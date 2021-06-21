Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was formed by a 1989 merger between:

Bristol Myers Company (founded in 1887 when William Bristol and John Myers bought Clinton Pharmaceuticals), known for consumer products such as Sal Hepatica (1895) and Ipana tooth paste (1901); and

Squibb Corporation (founded in 1858 by Edward Robinson Squibb), which developed Capotril for hypertension in 1981.

Bristol Myers Squibb, the 11th largest pharmaceutical company globally, had a 3/31/21 market cap of $141.65 billion. Their five top products for 2020:

Revlimid, immunomodulatory drug for myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS], multiple myleoma and mantle cell lymphoma; Eliquis, anticoagulant; Opdivo, alone or with other drugs such as YERVOY (ipilimumab) for various types of cancer; Orencia, for rheumatoid arthritis; and Pomalyst/Imnovid (previously Pomalidomide Celgene, in Europe), for multiple myeloma.

BMY has a strong presence in cardiovascular, oncology, and immunology, particularly immuno-oncology [I-O]. The company's first priority is its research pipeline, augmented by strategic acquisitions. BMY enhanced its oncology and immunology portfolio by acquiring Celgene in 2019. The $74 billion deal didn't lower its A+ Standard & Poor's credit rating, as feared. BMY added to its cardiovascular assets in 2020 with the $13.1 billion acquisition of MyoKardia.

Strengths

Bristol has strong, experienced senior management. Giovanni Caforio, M.D., became CEO in 2015 and Chairman in 2017. You can sample management's depth and breadth in the Q1 2021 earnings call on April 29. Q1 sales of $11.1 billion were up 3% year-over-year (up 8% excluding COVID buying patterns). The Q1 gross margin was 74.3% (GAAP), up from 66.0% in Q1 2020. The company expects full year gross margin to be 79% (GAAP).

Company guidance for 2021 diluted EPS is $3.18-$3.38 (GAAP) and $7.35-$7.55 (non-GAAP).

A very helpful transcript/webcast of Aaron Gel's June 2 interview with Cafario is available from Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference.

Gel's first question was about the eventual loss of patent exclusivity for Revlimid, Eliquis and Opdivo. Caforio said BMY has "the deepest, the broadest pipeline we have ever had as a company, a young portfolio across multiple therapeutic areas. Clearly, the most attractive pipeline in the industry from my perspective in the therapeutic areas in which we compete." He cited "eight launch medicines" with "the (a projected) combined peak sales value ... in 2029 ... in the $20 billion to $25 billion range."

Weaknesses

Investors should monitor how well BMY integrates the Celgene and MyoKardia assets. While purely anecdotal, some employee comments at Glassdoor indicate the intensity of these acquisitions on at least some of the employees.

Like other pharmaceuticals, a weakness of BMY's business model is the highly competitive nature of the sector. At Bernstein, Caforio cited "the speed at which science is progressing," and "there are areas like oncology that are uniquely competitive."

Another weakness in the model is the constant need to develop new products due to patent expiration. Caforio said, "...this is a dynamic that is inherent in our industry.... The only thing we know for sure when we launch our medicines is the day in which it will lose exclusivity."

Opportunities

At Bernstein, Caforio expressed enthusiasm for Reblozyl (anemia); Breyanzi (lymphoma); Abecma (multiple myeloma); Zeposia (multiple sclerosis and ulcerative colitis); and Deucravacitinib (psoriasis); Mavacamten (Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy); Iberdomide (multiple myeloma); Cendakimab (gastrointestinal); and a Factor XIa inhibitor being developed with Janssen (to prevent cascading coagulation).

The full development of recent acquisitions has opened significant opportunities for growth. In some ways, pandemic-necessitated distancing made some of the Celgene integration easier.

Caforio's first priority is pipeline development. He indicated that BMY is "size agnostic" about acquisitions, but he sees more smaller "bolt-on" acquisitions and joint partnerships.

Threats

Threats include liability lawsuits; unfavorable legal and regulatory decisions; politicians putting most of the blame on pharmaceutical companies for the high cost of drugs; the impact of future pandemics and/or recessions on BMY's internal operations and the broader economy; and malevolent actions such as cyberattacks.

F.A.S.T. Graphs

Earnings lost ground in 2012-2014, but EPS growth has been solid since 2015. A big price drop in August 2016 reflected growing concern about a "patent cliff." The stock dropped 17% on August 5, 2016 when a clinical trial put FDA approval of Opdivol in doubt. The (black) price line appears disconnected from earnings (dark green area), which may account for Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) 2019 investment in Celgene and Berkshire's purchase of 33.4 million BMY shares in 2020. Berkshire trimmed 2.3 million BMY shares in Q1 2021.

Long-term Business Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates society's need for pharmaceutical research and development. Demand is strong but it's a competitive business with various risks. The cost of research is high, but so are profit margins. Winning companies have the best research and the best balance sheets.

The Dividend

BMY has raised the dividend for 12 consecutive years. The 5-year dividend growth rate has been 4.62%, though the most recent increase was 8.9%, from $.45 to $.49 per quarter. The $1.96 annual payout represented a 2.95% yield at a 6/18/21 closing price of $66.47. The average yield for the past 4 years was 2.97%, a high yield of 4.0% in both 2019 and 2020.

Personal Investment Thesis

Bristol Myers Squibb is 5.0% of my 20-stock retirement income portfolio. I use eight factors to rate these companies:

S&P Credit Rating. BMY's A+ rating scores 5 points on a scale ranging from 9 points for AAA to 1 point for BBB. Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases. I divide this number by 10, so Bristol's 12 years equal a score of 1.2. The portfolio range is 0.9 to 6.4. Current Dividend Yield. BMY's $66.47 closing price on 6/18/21 translates to a 2.95% yield. I multiply by 100 for a score of 2.95. The portfolio yields range from 0.67% to 5.54%, so scores for this factor are 0.67 to 5.54. Payout Ratio. I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' earnings estimates. Bristol's is $8.40. The $1.96 dividend is 23.33% of this estimate. A low payout ratio gives more flexibility for dividend growth. I subtract the payout ratio from 100%, which for BMY is 76.67%. I multiply this by 10, giving BMY a 7.67 payout ratio score. Scores for this factor range from 1.4 to 8.5. Five-year Dividend Growth Rate. I use Seeking Alpha's data. To maintain parity with other factors, I multiply the growth rate by 0.5. For example, Bristol's 5-year dividend growth rate is 4.62%, or 4.62 which I multiply by 0.5, for a score of 2.31. Scores range from 0.8 to 10.9. The Quant Score from Seeking Alpha. This is "an objective, unemotional evaluation of each stock based on over 100 metrics, such as the company's financial statement, stock price performance, and analysts' estimates of the company's future revenue and earnings, relative to other companies in the stock's sector. The rating is from 1.0 to 5.0, with 1.0 being very bearish and 5.0 being very bullish." For example, BMY's quant score is 3.10. Dividend Safety Score. This is from Simply Safe Dividends, which rates the safety of a company's dividend on a score of 0 to 100, with 50 being average. For parity, I divide the dividend safety score by 10. For example, Bristol's dividend safety score of 79 becomes 7.9. Long-term Debt to Total Capital. I use Seeking Alpha for this metric. Lower is better, (like the payout ratio), so I subtract BMY's 53.37% LT debt from 100%, to get 46.63%. I multiply by 10, giving BMY a score of 4.66.

These eight factors give Bristol Myers Squibb a combined score of 34.83, which ranks BMY 16th among the 20 portfolio companies.