NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:NRG) is one of the largest electrical utilities in the United States, operating primarily as a whole provider of electricity in deregulated markets and now as a traditional regulated utility. The company does share enough in common with traditional utilities to be included with them. There are quite a few reasons why conservative investors tend to have a fondness for utilities, the most important of which is that these companies tend to be recession-resistant and enjoy stable cash flows. This makes sense as people tend to consider electricity to be a necessity and will thus prioritize paying their electrical bill over more discretionary expenses. These companies also tend to boast higher yields than many other things in the market, which is partly a function of their generally low growth rates. NRG may have some significant growth potential however as the company is a significant developer and operator of renewable generation facilities, which is a growth sector of the electrical generation business. Unfortunately though, the company also has a very high debt load, which may constrain its potential until this problem is dealt with.

About NRG Energy

As mentioned in the introduction, NRG Energy is one of the largest utilities in the United States. The company currently serves approximately six million customers all across the United States and even up into Canada. This is the result of a fairly phenomenal growth spurt that it has experienced over the past few years. NRG Energy only had about 2.9 million customers back in 2018 so it has roughly doubled in size in only three years:

Source: NRG Energy

As we can see, this is largely due to the company expanding into many new areas. This was mostly driven by the acquisition of Centrica’s Direct Energy, which was completed back in January. I discussed this acquisition in my previous article on the company. This is only the latest in a long string of acquisitions that NRG Energy has made over the years. Since the company became independent back in 2000, it has acquired more than a dozen firms including both Reliant Energy and Green Mountain Energy. The acquisition of other companies is one of the few ways for a utility company to grow since pretty much everybody in the United States that wants electrical service to their house already has it.

Another way for a utility company to grow is by adding new products or services. The recent acquisition of Direct Energy has allowed NRG to accomplish this. The reason is that Direct Energy had a home services business that operates in all 50 states. This line of business provides things such as HVAC services and home warranty products, among other things. The home warranty business is rather interesting since it is essentially a subscription that represents recurring revenue and cash flow for NRG Energy. Although the company will have some expenses with this business as it will need to pay out when a customer has a claim, the warranties are priced appropriately to ensure that it receives more than it pays out. The fact that this is recurring revenue is nice because it is somewhat more reliable than one-time revenue. This is something that utility investors tend to appreciate as it provides for stable cash flows just as the basic utility business does.

Although utilities do tend to be resistant to economic downturns, they are certainly not impervious to them. This was immediately apparent with the unprecedented events of 2020. As everyone reading this is certainly well aware, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted state governments all across the country to force certain businesses to close down. While some businesses were able to adapt and continue to generate revenue, not all of them were and some have even been forced to close down permanently. This was quite apparent in the hospitality and retail sectors but it has not been exclusively limited to that space. Obviously, a business that is permanently closed will have no need for utility service and thus the utility will lose a customer and the revenue from that customer. For this reason then, it is nice to see that NRG Energy has some diversity in the industries in which its business customers operate:

Source: NRG Energy

This is rather nice to see. As was just mentioned, certain sectors have been far more affected by the current downturn than others have. Thus, the fact that NRG Energy derives its revenues from a wide variety of sectors limits the impact that problems in any single industry can have on the company’s revenues. This helps to add stability to the company’s cash flows, which is one of the appealing things about companies like this.

The business sector was not the only one affected by the government-mandated shutdowns. As everyone reading this is well aware, the shutdowns resulted in a substantial number of layoffs and a spike in unemployment. Unfortunately, most of those laid off were low-wage workers and as such probably did not have sufficient financial resources to weather through an extended period of no income. Although the government did provide enhanced unemployment benefits that in many cases were more than the person while working, millions of people still fell behind on their utility bills. It is hard to find recent data on the total amount that has gone unpaid over the past year but a simple search will reveal that the number is easily well into the tens of billions if not higher. That has undoubtedly had a very real impact on a company like NRG Energy, which, as already mentioned, is one of the largest utilities in the country. The company’s financial statements do not reflect this though as both revenue and accounts receivable have remained relatively flat over the past year (excluding the effects of the Direct Energy acquisition). The company has not disclosed the actual figure so we cannot be certain the impact that this event will have on it nor is it certain how these unpaid bills will ultimately end up being paid.

Industry Fundamentals

The electric utility sector has been attracting some attention from investors over the past year or two. The biggest reason for this is electrification, which refers to the conversion of things that traditionally were powered by fossil fuels to use electricity as an energy source instead. The most well-known of these is likely transportation (electric vehicles) and space heating but there are other areas too where this could apply. As might be expected, this process would significantly increase the nation’s consumption of electricity. This would of course result in growing revenues for electrical utilities. During the most recent earnings call, NRG’s management outlined this very thesis as a reason to invest in the company. According to management, the Biden Administration’s proposed infrastructure package would significantly accelerate this process. The Energy Information Administration is not nearly as optimistic about this process, however. The government agency projects that the nation’s consumption of electricity will only grow at less than a 2% rate over the next 30 years even in a high economic growth scenario:

Source: Energy Information Administration

It is worth noting that the agency’s projections are based on current policy and thus do not include the impact of the infrastructure plan, which devotes a great deal of money to clean energy projects along with research and development of batteries and other energy storage technologies. With that said, the Biden infrastructure plan as proposed is likely dead. The Democrats do not have sufficient support in the Senate to overcome a filibuster. With that said, it is still probable that the government will pass some sort of package that is meant to support clean energy development but it is unsure exactly what it will look like.

The demand for and consumption of renewable energy will likely increase even in the absence of government assistance. This is mostly due to ordinary citizens becoming concerned about climate change and so taking steps to convert their homes and businesses to renewably-generated electricity. This is fairly easy to do in deregulated markets as several utilities, such as NRG Energy, are selling renewable energy products. According to the Energy Information Administration, renewables will produce 49% of the electricity consumed in the United States in 2050, up from 21% today. The majority of the growth is expected to come from wind and solar:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This should prove beneficial for NRG Energy. As I have discussed in past articles on the company, NRG Energy is one of the largest developers of renewable energy in the United States. One of the business units through which it does this is Green Mountain Energy, which purchases 100% of the energy produced by the 270-megawatt Green Mountain Energy Winds Farms in Texas. The company also purchases energy generated by wind and solar facilities located elsewhere in the country and markets it directly to retail consumers. The demand for renewable energy from Green Mountain Energy has helped spur demand for more than 50 wind and solar facilities throughout the United States. We can thus conclude that NRG Energy is very well positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for renewable energy going forward.

Financial Considerations

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the biggest challenges facing NRG Energy is that the company has an extraordinarily high level of debt. This is a direct result of all of the acquisitions that the company has undertaken over the past 20 years. The reason why this is concerning is that debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. This could prove problematic if the company has a substantial amount of debt maturing at any given time. In addition, the company needs to make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent and thus if it has too much debt, then these payments could push it into bankruptcy in the event of a decline in cash flows. While utilities tend to enjoy stable cash flows, bankruptcies are certainly not unheard of in the utilities sector. In fact, NRG itself was involved in bankruptcy proceedings back in the early 2000s.

One method that we can use to judge a company’s debt load is a metric known as the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio basically tells us the degree to which the company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. This ratio also tells us how well the company’s equity will cover its debts in the event of a bankruptcy, which is perhaps more important. As of March 31, 2021, NRG Energy had $9.364 billion in net debt, up from $5.134 billion at the start of the year. The reason for the dramatic increase was the Direct Energy acquisition, which was funded entirely through debt and cash on hand. This compares to $1.517 billion in equity, which gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Here is how that compares to some of the company’s peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio NRG Energy 6.17 NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) 1.12 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) 1.50 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) 1.28 Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) 1.17

As we can see, NRG’s ratio is substantially higher than its peers. This could be a sign that the company’s management is being too aggressive with its use of debt and thus exposing the shareholders to significant risks. Management has stated that one of its goals for this year is reducing debt. The company was making a great deal of progress on that prior to the acquisition as we can see here:

Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Net Debt 9,394.0 5,134.0 5,464.0 5,926.0

(all figures in millions of US dollars)

It is good to know that management recognizes the debt as a problem and hopefully the company is serious about improving its financial structure. History suggests that it will as long as it refrains from further acquisitions. This is something that we will want to watch going forward.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of an electric utility, one of the metrics that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is an adjusted form of the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes the company’s growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio under 1.0 could be an indication that the stock is undervalued relative to its forward growth rate and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, NRG Energy will grow its earnings per share at a 41.19% rate over the next three to five years. That gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.23 at the current price, which could be an indicator that the stock is substantially undervalued at the present level. Here is how that compares to the same group of peer companies:

Company PEG Ratio NRG Energy 0.23 NextEra Energy 3.74 DTE Energy 3.48 Eversource Energy 3.18 Exelon 5.05

As we can see, NRG Energy appears to be much cheaper than any of its peers based on this metric. This may make a certain amount of sense given the company’s comparably high debt load and the fact that this growth is due to a debt-funded acquisition. A more aggressive investor might want to take a chance on it though.