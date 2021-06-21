shulz/E+ via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

A Big Government Beneficiary, Priced To Go

Our basic investment thesis on Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) runs thus: the more the federal government is spending, the more money is likely headed SAIC's way. As the new Administration ramps up spending in the more esoteric areas of its budget - meaning cybersecurity defense and offense, intelligence services, the space program and so forth - we believe the addressable spend open to SAIC can increase.

In addition, the company runs according to value principles 101 and this may position the stock nicely for any change in the prevailing market environment. If investors do in fact decide that value is the new growth, we think the number of buyers of SAIC stock is likely to move up.

Whilst organic revenue growth at the company is modest - only around 1-3% of the growth in any one quarter is organic - the absolute level of revenue growth is sound, usually in the high-single or low-doubt-digit range, with the difference being driven by acquisitions. This can flag risk in many companies, where acquisitions can result in net debt piling up on the balance sheet or the share count expanding forever. But SAIC did a very smart thing a couple years back and appointed a CEO whose stock in trade was M&A integration. You can read our interview with SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene, here.

At SAIC, the acquisition program continues. Deleverage is progressing nicely and the share count is falling as a result of a modest buyback program. This is not a banzai stock to own in the hope of rapid return and we don't expect to see the name feature in any meme-offs on Twitter anytime soon. But it is an exceptionally well-managed company in a market that we think has tailwinds.

Here's the company financials up to and including the most recent quarterly report.

Source: Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

A few highlights for you.

You can see the acquisitions ebb and flow through the revenue line. If you look at how the quarterly growth rate rises and falls, that's the inclusion of newly acquired companies pushing up the reported rate; then the rate falls back once the company completes an annual "lap" of the acquisition.

Gross margin is stable at 11-12% and whilst that is abysmal for say a software company, it's perfectly normal for a federal services provider that is careful with its operating expenses (and indeed accounting - there is an element of judgment about which costs are variable and should fall into 'costs of goods sold' and which fixed ergo 'overhead'. Cautious accounting is to lean toward variable; so, companies with apparently low gross margins may just be careful with accounting. You can check this by looking at the delta between gross margin and operating margin which here is small; 11-12% gross, 9-10% EBITDA. That tells you the numbers are likely clean).

10% EBITDA margins are close to best-in-class for this kind of business.

More importantly, look at how EBITDA margins relate to unlevered pretax free cash flow margins over time - compare the TTM lines in each case above. You'll see that cash flow exceeds EBITDA much of the time, and that is a clear marker of both a well-run company (low capex and careful receivables / payables management) and cautious accounting that doesn't accelerate profit recognition (which is tricky in services because declaring when something has or has not been delivered and accepted by the customer is clearly a little more subject to judgment vs. selling say a box of stuff).

The balance sheet is strong. 3.2x TTM EBITDA net debt is fine, particularly when that EBITDA is equal to or lower than cash flow. And look at how quickly the company de-levers from its acquisitions.

Now for valuation.

Source: Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

We don't know if the market is going to rotate out of tech and into value. But if it is, then paying 8.4x unlevered pretax free cash flow for a rock-solid business like this one with a number of tailwinds at its back? That looks attractive to us on fundamentals.

Let's turn to voodoo for a moment.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

Not being technical analysts of any renown, we like to keep it simple. The colored bands show the Fibonacci retracement levels pertaining to the run-up from the March 2020 lows to the early 2021 highs. As you can see, those levels are meaningful - the stock has found support and resistance at the key levels. Our aging eyes also see a long, shallow, ascending wedge pattern which we think means that although the stock can oscillate between say $80 and $95 in the near term, we think it can break to the upside and make new highs. And the catalyst needed to do that? Continued spending and contract wins and/or further migration of the market toward value names could suffice.

So, on fundamentals and on the chart, in conclusion, we rate SAIC at Buy on a long-term basis - one to consider putting in the retirement account and forgetting about.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 21 June 2021.