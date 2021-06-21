andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Covestro (COVTY) is a chemicals company that we presumed would keep its momentum from when we covered it back in Q3 2020. While there is some strength in its markets, and it will continue to benefit for a couple more quarters from reopening and strength in home-improvement end-markets, the cycle is becoming long in the tooth. Our view at this point is that a lot of the high-intensity tailwinds for Covestro will gradually subside, and momentum will fade over the next 12 months. We bookmark this interesting cyclical, but will wait for a turn in fortunes before hazarding cash.

Inflation Buoys Basics

Basic materials and chemicals are certainly benefiting from inflation, Covestro included. Price trends delivered punch EBITDA growth even when volumes were constrained, and in other segments, both prices and volumes grew meaningfully.

(Source: Covestro Q1 2021 Interactive Webpage)

In home improvement, constraints were primarily from dynamics in the timber market, which anyone who's been doing DIY lately would have noticed. It's expensive, and inventories are developing too slowly. A similar situation with the polyols input, constrained by the situation with upstream oil, as well as disruption from the storm in NA, 'Uri'. Polyurethane cousin markets related to furniture and home improvement struggled to achieve volume development. Thankfully, price took up the slack massively. It was also helped by strong demand in automotive and electronics markets that have grown at a healthy clip despite COVID-19 and have buoyed related input prices.

(Source: Covestro Q1 2021 Earnings Pres)

Polycarbonates has done better, buoyed by similar industrial trends like growth in household appliance demand as well as the strong demand in automotive and electronics. Recovery in the transport industry has also helped. Here constraints were fewer and a strong delivery of volume and price effects were helpful for a strong EBITDA contribution from the segment.

Late in the Cycle?

We believe that the price benefits we are seeing are transitory in nature. We germinated some of our ideas in this article. Force majeure and other factors related to the COVID-19 sudden stops should have a lot to do with the sudden increases in outages we are seeing right now across industry, based on some basic industrial logic. The pressure we are seeing on end-market servicers that are bidding up chemicals prices cannot continue sustainably, and we think that a retreat to the midpoint of 2019 and current EBITDA levels is possible, which would mean a possible 20% decline. However, there are lasting changes in behavior that could lend itself to a better level of overall volumes going forward, related to WFH which would support furniture, home improvement, and transport/automotive markets.

Conclusion

Even if there are going to be some normalizations going forward, we still see the appeal of Covestro. It has exemplary facilities with a low cost base relative to many other basic chemicals peers. However, our concern is that elevated markets might take the opportunity of a reversal in performance as a moment to punish the stock. With some confidence in longer-term trends supporting Covestro, we are keeping an eye on it to buy on weakness.