objectives. Firstly, it forces shareholders to consider the stock as a portion of ownership in the company. Secondly, it demands prudence and the ability to be disciplined with one's purchase and typically affords investors room to maneuver down the room to increase one's ownership, without being left overwhelmed.

Moving on, although Roku (ROKU) is a totally different company with a very different set of opportunities and challenges, both companies are to a certain extent beneficiaries of the rapidly expanding connected TV advertising market. For its part, Roku is being priced at 18x forward sales, despite its growing at a substantially faster rate than The Trade Desk.

One may retort that Roku's opportunity is much more confined to it being the chosen TV aggregator. Indeed, as the likes of Disney+ (DIS) continue to gain traction, customers are increasingly likely to reach out to those large streaming platforms without needing Roku's hardware. Consequently, The Trade Desk's shareholders may remark that Roku trades cheaper because it has a smaller terminal value.

At the core of the thesis, The Trade Desk is cheaper than it has been for some time, and investors looking for upside returns are going to have to be patient and take a buy-and-hold view on the stock.

The Bottom Line

A lot of uncertainty remains on how The Trade Desk will operate without third-party cookies. Investing through uncertainty is often a key ingredient for outperformance. But it requires patience and perseverance.

Readers may question if I'm somewhat bullish on The Trade Desk, why don't I have a position here? That's because when you run a concentrated portfolio, you don't have excess fat to cut and add new ideas. Happy investing!