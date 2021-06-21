February Non-OPEC Oil Production Sinks

Athitat Shinagowin/iStock via Getty Images

By Ovi

Below are a number of oil (C + C) production charts for Non-OPEC countries created from data provided by the EIAʼs International Energy Statistics and updated to February 2021. Information from other sources such as OPEC, the STEO, and country-specific sites such as Russia, Norway, and China is used to provide a short-term outlook for future output and direction for a few countries and the world.

February Non-OPEC production dropped by 1,554 kb/d primarily due to the US winter storm. February’s Non-OPEC drop was primarily driven by output decreases from the US (1,198 kb/d) and Canada (201 kb/d).

Using data from the June 2021 STEO, a projection for Non-OPEC oil output was made for the time period February 2021 to December 2022 (red graph). A significant rebound is expected in March as US production comes back online.

Output is expected to reach 52,037 kb/d in December 2022, which is lower than the previous high of December 2019, by slightly less than 500 kb/d. In the June report, the forecast December 2022 output was revised up from 52,010 by 27 kb/d.

Ranking Production from NON-OPEC Countries

Above are listed the worldʼs 11th largest Non-OPEC producers. The original criteria for inclusion in the table was that all of the countries produced more than 1,000 kb/d. Two have currently fallen below 1,000 kb/d.

In February, they produced 83.2% of the Non-OPEC output. On a YoY basis, Non-OPEC production decreased by 5,140 kb/d while on an MoM basis, production decreased by 1,554 kb/d to 47,164 kb/d. World YoY output is down by 8,161 kb/d. As noted above, the MoM February decrease was primarily driven by output decreases from the US and Canada.

The EIA reported Brazilʼs February production decreased by 53 kb/d to 2,820 kb/d. According to this source, April’s output increased by 4.6% from March to 2,970 kb/d (Red Markers).

“Oil production in Brazil was up 4.6% in April compared to the previous month, to 2.97 million barrels per day (bpd), in the second consecutive monthly increase, data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels pointed out. (ANP), with advances from Petrobras and Shell.“

With regard to future production, Norway’s Equinor ASA (EQNR) (EQNR.OL), Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) (XOM.N), and Petrogal Brasil will pour $8 billion into Brazil’s deepwater Bacalhau oil field development. The first oil from Bacalhau is expected in 2024, with output set to reach 220,000 barrels per day, the companies said in the joint statement. The field has a break-even cost below $35 per barrel, Equinor said, or around half the current market price of crude oil, according to this source.

February’s output dropped by 201 kb/d to 4,399 kb/d. Oil exports by rail to the US in March were 175.6 kb/d, an increase of 63.7 kb/d over February.

Two competing consortia have now been formed to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline once it is completed and operational. Even though all of the approvals have been received, opposition still persists. Similarly, opposition continues in Minnesota against the Enbridge line 3, source.

On Monday, June 14, 2021, the Minnesota appeals court upheld the regulatory approval of Line 3 permits. The court agreed that Enbridge (ENB) demonstrated a sufficient need to build a replacement line during the permitting process, source. Other appeals are continuing,

“While reasonable minds may differ on the central question of need for replacement Line 3, substantial evidence supports the commission’s decision to issue a certificate of need,” Judge Lucinda E. Jesson wrote. “Finally, the commission reasonably selected a route for the replacement pipeline based upon respect for tribal sovereignty, while minimizing environmental impacts. Accordingly, we affirm.”

Currently, the US imports close to 6,000 kb/d of oil, of which close to 4,000 kb/d is from Canada. The US also exports oil to Canada.

The EIA reported Chinaʼs February output dropped by 55 kb/d from January to 3,940 kb/d. This source reported crude output in April was 16.41 million metric tons. Using 7.3 barrels per ton, April’s output was estimated to be 3,993 kb/d, down 27 kb/d from March.

China continues to be the oil industry’s biggest spending driller because of its fear of dependence on foreign suppliers and its desire to increase its own supply, source.

Mexicoʼs production, as reported by the EIA, in February was 1,710 kb/d. Data from Pemex shows that March production increased to 1,759 kb/d and dropped to 1,752 kb/d in April (Red markers).

According to S&P Global, Mexico’s oil production is expected to remain around 1.7 million b/d for 2021 and 1.75 million b/d for 2022, in spite of the new fields it finds and brings online.

Kazakhstan’s output increased by 120 kb/d in February to 1,818 kb/d. Their OPEC+ partners gave Kazakhstan permission to increase their output in April.

Kazakhstan will continue to increase oil production under OPEC+ agreement.

The EIA reported that Norwayʼs February production was 1,805 kb/d, a decrease of 10 kb/d from January. The Norway Petroleum Directorate reported that production in May dropped to 1,665 kb/d after dropping to 1,728 kb/d in April, red markers. The production drop since December is 163 kb/d and is partly due to maintenance.

According to the June OPEC report, production from Johan Sverdrup phase-1, which passed the 500 tb/d level in January 2021, is expected to reach 535 tb/d in July and then continue at this level until the end of year. The output of liquids has been affected by maintenance in 2Q21 and production is expected to be lower by 0.11 mb/d vs 1Q21. However, output is anticipated to be higher in 3Q21 by 0.06 mb/d vs 1Q21 to average 2.17 mb/d. This is due to higher production ramp-ups from new projects, more than offsetting outages due to maintenance.

An earlier NPD report noted, “State-controlled Equinor said in November Johan Sverdrup output, which has become a major feedstock for Chinese independent refineries, could rise beyond first-phase levels of 500,000 b/d by the middle of this year thanks to increased water injection.“

While not directly related to Norway, Norway’s Equinor ASA (EQNR.OL), Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Petrogal Brasil will pour $8 billion into a Brazilian deepwater oil field development that is expected to produce about half of the average carbon emissions of similar projects, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday and reported by this source.

Omanʼs February production decreased by 9 kb/d to 949 kb/d.

February’s output was unchanged at 1,362 kb/d.

Qatar’s output was drastically revised down by the EIA in its January 2021 report. The red graph represents the EIA’s assessment of Qatar’s production from January 2017 to December 2020 according to its December report. December’s 2020 production of 1,520 kb/d was revised down to 1,348 kb/d in the February report, a decrease of 172 kb/d.

According to the Russian Ministry of Energy, Russian production decreased by 23 kb/d in May to 10,453 kb/d. The difference of close to 400 kb/d between the US and Russian numbers indicates a difference in the definition of Crude plus Condensate.

UKʼs production decreased by 62 kb/d in February to 870 kb/d.

According to OPEC, several E&P projects have reportedly been deferred, such as the Seagull project, which was deferred to late 2022. Hence, UK oil supply is expected to decline by 0.05 mb/d y-o-y to average 1.02 mb/d due to a decrease of 32% in investment last year in the oil and gas sector.

U.S. March production increased by 1,401 kb/d to 11,184 kb/d from Februaryʼs output of 9,783 kb/d and was also 128 kb/d higher than January’s. The increase was due to the rebound from the severe winter storm that hit the four US southern states, Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

The June STEO report forecast US output would drop in April and May to 10,983 kb/d. It would then begin to increase at an average monthly rate of 61.3 kb/d/mth up to December 2022, red markers.

It should be noted that the June STEO lowered the December 2022 production forecast from 12,334 kb/d to 12,147 kb/d, a drop of 187 kb/d. The revised forecast also drops the average monthly US output increase to 61.3 kb/d/mth from last month’s estimate of 75 kb/d/mth.

This should be welcome news to OPEC. If demand growth were to approach 1,000 kb/d in 2022, this would mean that OPEC would have room to increase their production, depending on what the rest of Non-OPEC excluding the US does.

Rig additions continued in the US from the August low of 172 to mid-June 2021. For the week of June 18, the rig count increased by 8 to 373. Texas added 2 while the Permian added 1 to 237.

In the week of June 18, 5 frac spreads were added and reached a new recent high of 235. There is no indication of a change or slowing in the rate at which frac spreads are added each month.

These five countries complete the list of Non-OPEC countries with annual production between 500 kb/d and 1,000 kb/d. Their combined February production was 3,404 kb/d, up by 50 kb/d from January’s. Azerbaijan’s and Indonesia’s output appears to be recovering.

World Oil Production Projection

World oil production in February decreased by 2,022 kb/d to 74,138 kb/d according to the EIA. Of the 2,022 kb/d drop, the largest contributors were US 1,273 kb/d, Saudi Arabia 900 kb/d, and 201 kb/d from Canada.

This chart also projects world production out to December 2022. It uses the June STEO report along with the International Energy Statistics to make the projection, red markers. It projects that world crude production in December 2022 will be close to 82,640 kb/d. This is 2,000 kb/d lower than the November 2018 peak of 84,631 kb/d.

An Interesting OPEC Exercise

Above are the 11 OPEC countries that were present in OPEC in November 2016 when production reached its maximum output of 33,374 kb/d. Since then, Ecuador and Qatar have left. With those two removed, the maximum production is reduced to 32,180 kb/d. Production from the remaining 11 countries in May 2021 is in the middle column. The last column is my guesstimate where production will be in mid-2022. These guesses come from looking at the charts in the previous OPEC post by Dennis.

I should note that the EIA STEO is projecting flat output of 28,700 kb/d for OPEC from October 2021 to December 2022. In Q4-19, pre-pandemic, these 11 countries were producing close to 28,700 kb/d.

Essentially, I am saying that OPEC output is going from 25,000 kb/d in May 2021 to 29,000 kb/d by Mid-2022, a potential increase of 4,000 kb/d. That still leaves those 11 OPEC countries down by 3,000 kb/d from November 2016.

If by mid-2022 world demand is back to pre-pandemic levels and the US is producing close to 11,500 kb/d, we may be seeing a very tight oil market sooner than most expect.

Here is your fun exercise. Put your numbers in column three and give us your best guess.

