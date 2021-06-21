Covestro AG: Cycle Is Advancing In Age, But Reasonable Long-Term Outlook
Summary
- Covestro has run up nicely since we last opined, and our thesis seems to have played out relatively as expected.
- Inflation in basic materials has really helped Covestro out, as well as strength in end-markets.
- While we think that continued strength in a couple of Covestro's end-markets is to be expected, we think medium-term vigor might decline over the next 12 months.
- Essentially, profitability is reaching the highs of a cycle, and does not gel sustainably with our macro outlook of transitory inflation.
- Long-term, we still believe in the industrial power of Covestro, and are relatively favorable to it.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Covestro (COVTY) is a chemicals company that we presumed would keep its momentum from when we covered it back in Q3 2020. While there is some strength in its markets, and it will continue to benefit for a couple more quarters from reopening and strength in home-improvement end-markets, the cycle is becoming long in the tooth. Our view at this point is that a lot of the high-intensity tailwinds for Covestro will gradually subside, and momentum will fade over the next 12 months. We bookmark this interesting cyclical, but will wait for a turn in fortunes before hazarding cash.
Inflation Buoys Basics
Basic materials and chemicals are certainly benefiting from inflation, Covestro included. Price trends delivered punch EBITDA growth even when volumes were constrained, and in other segments, both prices and volumes grew meaningfully.
(Source: Covestro Q1 2021 Interactive Webpage)
In home improvement, constraints were primarily from dynamics in the timber market, which anyone who's been doing DIY lately would have noticed. It's expensive, and inventories are developing too slowly. A similar situation with the polyols input, constrained by the situation with upstream oil, as well as disruption from the storm in NA, 'Uri'. Polyurethane cousin markets related to furniture and home improvement struggled to achieve volume development. Thankfully, price took up the slack massively. It was also helped by strong demand in automotive and electronics markets that have grown at a healthy clip despite COVID-19 and have buoyed related input prices.
(Source: Covestro Q1 2021 Earnings Pres)
Polycarbonates has done better, buoyed by similar industrial trends like growth in household appliance demand as well as the strong demand in automotive and electronics. Recovery in the transport industry has also helped. Here constraints were fewer and a strong delivery of volume and price effects were helpful for a strong EBITDA contribution from the segment.
Late in the Cycle?
We believe that the price benefits we are seeing are transitory in nature. We germinated some of our ideas in this article. Force majeure and other factors related to the COVID-19 sudden stops should have a lot to do with the sudden increases in outages we are seeing right now across industry, based on some basic industrial logic. The pressure we are seeing on end-market servicers that are bidding up chemicals prices cannot continue sustainably, and we think that a retreat to the midpoint of 2019 and current EBITDA levels is possible, which would mean a possible 20% decline. However, there are lasting changes in behavior that could lend itself to a better level of overall volumes going forward, related to WFH which would support furniture, home improvement, and transport/automotive markets.
Conclusion
Even if there are going to be some normalizations going forward, we still see the appeal of Covestro. It has exemplary facilities with a low cost base relative to many other basic chemicals peers. However, our concern is that elevated markets might take the opportunity of a reversal in performance as a moment to punish the stock. With some confidence in longer-term trends supporting Covestro, we are keeping an eye on it to buy on weakness.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our service, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value strategies, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our group of buy-side and sell-side experienced analysts will have lots to talk about. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society, formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, is a society of Alumni that have graduated into successful financial services careers. We seek to provide honest and global dividend-value insight leveraging our group's broad and deep experience in finance to contribute to Seeking Alpha. We provide more obscure research on our marketplace service, The Value Lab, covering value stocks in global developed markets.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab and account. Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.