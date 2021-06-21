Naya Nurindra/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating for Wilmar International (OTCPK:WLMIF) [WIL:SP], as I have a mixed view of the stock.

Wilmar International's share price declined by -16% in the past two months with palm oil price trending downwards, due to expectations of increased palm oil supply in 2H 2021 and a narrowing of the price premium of soya bean oil over palm oil. It is also noteworthy that China, a key palm oil importer, could purchase less palm oil in future, as it is targeting to become more self-reliant.

On the flip side, the planned IPO of Wilmar International's Indian joint venture could help to re-rate the company's shares in time to come, just like what the earlier Chinese subsidiary spin-off did.

Wilmar International is valued by the market at 13.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a 3.5% dividend yield for FY 2021. Although Wilmar International's valuations are not demanding on an absolute basis, there is uncertainty over the palm oil price outlook in the near-term and medium term, and Wilmar International's spin-off catalyst might take some time to materialize. Taking into account these factors, I view a Neutral rating for Wilmar International's shares as appropriate.

The trading liquidity for Wilmar International's OTC shares is low with a three-month average daily trading value of approximately $30,000. In contrast, the average daily trading value of Wilmar International's shares listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange was much higher at $26 million in the last three months. Readers can invest in Wilmar International's Singapore-listed shares using US stockbrokers like Fidelity and Interactive Brokers.

Established in 1991 and listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 2006, Wilmar International refers to itself as "Asia’s leading agribusiness group" which operates "an integrated agribusiness model that encompasses the entire value chain of the agricultural commodity business" on the company's website. The Food Products, Feed & Industrial Products, Plantation & Sugar Milling, and Others business segments contributed 54%, 38%, 5% and 3% of Wilmar International's FY 2020 profit before tax excluding contribution from joint ventures & associates

Decline In Palm Oil Price Led To Share Price Correction

Wilmar International's stock price has corrected by -16% from its three-month share price high of S$5.50 as of April 13, 2021 to S$4.60 at the close of June 18, 2021. This is largely attributable to the decrease in the price of palm oil, as per the chart below.

Historical Palm Oil Price Movement In The Past One Year

There are two key factors that contributed to the recent decline in palm oil prices.

One key factor is that the supply of palm oil could potentially increase in the second half of 2021. S&P Global noted in a June 14, 2021 article that there are "expectations of a production recovery (for palm oil) in key producing regions Malaysia and Indonesia." Earlier, commodity data supplier Mintec also cited The Malaysian Palm Oil Board's guidance in a recent June 8, 2021 article that palm oil output is expected to be "improving y-o-y in 2021/22 on the back of more favorable weather and better expected yields." It is no surprise that palm oil production was negatively impacted by lockdowns and social distancing restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, and palm oil output is likely to increase going forward as the coronavirus pandemic is gradually brought under control.

The other key factor is the price of soy bean oil futures dropped, after Bloomberg reported on June 16, 2021 that the Biden administration is considering a "small cut to biofuel targets" with an aim to "balance the interests of blue-collar refining workers and advance a clean-energy agenda." Soy bean oil is a substitute for palm oil, and when soy bean oil's price premium over palm oil price narrows as it did last week, demand and prices for palm oil fell as a result.

Soy Bean Oil's Price Premium Over Palm Oil Price In USD Per Metric Ton

There is a bigger worry that goes beyond the recent correction in palm oil prices, as China, which Reuters calls "the world’s second biggest buyers (after India) of palm oil", might purchase much less palm oil in the next one year at the very least.

Sell-side research analysts from stock brokerage UOB Kay Hian are forecasting flattish palm oil demand from China in 2021; while the Agriculture Outlook Committee in China is expecting a -7% decline in palm oil imports for the 2021-2022 period (YE September) vis-a-vis the 2020-2021 period. S&P Global research highlighted that "China has doubled down on efforts to increase reliance on domestic harvests of soybean to make soybean oil" to be less dependent on palm oil imports. It is clearly negative for Wilmar International and its palm oil plantation peers that future palm oil demand for China remains uncertain with the country increasingly emphasizing self-reliance.

Watch Out For Spin-Off Catalyst In The Medium Term

As highlighted in the preceding section, commodity prices can have a negative impact on agricultural commodity companies such as Wilmar International, and they are beyond the companies' control. Instead, companies should focus on things within their control, such as unlocking value for shareholders.

As an example, the value of Wilmar International's China business, Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co. Ltd. [300999:CH], which boasts a leading 40% market share of the country's edible oil market, was previously "hidden" as a unlisted subsidiary of the company. Wilmar International had plans for a listing of Yihai Kerry Arawana for many years, and it eventually spun off Yihai Kerry Arawana as a separate listed entity on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's ChiNext in mid-October 2020.

The spin-off of Yihai Kerry Arawana was a success, with its last traded price of RMB87.50 as of June 18, 2021 representing a +240% premium as compared to the company's IPO price of RMB25.70. In comparison, Wilmar International's stock price had increased by +28% from S$4.36 as of October 15, 2020 to a five-year share price high of S$5.57 on February 19, 2021, prior to the recent share price correction explained earlier. Wilmar International still has a 90% equity interest in Yihai Kerry Arawana, so that the good stock price performance of Yihai Kerry Arawana post-IPO likely helped to re-rate Wilmar International's shares as well.

Moving forward, a new potential re-rating catalyst for Wilmar International in the medium-term is the planned spin-off and listing of Adani Wilmar, the company's 50%-owned Indian joint venture with Adani Group. According to a June 10, 2021 Moneycontrol.com media report, Adani Wilmar could possibly be valued at $8-9 billion in an IPO, which is targeted to raise $1 billion. This is significant as Adani Wilmar's potential market value of $8.5 billion (mid-point of valuation target as per news article) is equivalent to about 39% and 22% of Wilmar International's current market capitalization and enterprise value of $21.6 billion and $39.4 billion, respectively. However, there is no specific timeline for the Adani Wilmar IPO, and it is noteworthy that Yihai Kerry Arawana took a few years between IPO planning and the actual listing of the shares.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Wilmar International currently trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 13.2 times and 12.8 times, respectively, based on its share price of S$4.60 as of June 18, 2021. The stock's current valuations are slightly lower than its historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E ratios of 13.8 times and 13.6 times, respectively. Wilmar International also boasts decent dividend yields of 3.5% and 3.7% for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year, respectively.

The key risks for Wilmar International are a larger-than-expected decline in palm oil prices going forward, lower-than-expected palm oil price imports from China in the future, and a longer-than-expected time taken to spin off and list the company's Indian joint venture company.