wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

In recent years, tensions between the world's two economic superpowers have escalated, leading to a full-grown trade war. In this context, while the conflict has primarily revolved around consumer goods, it soon began spilling over to Finance and Technology, severely affecting Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. Here, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a law to delist Chinese companies that do not fully comply with the country's auditing rules, further threatening a reiteration of economic sanctions.

Data by YCharts

Although new auditing rules have caused Chinese Tech stocks to drop sharply and will pose further risks in the future, new opportunities have opened up that could pay off tremendously well for risk-tolerance investors. In this regard, negative sentiment towards Chinese stocks is well reflected in the given share prices, and most importantly, valuations. Therefore, many innovative Chinese Tech stocks are now trading at more attractive levels than ever before in an overall expensive Technology market.

That said, these are my 5 favorite Chinese Tech names right now:

1. Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA):

The Amazon of China had a rough year as its shares took a hit on renewed fears of being delisted in the U.S. A record antitrust fine of over $3.6 billion for allegedly abusing its market dominance didn't help matters and caused its shares to plummet further. However, Alibaba's fundamentals are stronger than ever: Revenue surged 41% in 2020 to over $111 billion, while its valuation is at all-time lows. The company trades at just 4x forward sales and only 20x forward earnings, or 14x 2023' earnings. The company is nowhere near growth saturation, as Alipay is becoming the fastest growing payment system, reaching 1.2 billion users alone. This makes the stock by far my strongest conviction to hold for the long term.

2. 360 DigiTech Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN):

The technology-empowered digital platform is one of the fastest growing fintech firms in China and went public in 2018. The company's platform enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader consumer base. Despite delivering impressive growth, shares have stayed suppressed for a long time until early 2020. Still, even after being up 320% YoY, QFIN trades at attractive multiples and could see more upside, considering strong growth aspects. In this regard, revenue surged by 47% in 2020 to over $2 billion, while the company is simultaneously profitable. It remains substantially undervalued at a forward P/E ratio of just 8 times and could be an excellent long-term bet.

3. HUYA (NYSE:HUYA):

Being one of the few Chinese companies in Cathie Wood's prominent portfolio (ARKK), the video game publisher cooperates with e-sports event organizers, game developers, and publishers to develop e-sports live streaming. In the last quarter of 2020, the number of monthly active users increased by 19% to 179 million. As a result, revenue surged by 30% in 2020. Since its IPO in 2018, shares have mostly traded sideways due to regulatory risks and increased short interest, dragging down its valuation. Here, the company trades at just 1.8x Forward Sales and 30x Price to Earnings. Thus, Huya may be an excellent investment opportunity, considering it can address some 500 million video streaming users in China.

4. Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS):

The Chinese E-Commerce operates the shopping website VIP.com specializing in online discount sales. The company boasts over 69 million active customers while total orders surged by 44% to 176 million. Unsurprisingly, revenue surged 51% to $4.4 billion, and net income increased 125% YoY to $240 million in the quarter. However, what's most compelling is the given valuation: Vipshop trades at just 0.66x EV to Sales at a forward P/E of 11. Moreover, its growth rates are expected to stay within a double-digit range for years to come, as China's e-commerce market is growing to over $3.6 trillion by 2024.

5. Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN):

The E-commerce solutions provider partners with companies to assist with E-commerce operations. It offers IT infrastructure, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. Integrating cloud computing, big data, and AI technology leverages its platform and allows companies to scale effectively. Connecting over 280 brand partners, Boazun's GMV increased at an average CAGR of 42% over the last 5 years, reaching $8.6 billion in 2020. Total revenues jumped 22% in 2020 to $1.4 billion, while its market cap stands at only $2.7 billion after trading sideways for a long time. Thus, shares trade at only 2 times Sales and 27 times earnings estimates. Baozun also announced a $125 million share repurchase program, which should help put additional upside pressure on the stock in the future.

The Bottom Line

Finding bargains is a difficult task in a market full of sky-high valuations. However, undervalued stocks with meaningful upside potential are always hidden somewhere, even if that means looking at foreign companies. In this regard, Chinese Tech Stocks offer a compelling investment case after suffering from continuous negative sentiment, driving down valuations. Certainly, investors can't be blamed due to political tensions, new regulatory scrutiny, and Luckin Coffee's (OTCPK:LKNCY) accounting fraud, which has led to dramatic losses of investors before.

However, in my opinion, the latest law that comes with a three-year compliance period should serve as an incentive for companies to increase transparency, which in turn, would increase sentiment towards Chinese stocks. After all, it is in the interest of both countries to work together, considering the two collectively control over 40% of the world's economic output. That said, personally, I like to keep a ~20% Portfolio exposure in Chinese Stocks since valuations are compelling and could meaningfully rise once tensions are eased.