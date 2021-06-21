Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is a very interesting company that appears to be overvalued on the surface. As a matter of fact, that's exactly what we thought when we first came across the company. Its price-to-sales multiple is almost 40x and it has negative operating income. Although the loss comes from stock-based compensation which isn't a cash expense, it still dilutes shareholders. However, when looking more closely, it appears that Palantir may actually be reasonably priced.

In this article, we won't go into too much detail on what Palantir does as there are many articles already written in great detail explaining that. In short, Palantir develops advanced data analytics platforms which are customized to each client's unique needs. They have no "out of the box, ready to go" platform to which any company can just subscribe and start using. As a result, the company focuses on few very large customers.

Growth Catalysts

Palantir is very popular among many investors because of its explosive growth and sophisticated technology.

We see three major growth catalysts for Palantir:

The commercial segment High switching costs associated with leaving Palantir for a competitor. Increasing "remaining deal value"

In Q1, the government segment grew revenue by 76%, whereas commercial business generated $133 million in revenue, up 19% year-over-year.

The relatively modest increase in commercial business is seen by us as a strong growth catalyst. Palantir's commercial segment (Foundry - launched in 2016) is much newer than its government segment (Gotham - launched in 2008). Thus, it's still mostly trying to educate prospective clients or newly onboarded users about the benefits of its offerings. However, if we use the government segment as a look into what can happen as customers become more reliant on Palantir's technology, we can reasonably assume that the current batch of commercial clients alone will generate substantial revenue growth going forward.

Palantir's approach to acquiring customers appears to produce a lag in terms of generating revenue. Given the fact that they only have 149 customers (some with very large contracts), and each customer has a customized product tailored specifically to them, it implies that the onboarding process is fairly long and extremely technical. As a result, the commercial segment appears to be lagging behind the government segment. But, as Foundry becomes increasingly important, commercial revenue growth might actually accelerate.

While some may view Palantir's bespoke approach as a negative for acquiring customers, we see it as a strong competitive advantage for retaining and expanding the revenue generated from existing high-value clients. First off, think about the amount of time it takes for companies to integrate multimillion-dollar software that's specifically tailored to a client's needs. For enterprise companies with many legacy systems, transitioning to new systems can be a very daunting task.

Although there may be no money paid to Palantir upfront, the customer's employees who are tasked with integrating Foundry are generally highly paid specialists. As a result, there are both the indirect costs of time and employee wages that could have been spent on another project. However, as Foundry is gradually implemented into a customer's workflow, then Palantir starts recognizing revenues which increase as time goes on. In addition, once a new system is implemented, there is the cost of training other employees on how to actually use it.

Once everything has been integrated and employees become familiarized with Foundry, the cost of switching to a competitor becomes massive. As a result, a competitor would have to offer an exponentially superior product to entice customers away from Palantir, which is no easy feat. If top 20 customers are willing to increase spending on Palantir by 34% year-over-year, it means two things:

Foundry is providing them with exceptional value which has most likely translated into better efficiency and increased profits. Foundry is becoming an increasingly important part of their operations

This increased spending from existing clients has also led to an increase in remaining deal value which now sits around $2.8 billion, up 40% year over year. If you include IDIQ (indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity) awards as of the end of Q1, Palantir has approximately $5.4 billion in total remaining deal value. The fact that Palantir has the potential to realize this much revenue from only 149 clients is a testament to its products' quality and the immense value it generates for customers.

Risks

As valuable as Palantir's platform appears to be, it doesn't come without risks and we'd like to touch on the ones we believe are the most important.

To begin with, Palantir's competitive advantage is also a double-edged sword. The long and complex implementation process means that sales efforts involve considerable time and expense. As a result, their sales cycle is often long and unpredictable. Furthermore, the complexity of its offerings could lead to customers improperly using the platform which could result in sub-optimal performance. This could inevitably lead to customer dissatisfaction and loss of business.

Another drawdown related to Palantir's specialized products is that they serve a much more niche market and only have 149 current customers. Therefore, revenue is very concentrated which could pose a significant loss of revenue should competition succeed in stealing customers away from Palantir.

In addition, it's worth noting that the $2.6 billion in IDIQ awards are not guaranteed and may not be fully recognized.

Nonetheless, it appears at the moment that Palantir is executing very well and the positives currently outweigh the negatives.

Valuation

Now for the interesting part, Palantir's valuation. We estimate that Palantir could potentially be worth $28.73 using a discounted cash flow model.

Discount Rate Assumptions:

Risk-Free Rate: 1.45%

Equity Risk Premium: 4.7%

Re-levered Beta: 0.943

Cost of Equity: 5.88%

Tax Rate: 21%

Pre-Tax Cost of Debt: 2.51%

After-Tax Cost of Debt: 1.98%

Weighted Average Cost of Capital: 5.84%

Half-Year Convention Used

Growth Stage Forecast

Source: Author

Transition Stage and Mature Phase Forecast

Source: Author

Stock-Based Compensation

In our valuation, we treat stock-based compensation as a cash expense. We prefer the simplicity of this approach as opposed to forecasting the future dilution caused by SBC.

For the forecast drivers, we separated stock-based compensation from the actual cash expenses. We did this because SBC in the recent periods is inflated and therefore separating SBC made it easier to model.

Using the most recent quarter, the cash expenses as a percentage of revenue were as follows:

Cost of Revenue 17.04%

Marketing 23.09%

R&D 17.76%

SGA 18.75%

The amount of the SBC expense that went into marketing and R&D was 49.12%. This number is important because it was added to our reinvestment rate of revenue calculation when calculating growth.

For our stock-based compensation forecast, we used the following info found in Palantir's latest filing:

$850.8 million in remaining RSUs which are expected to be recognized over 3.3 years.

$1.1 billion in outstanding options which are expected to be recognized over a weighted-average service period of 8.09 years.

That equates to approximately $393.79 million per year in SBC in the first 3 years and then roughly $135.97 million per year after that. In our forecasts we used $400 million and $150 million to be a little more conservative. As already mentioned, 49.12% of these expenses were added to the reinvestment rate as marketing and R&D.

For years 6 to 11, we simply transitioned Palantir's revenue growth by reducing it in a straight line down to a 2% perpetual growth rate.

In addition, we assumed a 30% EBIT margin in the mature phase of the valuation (year 11) because we believe it to be a conservatively reasonable margin when compared to more mature tech companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), or Adobe (ADBE). We gradually increased the margin in a straight line from years 6 to 11.

We ignored the operating expense forecast drivers and took this simple approach in the transition phase because trying to forecast SBC and the other variables while transitioning would be too inaccurate and not necessarily important either. We simply need to factor in slowing growth rate and increasing profitability as the company matures into a "cash cow".

In addition, since Palantir requires minimal capital expenditures, has a low depreciation and amortization cost, and has negative working capital requirements, we decided to keep those costs constant throughout the whole forecast.

Lastly, we also want to note how we calculated revenue to invested capital. Since we were unable to find Q1 2020 balance sheet info, we used 2020 fiscal year revenue and the average invested capital of Q4 2019 and Q4 2020.

Final Thoughts

At a first glance, Palantir appears to be grossly overvalued because of its price-to-sales multiple. In addition, its lack of profits and stock-based compensation only make it worse. However, if the company manages to rein in stock-based compensation, and discount rates remain low, Palantir could actually be considered a "growth at a reasonable price" stock. We don't claim to have a crystal ball with the ability to perfectly forecast the future in terms of our discounted cash flow analysis. However, we believe the forecasts to be reasonable and based on fundamental inputs rather than hype.

Whether you agree with the DCF method or not, it at least provides an explanation as to why the market is pricing Palantir the way it is. We agree when people say the market is inflated because of low discount rates. However, discount rates move markets and stocks will move upwards while the rates are low. Using WACC as a discount rate allows us to listen to what the market is telling us the discount rate should be. As a personal preference, we prefer to adjust our valuations and portfolio holdings as market conditions change instead of waiting around for a correction.

If you believe that discount rates will remain low, Palantir is definitely a very interesting company to consider. However, we will remain on the sideline for now as we wait and see what Palantir actually does with its stock-based compensation.