Investment Thesis:

The question of whether Coupang, Inc (NYSE:CPNG) (("Coupang" or "the Company" hereafter)) will pursue significant markets outside of South Korean (("SK" hereafter)) has seemingly been answered. Flush with post-IPO paid-in capital, reports say the Company is planning development into Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan. Large investors are taking notice of Coupang at its current valuation with several initiating positions. Significant obstacles stand in the way of expansion, however Coupang remains worthy of a speculative position.

To Expand or Not To Expand

In a recent article, I analyzed the market viability of SK and determined that it allows for significant expansion before Coupang would feel significant constraints. Using aggressive growth targets for the Company's revenue and conservative targets for the enlargement of the addressable market I believe the Company can be remarkably successful for at a least a decade inside of SK.

Chart created by author with data from St. Louis FED, Seeking Alpha, SEC Filings.

As shown, I predict that the Company could grow revenue 5x and still be short of 50% market share. For details as to the factors used, please refer to the article linked above.

Despite this, there has been intrigue regarding the Company's potential push into Singapore. Since this time, more information has emerged and it is becoming evident that management intends to take a decidedly aggressive approach with pushes into multiple international markets. Each market has similarities, unique challenges, and various levels of existing competition.

Singapore

In April 2021 it was reported that Coupang was hiring for several high-level positions and hundreds of other positions within Singapore. Singapore is a logical point for expansion due to its similarities with SK. One of Coupang's strongpoints is its logistics operation which delivers nearly all orders same or next day. They have built a robust organization in SK and take advantage of the inherent advantages, namely the population density and high GDP per capita.

Coupang says that 70% of customers in SK live within 7 miles of a distribution center. Contrast this with the distance that a Company like Amazon must traverse across the vast United States and the excitement for the profit potential at Coupang is obvious. Singapore's population density makes SK look downright sparse, although most South Koreans live in very dense urban areas. Essentially, Singapore has a density similar to Seattle, WA, which is far less than New York, but more than double the density of other major cities such as Denver and Houston.

Data by YCharts

Another reason for optimism is the tech-savvy people, similar to those in SK and the high GDP per capita, which is on par with the United States.

Data by YCharts

While there is much to like, there are also challenges and limitations to the Singapore market. First, the addressable market is quite small. The population of over 5.5M only supports a $4.9B business to consumer (B2C) online marketplace, albeit with a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of over 8%, this is still dwarfed by the SK market.

There are also several major players jockeying for position in this small, yet robust market. Sea Limited (SE), Shopee, has catapulted to the top of the heap, leading Lazada, owned by Alibaba Group (BABA) in visits. Sea Limited does not break out revenue by country, but by region, with the Southeast Asia region encompassing Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Per their 2020 annual filing, this region accounted for $2.8B in revenues.

Were Coupang to achieve significant success in Singapore and capture, say, 25% of the current addressable market, it would still only account for a small portion of the Company's revenue, much less than 10% of 2021 estimated total sales. Due to these factors I rate the chances for success in Singapore for Coupang as moderate, and the market opportunity as limited.

Malaysia

In many ways Malaysia is a similar market to Singapore. The current leaders in e-commerce are the same - Lazada and Shopee. The addressable market is around $4B with a CAGR over 8%. In other ways it is closer to SK. It has more than 5x the population of Singapore and a density of just under 100 people per square mile. Malaysia has a much smaller GDP per capita than any of the countries discussed in this article.

Data by YCharts

I would also rate this market opportunity as limited and the chances for success as moderate.

The Big Prize: Japan

News of Coupang's entry into Japan should not come as a surprise. Japan-based Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is the Company's largest investor and is providing their expertise on the Japanese market. And the market is the reward, with a size of more than $100B in 2020, trailing only the United States and China. In addition the market is rapidly growing and the Japanese economy is over 3x larger than South Korea and the GDP per capital is 25% higher.

Data by YCharts

The largest player in Japan is Amazon (AMZN), followed by Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY). Traffic comparisons are helpful in seeing that the top two are dominant, while the rest are still vying for position. This lack of coalescence presents an opportunity for a new player with substantial financial resources. Japan is also a large enough market that even a small percentage of market share for Coupang would constitute material revenue gains. My research into the Japanese market indicates the critical importance of understanding the culture and tendencies of the population as a key to success. Simply translating a platform from another market is not likely to catch on with the savvy population. In this way I do not think it is much different from most markets. Respect and understanding of the business environment is critical. Japan also has a much older average population than the others.

Chart created by author with publicly available information.

This is where SoftBank and CEO Masayoshi Son, with their knowledge of Japan, and history of successfully integrating foreign companies, can make a remarkable difference. Coupang began a pilot program in Tokyo on June 1, 2021.

This pilot program a small start but expected to be only the beginning. I also rate the chances for success in Japan as moderate, mostly due to the SoftBank expertise, however the opportunity is immense.

Expansion Risks and Uncertainties

Coupang's forays into adjacent markets will take significant capital investments. The Company has not yet achieved profitability in South Korea and is not expected to in 2021 or 2022. This presents risks for shareholders as much capital will need to be expended and immediate, or long-term, returns may not come to fruition outside of South Korea. This could delay the Company's path to profitability. The Japan expansion is also in its infancy, and the Company has provided few specifics of their long-term plans. In addition, there have been concerning issues involving the workforce and working conditions for the Company. Coupang can ill afford to take on too much negative public sentiment due to the consumer business that they are in. Any similar issues in new markets would likely be even more detrimental.

Funds Take Notice

In my first cover of Coupang, I noted that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation made Coupang one of its 17 total holdings. Recently, Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Holdings also took a $35.5M position representing a hair less than 1% of the total portfolio. Druckenmiller appears bullish on international e-commerce overall with positions in Sea Limited and MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) as well. In addition, Saudi Capital added Coupang stock to its holdings.

Conclusion

It is becoming increasingly clear that Coupang, and CEO Bom Suk Kim, is going to pursue expansion aggressively. Expansion involves risks, costs, and time, however the prize of significant market share in Japan would be incredible for Coupang shareholders. Coupang continues to trade at reasonable levels, more funds have reported positions, and the Company continues to merit a speculative position.