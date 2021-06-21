Andrew_Deer/iStock via Getty Images

Midstream Sector Performance

There was nowhere to hide in midstream this week as the entire sector got clobbered. The Alerian MLP and Midstream Energy Indices fell 6.0% and 5.0%, respectively.

The week was midstream's worst for the year, as shown in the chart below.

Surprisingly, crude oil had a good week in spite of the "inflation trade" going against it. Midstream names were caught up in the trade, however, and liquids-weighted equities bore the brunt of the sell-off.

Despite the week's carnage, it was only the sector's second weekly loss over the past ten weeks. Midstream equities remain up for the month and for the year.

In our entire coverage universe of 50 midstream equities, only four posted gains for the week, with Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) the only equity that gained more than 2%. OMP was up 17.2% on no news.

Here's a closer look at the week's top ten performers. Aside from OMP, the other gainers were smaller caps that had posted big gains over the past few weeks.

We're not concerned by the selloff. Overall, there was little news, and the sector's fundamentals actually improved during the week. The outlook for both oil and natural gas remains positive, and the country continues on the path toward a full reopening.

We believe the pullback provides an excellent opportunity for long-term investors. The sector's current yield, at 7.3%, remains extraordinarily attractive versus virtually any asset class. Its prospects for income growth remain intact, and its prospects for capital appreciation from today's prices are substantial.

News of the Week

June 14

The Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed state regulators' approvals of Enbridge's Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project. The project seeks to replace a 1960s-era pipeline that has deteriorated and can only run at half capacity. Tribal and climate groups opposed the project, drawing more than 1,000 protestors to northern Minnesota last week.

June 15

The EIA's Drilling Productivity Report forecasted monthly natural gas production increases in Appalachia, the Permian, and the Haynesville. The agency forecasted a decrease in the oilier basins, namely, the Anadarko, the Bakken, the Eagle Ford, and the Niobrara.

Enbridge submitted a request for a rehearing of FERC's Feb. 18 decision to reject its Sept. 24, 2020 approval of a Massachusetts gas compressor station. Enbridge claimed the Feb. 18 decision would "have a profoundly destabilizing effect on natural gas infrastructure developers."

FERC granted approval to Gulfstream Natural Gas System, L.L.C. to begin construction on its Phase VI Expansion project in Mobile County, Alabama, and Manatee County Florida. Gulfstream is 50% owned by Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB).

June 16

Williams Companies reached an export agreement with Beacon Offshore Energy Development and Navitas Petroleum to provide offshore natural gas gathering and transportation services through its Discover infrastructure in the central Gulf of Mexico.

June 18

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BIP) revised its offer for Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF)(IPL.TO) to an all-cash offer of C$19.50 per share instead of its previous cash and stock offer. BIP said it might increase its offer by up to C$0.901 per IPL.TO share, to $20.401 pending its challenge before the Alberta Securities Commission of the breakup fee granted by IPL.TO.

The Test Has Begun For E&P And Midstream Capital Spending Restraint

Last week, two noteworthy events occurred in the oil & gas sector. First, E&Ps stepped up their rig additions, and second, weaker E&Ps managed to access the capital markets in size.

The events beg the question: are E&P management and boards of directors about to heed the siren's call for production growth, or will they exercise restraint, as many have pledged over the past year?

And more importantly for our purposes: what are the implications for midstream?

To shed some light on where we might be going, let's first look at where we've come from over the past few years.

The Run-Up to Today's Paradigm of E&P Restraint

Since the oil-market downturn began in 2015, access to capital has served as a binding constraint on E&P drilling activity. Restrict the flow of new capital, and drilling activity would cease; increase it, and production would boom.

With capital flowing freely to the industry from 2017 to 2018, U.S. shale grew and grew. Over the two-year period, its output increased by the volumetric equivalent of Kuwait, the world's 10th largest oil producer. Easy access to capital enabled small E&Ps to embrace a "lease, drill, and flip" strategy, while larger ones adopted a "grow at any cost" strategy. Over these two years, U.S. production surged by a spectacular 35.3%, as shown in the chart below.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Both debt and equity capital fueled this growth. Producers got the message loud and clear from their capital providers: "Drill baby, drill!"

And then 2019 arrived.

That year marked the beginning of the industry's hangover from its frenzy of profitless growth. By early 2019, after having spent tens of billions on capital investment, only 10% of E&Ps were generating positive cash flow, according to Rystad's estimates. Investors had little to show for their previous investments and turned gun-shy about funding more production growth. They began to starve shale companies of growth capital, and insist on a cash return on their investment.

In response, beginning in 2019, shale E&Ps pulled back on drilling activity, even as prices rose throughout the year.

Source: Baker Hughes.

As the chart above shows, that year, a 25% rise in oil prices was met with a 22% drop in the rig count. This was the result of cash flow being curtailed for production growth and instead being spent on debt paydown, dividends, and share buybacks.

The industry's retrenchment accelerated throughout 2020, as the Covid lockdowns eviscerated energy demand while swelling inventories shut down supply.

Will Drilling for Growth Return in 2021?

So far this year, E&Ps have increased their rig additions, not so much to boost production as to keep it from falling. Amid a 37.1% increase in WTI oil prices, E&Ps have boosted the oil and gas rig count by 30.6%.

Despite the increase, oil production in 2021 has been flat, stuck at 1 million barrels per day lower than it had been in early 2020.

Clearly, more rig additions will be necessary to increase production.

Recent Rig Activity

Recent weeks have seen a pickup in rig activity. Last week, the oil rig count rose by 9, according to Baker Hughes. Oil-directed rigs increased by 8 and gas-directed rigs were up by 1.

Certain basins are seeing significant rig additions. The Bakken, for instance, has seen an explosion of rig additions now that the Dakota Access Pipeline appears likely to remain in operation. East Daley recently highlighted the additions to Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Bakken system, which are being driven by Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR).

Source: East Daley Capital.

Recent Capital Markets Activity

Last week, the capital markets sent a message to E&Ps that they were open for business. Even weaker operators raised substantial sums at favorable rates. The week's activity suggests that E&Ps who wish to raise capital can do so on attractive terms.

The capital availability is a function of an improving credit profile for the E&P sector as oil and gas prices rise, as well as the prevailing ultra-easy monetary policy the Fed is providing amid a strong economy.

Still, an outside observer could be excused for being baffled at how E&P credit conditions have grown so loose only six months after the costliest year in history for oil-and-gas investors. Last year alone saw 108 companies with an average debt load of $940 million defaulting on a record $102 billion of debt.

Clearly, today's capital markets are willing to overlook the historic losses suffered in 2020. Have a look at the most recent deals:

June 9: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) upsizes and prices a $400 million public stock offering.

June 14: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) priced a $965 million senior notes due 2030 at 5.875%.

June 16: Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) prices an $87.5 million public stock offering.

June 17: Colgate Energy, a private E&P, upsized a debt offering to $500 million, and priced senior unsecured debt due 2029 at 5.875%.

The upshot of these events is that with WTI trading above $70 per barrel and capital markets open, the test has arrived for E&P management and boards: Will they adhere to their pledge of production restraint? Or will they take the bait, rig up, and boost production?

Implications for Midstream

Midstream is in a strong position whether or not E&Ps step up their drilling. Gathering and processing (G&P) equities, in particular, continue to be priced at a discount assuming drilling activity stays at levels intended to keep shale output steady.

But in the event E&Ps tap the cheap capital available to them and step up drilling, midstream will thrive. Throughput will increase and free cash flow will grow, to the benefit of midstream equity owners.

It's not all good news for midstream, however. As their E&P customers' activity increases, their own access to capital will also improve. If history is any guide, many midstream management teams and boards of directors will get the itch to begin spending on growth after having spent a year swearing it off. As we've seen in previous cycles, those who launch lavish or unnecessary growth projects risk endangering the safety of their dividends.

If E&Ps return to drilling and access to capital improves for midstream companies, midstream spending priorities will be our main concern. Just like E&P equity owners, midstream equity owners must watch to see if management sticks to its pledge to restrain spending.

If management begins to launch new major growth initiatives and in doing so turns away from allocating free cash flow to equity owners, the arrival of better operating conditions for the sector may be as much of a curse as it is a blessing for some midstream equity owners.

Conclusion

We'll be on the lookout on both the E&P and midstream capital spending front. We believe that by and large, our midstream holdings' management and boards will adhere to restraint, even if capital market conditions continue to improve. As we see who is making the best decisions for their equity owners, we'll adjust our portfolio accordingly and keep you apprised of any changes.