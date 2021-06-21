Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

Koç Holding, A.Ş. (OTCPK:KHOLY) is the largest conglomerate in Turkey. It is involved in the automotive industry, finance, energy and several other areas. It is also present in various countries. Koç Holding is controlled by the Koç family, which owns ~71.55% of the company. Over the past, it has outperformed the Turkish indexes and ETFs. Investors looking to get exposure to Turkey are better off investing in Koç Holding. Due to the decline in the Turkish lira, the price has become attractive - offering value, diversification and global exposure. Although we might see more volatility ahead directly related to currency risks, the stock is an attractive long-term investment.

Turkish economy overview

Perhaps the greatest risk surrounding investments in Turkey is its currency - the Turkish lira. It has continuously hit new record lows, and it seems that nothing can help it recover. This situation goes all the way back to 2018, when the Turkish lira saw its first steep decline. Turkey has been up until 2018, among the best performing emerging markets, with GDP growing significantly over the last two decades.

(All numbers in billions of dollars)

Source: Tradingeconomics

The growth, mainly fueled by debt denominated in foreign-currencies, has put the country in a complicated situation.

Interest rates and inflation

In Europe and in the US, the Central Bank operates independently from the government. In Turkey the president has consistently scrutinized all of the Central Bank actions, to please its legislative choices. Erdogan has constantly demanded lower interest rates. Given the high rate of inflation the country has been battling with lately, lower interest rates do not seem like a viable option.

Source: Reuters

Erdogan decided to let go of its Central Bank chairman. The divergence between the two had to do mainly with interest rate levels. The market reacted to this news with fear, which drove the lira to lose as much as 16% of its value.

Turkish Lira

Amidst double-digit inflation, and the inability of its Central Bank to set interest rates higher to address the problem - The Turkish lira has become one of the worst and most unstable currencies to hold. In turn many analysts have concluded that Turkey has become one of the least attractive emerging markets. With the Turkish lira plunging in 2018, after the Trump administration imposed higher tariffs on steel and aluminium. Erdogan responded by raising tariffs on American imports, products such as tobacco, passenger vehicles, and alcohol. The continued decline in the lira has created a large demand for gold in the country. Erdogan responded by asking the Turkish people to support the lira. In an effort to reduce its volatility and stabilize the price.

The lira was worth ~$0.26 at the beginning of 2018, and it is now only worth ~$0.11. Despite the headwinds with the pandemic, and its currency, Turkey is still estimated to continue to grow at a fast pace. GDP in 2026 is estimated to reach ~$1263B.

Source: Statista

Business overview and results

Source: Investor Presentation

Automotive

Koç Holding is the 5th largest manufacturer of tractors worldwide. In the passenger vehicles segment it is the 15th largest producer worldwide with a capacity of 1.6M vehicles annually. Although the total number of vehicles produced in 2020 was ~11.1% lower than in 2019, it saw strong demand throughout 2020 and in the first four months of 2021. In 2020 it saw an increase of 61.8% in the total number of units sold. For the first four months of 2021 demand seems to continue to grow across all segments, with the number of units sold growing by ~73.7%YoY.

Revenues for the segment reached TL30.611B a 71%YoY, and a consolidated net income of TL1.265B increasing 153% YoY.

Durable Goods

The durable goods segment includes home appliances, and so far in 2021 the demand seems to be picking up. Units sold domestically rose by ~16.4%. It also continued to grow its exports to Western Europe, Eastern Europe and South Africa, by 4%, 17% and 19% respectively. Overall it increased units sold by 44%, boosted by higher demand for fridges and freezers which increased 61%YoY. Revenues reached TL15.106B and consolidated net income came in at TL458M.

Energy

Koç Holding’s energy segment was the worst performing segment in 1Q21. One of its subsidiaries is Tüpraş, the 7th largest refinery in Europe. Opet, which Koç Holding controls 18% through Tüpraş, is the second largest distributor of fuel in Turkey. Tüpraş together with Opet are responsible for 57% of Turkey’s total storage capacity for oil. Aygaz is also one of its subsidiaries focused on gas products. About 37% of all cars in Turkey run on LPG, with over 80k conversions taking place every year. Aygaz has a market share of 22% of the Turkish autogas market, and 41% of the cylinder LPG market. It also owns Entek, another subsidiary focused on renewable energy investments.

Despite the higher energy prices in 2021, Koç Holding’s energy segment saw a contraction across all products except for diesel, which rose slightly by 1%. Jet fuel saw the largest decline, with 36% lower units sold. Despite being the largest contributor to the group’s revenues, at ~34%, the energy segment was the only segment that lost money. Losing roughly TL290M during the first quarter.

Finance

The finance and banking segment has by far the best prospects. For nearly a year, the Turkish lending growth has stalled, and the country remains attractive for banking solutions. Mortgages as a percentage of GDP are just 5%, in contrast with the EU’s 36%. Loans and deposits represent 133% of GDP, in the EU average stands at 213%. If we look at the number of branches per million inhabitants, Turkey has an average of 133. The EU average is 131% higher at 285. Total revenues for Q1 in the Finance segment were TL14.095B, an increase of 29% YoY, and consolidated net income increased 10% YoY to TL603M. Loans increased by 21.2% YoY and customer deposits increased 26.9% YoY.

Other segments

Koç Holding’s other segments include food products, a DIY retailer with over 1,300 stores across eight countries. It is also involved in the tourism business controlling 10 marinas and 42 duty-free shops in airports and near borders.

Source: Investor Presentation

The remaining segments were responsible for ~4.7% of the group’s revenues and contributed TL78M to consolidated net income during Q1, a decline of 98% YoY. The company's structure is as follows:

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation

Koç Holding seems undervalued based on a few metrics. With a market cap of ~$5.4B, it is trading at a ~51.5% discount to its book value. Over the past four years revenues and net income have been relatively stable.

(all numbers in millions of dollars)

Source: TIKR

In 2020, it was able to increase its gross margins substantially by over 10%. During the same time, its total debt has also risen considerably, but it has been able to lower its interest expense. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4x, a little higher than what we would like to see.

(all numbers in millions of dollars)

Source: TIKR

In 2020 it still managed to generate ~$1.977B in cash flow from operations, and ~$1.37B in free cash flow. For 1Q21 it generated ~$1.074B in cash flow from operations, and capital expenditures were ~$221.1M.

Koç Holding is currently trading under 2x cash flow from operations, and under 4x free cash flow, all based on the 2020 results. Analysts expect results in 2021 to be better. At 6.8x EV/EBITDA, and with a forward price-to-earnings under 6, the stock is clearly a bargain at this price.

Dividends in 2020 were reduced by ~45.7% from the 2019 levels. Given the great results so far in the first quarter of the year, investors can expect a dividend hike, if the results continue for the next quarters.

Koç Holding seems to be undervalued but also reflecting the increased risk of investing in Turkey.

Tailwinds

Important company in a growing economy

Koç Holding remains a key company in the future of the Turkish economy. The group’s combined revenues represent ~6.4% of its GDP, and it is responsible for ~6.7% of Turkish exports. Koç Holding is also one of the main driving forces in innovation, its R&D expenses represent 7% of the private sector. Economists estimate further growth for the Turkish economy over the coming years, and Koç Holding is set to benefit from that.

Well diversified across industries and geographically

Its presence in various sectors, and across different countries means the company owns various uncorrelated assets. Koç Holding is well diversified geographically, with 51% of its revenues generated outside of Turkey.

Source: Investor Presentation

This is a clear advantage, when compared with other companies, as it allows for more stable financial results. At the same time any underperformance from one of the segments can be compensated by another.

Cheap valuation

Considering the valuations at the moment, Koç Holding is priced as if the company is about to go bankrupt. Although there are certainly some risks, the current valuation does not reflect the true value of its assets.

Competitive advantages

Being such a large player in the Turkish economy allows the company to create multiple synergies across various industries. It holds a considerable market share in various industries.

Koç Holding outperformed the Turkish index

Koç Holding has been among the top performing stocks in Turkey over the years. It has been able to outperform the broader Turkish market. Since 2008 its returns have been ~100% higher than both the major indexes, the BIST30 and the BIST100.

Source: TradingView

If we look at the shares traded OTC, it has also outperformed the largest Turkish fund - iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TRU). Source TradingView

The outperformance is even more impressive if we take into consideration that Koç Holding’s market cap represents ~19.4% of the BIST100.

Headwinds

Credit ratings

Following the first plunge in the Turkish lira value in 2018, Koç Holding’s credit rating has been downgraded by both Standard and Poor’s and Moody’s. Its bonds are now deemed as non-investment grade.

Standard and Poor’s has attributed a BBB- since 2013, even raising it to BBB during 2016. Since then it has been downgraded to BB- with a stable outlook. At the same time the Turkish government bonds have an even lower rating of B+.

Moody’s on the other hand has downgraded both Koç Holding and the Turkish government bonds to a B2 rating, with a negative outlook.

Turkish lira

The Turkish lira remains the biggest risk, when it comes to investing in Turkey and in Koç Holding. Although it is unclear what will eventually happen, financing and hedging costs will surely remain high during this period of volatility. Investors can expect any significant decrease in the value of the Turkish lira, to directly impact the stock price of Koç Holding.

Underperformance of its major segments

From an operational view, Koç Holding needs to improve its energy segment. Since 2020 it has impacted the group’s results, and it is crucial that it returns to profitability. Since its automotive segment is also a great contributor to the group’s total revenues - any decrease in demand for commercial and passenger vehicles in Europe could negatively impact its results.

OTC

Since it is traded over-the-counter, investors should be aware of the liquidity constraints of such instruments.

Final Take

This is a clear contrarian and deep value investment that is susceptible to politics, monetary policy, and ultimately the Turkish lira. There is a clear high degree of risk, but that also means that the potential upside is fairly high. Given how well the company has performed in the past, and the fact that it is well diversified geographically makes its risk/reward profile look attractive.

The fact that most of its businesses tend to have steady revenues, also gives investors more confidence that the stock price should return to higher levels. Some of which are defensive sectors that will continue to slowly grow. At under 4x free cash flow, this is a complete bargain. Sure there are plenty of risks, but given how the general market is pricing most average companies, Koç Holding with its vast competitive advantages should certainly be trading at a higher valuation.