This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on 14-June.

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review where we discuss preferreds (and baby bond) market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events as well as top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the second week of June.

Market Overview

It would be unfair to call June "call-ageddon" (redem-geddon?) because it didn't particularly stand out in the number of securities called for redemption, but highlighting this continuing trend in the senior security space is still worth doing. The chart below shows the Public Storage preferreds coupons so far this century with the latest recent issue highlighted in red. The downtrend in coupons is unmistakable. Even as recently as early 2019 PSA issued a 5.6% preferred, however, two of the three recent issues have been sub-4%.

Source: Systematic Income

The downtrend in coupons has two knock-on impacts on the preferreds market. Most obviously, it reduces the income to investors. However, it also increases the duration of preferreds holdings. This has to do with the fact that a lower coupon perpetual security has a higher duration than a higher-coupon one. In other words, a drop in coupons increases, what is called extension risk in preferreds. This can be particularly unwelcome if interest rates resume their climb from earlier this year.

Current retail median yield-to-worst has dipped below its 5-year lows (and, hence, its historic low). The YTW is still likely overstated, however, due to the drop-off of a number of negative yield-to-call securities that were recently redeemed which marginally pushed the median YTW higher.

Source: Systematic Income

Overall, the current environment is a particularly challenging one for fund investors in preferreds for a number of reasons. First, the drop in underlying yields will keep redemptions going strong, delivering returns that are well below the stripped yields of the funds. Secondly, preferred CEFs are trading at elevated valuations. The chart below shows that the proportion of the percentage of preferred CEFs trading at premiums is at a historic high level.

Source: Systematic Income

And thirdly, passive fund holders are losing out to authorized participants who front-run purchases of new issues that will be added to preferreds indices, which is why flipping newly issued preferreds has tended to work.

All of these drivers are likely to conspire to disappoint preferreds fund investors in the medium term, which favors allocation to individual preferreds.

Market Commentary

Public Storage came out with a new 4% preferred (OTC:PSALL). On a YTW basis (which is the only way you should look at the PSA preferreds due to their hair trigger redemptions), PSALL is very attractive in the Public Storage suite with the highest YTW despite its strong start, rising by nearly 1% with a YTW of around 3.9%. The second highest YTW of the bunch is PSA-O with a 3.42% YTW. Big picture, a near-4% yield for a BBB+/A3 credit risk is pretty attractive.

It looks like the RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corp (RSF), which is a hybrid CEF / interval fund (it offers an annual buyback close to its NAV), will offer a new preferred. The existing fund preferred RSF 5.875% Series A 2024 (RMPL.P) ticked lower to a neighbourhood where it is becoming more attractive to add on the back of this news. At a $25.18 clean/stripped price ($22.35 dirty) it still has some call price risk (the immediate loss on a position if redeemed immediately) of around half a percent so it's worth being a bit more patient here. That said, RiverNorth don't seem to be in a hurry to redeem (and the preliminary prospectus doesn't indicate they plan to redeem RMPL.P). The attractions are decent yield at 5.64% YTM, the presence of a 2024 maturity which puts a cap on duration exposure, assets like consumer loans that diversify generic credit exposure and no debt in the cap structure ahead of the preferreds to dilute any recovery for preferreds holders.

With the recent issuance of the new Ready Capital 6.5% Series E (OTCPK:RCPPP), it makes sense to review how these preferreds fit into the broader sector.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Big picture - RC is much more of a loan-focused company whereas Anworth (the other mREIT it swallowed) was more agency-focused. Economic leverage at the end of Q1 was 2.8x (official recourse leverage from the 10K is 2.3x but this appears to exclude TBAs). Agency portfolio allocation is 30% and 77% of borrowings are marked-to-market. Overall, the company doesn't stand out particularly in terms of preferreds yield or fundamentals but there are some features which may be appealing.

First, 2 of the 3 legacy Anworth preferreds are currently callable (the other is a convertible) and have coupons 1-2% above the recently issued RCPPP. This suggests that they are very likely to be redeemed. Series B (RC.PB) and Series D (RC.PD) are trading at 8.6% and 7.62% stripped yields respectively and little, if any, call price risk (depending on the individual notice period). These are obviously attractive not only in the context of where RC can currently issue preferreds (6.5%) but where the mREIT preferred yields are in the sector.

Something else to keep in mind is that prior to the RCPPP issuance, the equity/preferred coverage of RC preferreds was 10x which was the highest in the sector. Post Series C tender offer and RCPPP issuance, coverage fell to 6.2x which is pretty good but not the highest. However, if one or two of the currently callable series get called, coverage could rise to 7-8x which would be among the 1-2 highest in the Hybrids mREIT sub-sector. With leverage at sub-3 and coverage fairly high, RCPPP looks ok at a 6.31% YTW - as good or better than other loan-focused higher-quality mREITs such as Ellington Financial (EFC) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) with longer call protection.

Bank of Hawaii 4.375% Series A preferred, rated Baa2 (BBB equivalent) - (OTCPK:BHWIL) - started trading. At a 3.76% YTW it is actually pretty decent for its rating in the Banks sector.

The Carlyle Finance 4.625% Subordinated 2061 Notes, rated BBB-, (CGABL) also started trading. The 4.26% YTW is also on the higher end of IG-rated financial bonds out there.

Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) priced their new 6.5% Series C 2031 (OTCPK:ECCPP) which started trading. The 7.75% Series B (ECCB) - their only other preferred - has not looked attractive for some time. The 6.75% Notes 2031 (ECCW) looks best across their capital structure for investors who want some call protection at a 5.98% YTW (the other two baby bonds are currently callable and trading above "par"). The 6.6875% 2028 Notes (ECCX) may be attractive for people in pinned-to-par securities as it has, basically, no call price risk (clean price $25.10) and a 6.56% YTM at the cost of possibly being redeemed soon. In the CLO Equity CEF senior security sector, however, the OXLC 6.75% Notes 2031 (OXLCL) is the most attractive pick due to its combination of decent yield of 6.34% (a few Priority Income Fund preferreds do have higher yields in the sector but can be subordinated by debt as they have been in the past), call protection and a small amount of debt relative to the preferreds which, in effect, spreads more of the assets across a smaller debt base, making debt more resilient to losses, all else equal.

Takeaways and Stance

The dynamics of the preferreds sector continue to favor individual over fund allocations in the space. Despite the strong clip of redemptions, we continue to favor pinned-to-par securities such as RC.B, ECCX, RMPL.P and UZA which have little if any call price risk. Allocating across a number of such securities at favorable prices increases the likelihood that some will remain outstanding over the medium term and decreases the chance of negative returns due to redemptions.