In September 2017, SA published an article I wrote entitled, “Hurricane Lessons”. In it I demonstrated that, through that nasty storm season, had one owned various emergency recovery stocks – Fluor (NYSE:FLR) among them – they would have outperformed the Dow and S&P by up to 3x.

Of course, one cannot be sure if there will be a repeat again this year. However, NOAA is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Engineering company Fluor is a top-20 government contractor including, since 1997, to the Department of Homeland Security / FEMA. Its stock could offer a reasonable seasonal trading opportunity in this touchy market.

Beyond Hurricanes

Stepping back, Fluor is deservedly unloved. There is little to like down its P&L, in its cashflow, or on its balance sheet. Hit their symbol here on SA and you will see that Fluor’s revenue, gross profit, operating income, and net income have all trended down over the last five years. Toggle to cashflow and you will find the same pathetic pattern in its all-important operating numbers. Flip over to the balance sheet and you will see a company with liquidity but ever-increasing financial leverage to the point that I question whether Fluor is undercapitalized.

As if to punctuate matters, Fluor paid its last dividend in early 2020. Its price chart below recaps this sad story. For comparative purposes, I have overlaid those of two competitors – Jacobs Engineering (J) and ABB (ABB) – to demonstrate how FLR might have performed. (Read on)

So, why am I interested in this mess other than as a trading opportunity leading into the next round of hurricanes? Because of escalating natural disasters and pressing infrastructure challenges. The massive failure of Texas’ electric grid last winter should have been the wakeup call. But not even six months later, the State’s power system is buckling under the load of feverish temperatures such that its incompetent electric utility overseer, ERCOT, is begging residents to conserve as it warns them of coming blackouts.

If Texas is not enough, then look farther West where a “mega-drought” along the Colorado River threatens water resources to 40 million people downstream. As hard as it is to believe, Lake Mead has hit its lowest level since the 1930s when the Hoover Dam was constructed. Not only is the availability of freshwater at risk but the capacity of the structure’s hydroelectric turbines that supply electricity to Las Vegas has already been diminished by 25%.

The problems do not stop there. Many reservoirs (that I liken to batteries) are seriously depleted. As but one other example, Lake Oroville, California’s second largest reservoir, helps irrigate a quarter of the nation’s crops and powers 800,000 residents. It is so low that its hydroelectric plant may shut down for the first time ever. I’ve misplaced my source, but, according to Jay Lund, co-director of the Center for Watershed Sciences at the University of California-Davis, “California’s more than 1,500 reservoirs are 50% lower than they should be this time of year.”

Beyond power and electricity, bridges are also in alarming condition. Private associations and public watchdogs alike agree that something on the order of 50,000 bridges in the United States are "structurally deficient" meaning that key steel and concrete components are cracking, rusting, or otherwise in poor shape.

Infrastructure Challenges

These problems must be addressed (including in the context of replacing / augmenting the renewable energy of hydroelectricity with that from other clean sources). The federal infrastructure bill, that is in the final stages of negotiation, will direct hundreds of billions of dollars toward grid resiliency extending to greatly increasing clean energy available for electric vehicles. Highway and bridge infrastructure will also receive a lot of support. This chart does a nice job of framing where politicians will direct our resources.

In the near term, Fluor will be in the mix for their traditional engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services. As this project map shows, many of government's priorities will cross into Fluor’s field of expertise including in freeway and bridge construction, carbon capture and solar energy, and nuclear services. It is not much of a stretch to believe that Fluor will get at least their fair share of these extraordinary infrastructure expenditures.

Longer term, it could well extend to Fluor's affiliation with NuScale Power. For those not familiar with this private company, NuScale is in the SMR business, standing for “Small Modular [Nuclear] Reactors.” This technology is receiving a lot of attention because: a) many experts believe that in order to meet peak power loads, in a world less reliant on fossil fuels, we need to revisit nuclear energy, and b) small scale reactors promise to deliver fission with a number of advantages [condensed]:

“Point of use” modularity instead of monolithic and undesirable large nukes.

The ability to “couple” with other energy sources (wind, solar, etc.) for overall solutions.

Improved safety and security again compared to traditionally scaled reactors.

Jobs, efficiencies, and economic advantages resulting from component manufacturing.

Various SMR initiatives are underway. Here in the US, the Department of Energy is working with TerraPower (private) that Bill Gates, and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) via PacifiCorp, fund. Partnering with TerraPower is the nuclear energy joint venture between GE and Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIF) (OTCPK:HTHIY).

Fluor is the majority shareholder in NuScale that recently received the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s first-of-a-kind “final safety evaluation” on its SMR design keeping the company on track to receive a full design certification from the NRC later this year. Incidentally, as noted on their website, “The milestone is the direct result of more than $400 million in funding by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) since 2014 to accelerate the development and deployment of SMRs.” In other words, this form of non-carbon energy is a priority of the federal government, read: Important.

Analyst Forecasts

As for professional analysts, 10 cover FLR with 9 having it as a hold, and 1 a buy. As for price, we see a hi-lo of $28.00-$20.00 with a median target of $22.00 or 29% over Friday’s close of $17.00. One would like to see confidence levels assigned to such forecasts; given the company’s history, I bet they are low. My own confidence level is low although I will stick my neck out with a twelve-month peg of $34 – double everything based on a Fluor winning a healthy percentage of infrastructure spending with NuScale’s SMR solution receiving full design certification with industrial / municipal orders not far behind.

Two things give me pause. First, the company’s high gearing makes me wonder whether it has access to the finances to double were it to get the business. Secondly, capital adequacy notwithstanding, I question, based on their history, whether Fluor’s directors and management are up to the job. It is these two big “ifs,” juxtaposed against a strong franchise and strategic promise with SMR’s, that lead me to believe that the company should put itself on the block. Fluor would be an attractive target for a similar firm looking for market share and operating leverage.

M&A Target?

The logical suitor is Jacobs Engineering with its market cap of $17.4 billion and clean balance sheet. It could reasonably and beneficially absorb its smaller competitor. This side-by-side comparison – and the graph above – leaves little doubt that Fluor shareholders would do better under Jacobs (ratios, courtesy of Schwab):

Fluor Jacobs Valuation – x Price/Earnings -- 30.77 Price/Forecast 30.52 20.96 Price/Sales 0.17 1.23 Price/Book 3.09 -- Price/Cashflow -- 29.75 Growth - % Sales – 1 Year -14.17 2.69 Sales – 5 Year -2.86 2.29 EPS – 1 Year 87.25 178.92 EPS – 5 Year -- 2.10 Dividends - % Yield -- 0.65 Payout -- 18.42 Coverage -- 542.78 Profitability - % Gross Margin 2.88 19.64 Profit Margin -0.04 3.08 Net Margin -0.64 3.58 Cashflow Margin -2.12 4.30 Strength - x Current Ratio 1.50 1.49 Liabs./Equity 6.10 1.12 Effectiveness - % ROA -1.29 3.43 ROE -17.71 9.56 ROI -2.72 4.47

Much larger still, Swiss giant ABB – with roots in Brown, Boveri & Cie, and a market cap of $66 billion – might find interest in Fluor. As an investor, I have done very well in global oligopolies and the thought of such a cross-border combination piques my interest. Hopefully not naively so, I am long (not short) FLR.