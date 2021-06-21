Nastco/iStock via Getty Images

Two of the biggest problems facing American investors today are an inability to generate an income off of their portfolios and a lack of sufficient international diversification. These are both the result of the longstanding policies of the Federal Reserve, although the latter also has a few other factors at play. Fortunately though, there is a single solution that could help an investor solve both of these problems at once. That is by investing in a closed-end fund that invests in assets from all around the world. The very nature of a closed-end fund enables them to use strategies that boost the yields of the assets in the portfolio and they tend to pay out all of their investment profits to shareholders, which results in them having higher yields than pretty much anything else in the market. The fact that some of these funds invest internationally helps the investor obtain foreign diversification. In this article, we will take a look at one of the more popular global closed-end funds, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO), which currently yields 5.88%. I have discussed this fund before but it has been about three months so we will specifically focus on the changes that the fund has made along with the changes that have occurred in the macroenvironment over that time period.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of after-tax total return. This is not exactly surprising as most closed-end funds focused on investing in dividend-paying stocks say something similar. The strategy that the fund utilizes in order to achieve this objective is exactly what might be expected based on its name. In short, the fund invests in both common and preferred stocks issued by companies from all around the world and tries to hold them for long enough so that the dividends that it receives are eligible for preferential tax treatment.

The fund's portfolio is incredibly surprising when we consider this strategy. Here are the largest positions currently in the fund:

Source: Eaton Vance

The reason why this portfolio is surprising is because of the presence of companies like Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB) that do not pay any sort of dividend. We also see Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) that do pay a dividend but the yield is so low that it makes no real difference. These companies are likely in the fund for two reasons. First, as I pointed out in a previous article, these five companies were responsible for a large percentage of the overall return delivered by the S&P 500 (SPY) last year and the fund is likely holding them so that its performance does not fall too far behind that of its benchmark indices. The fund's management may also be holding them in the hopes of delivering capital gains. Overall though, their presence does not make a whole lot of sense for a dividend fund and their high weightings are causing the fund's dividend income to be lower than what it would be if the money were invested in higher-yielding stocks.

As noted earlier, the fund has the ability to invest in both common and preferred equities. This could help to reduce the overall volatility of the portfolio because preferred stocks tend to be more stable and safer investments than common equities. Preferred stocks also tend to generate higher yields than common equities issued by the same company so the presence of these assets could help boost the overall yield beyond that which could be accomplished with common equities alone. However, only 5.19% of the portfolio is invested in preferred equities. In fact, the fund's bond portfolio is larger than its preferred stock one:

Source: CEF Connect

The fund's own documentation says nothing about bond investing being a part of its strategy. With that said though, a 7.76% allocation to this asset class could be considered incidental and not really a part of the fund's primary strategy. It does not make a lot of sense to favor bonds over preferred stocks though considering that bond yields in pretty much every developed country are substantially lower than preferred stock yields. This may be an effort by the fund to invest idle cash into something that yields a bit more than a money market fund while it looks for better opportunities for the money.

In my last article on the fund, one of the complaints that I had about it is that it was extremely heavily weighted to the United States. This is still true but it is nowhere near as bad as it was. Here are the fund's current portfolio allocations by country:

Source: CEF Connect

As we can see, 45.20% of the fund's assets are invested in American equities and another 6.99% in American debt for a total of 52.19% allocated to the country. This is substantially less than the 57.30% allocation to the country that the fund had the last time that we looked at it. As my regular readers likely know, one of my biggest complaints about many global funds is that they have an allocation of 60%-70% to the United States, which is out of line with that country's actual representation in the global economy. The United States accounts for a little less than a quarter of global gross domestic product and about 40% of global market capitalization. This fund thus currently appears at least somewhat close to the country's actual representation in the global economy. This works well for our investment thesis of the fund being a reasonably good way to diversify away from the United States.

Reasons To Diversify Abroad

As mentioned earlier, one of the biggest problems facing American investors is an overexposure to American markets. One of the reasons for this is home country bias, which refers to the tendency of investors to favor companies from their own countries when assembling their portfolios. This bias does make a certain amount of sense. After all, these are the companies and brands that the investor interacts within their daily life and thus are going to be the first ones that come to mind when thinking about an investment. In addition, in many cases, these may be the easiest companies to get information about and purchase in the capital markets. This tendency does result in a great deal of risk though as the investor will be overly exposed to the economy of that nation. It is likely that the investor generates their income in that country so an economic downturn could result in both a loss of income (job loss or reduction in business) and a steep decline in the value of their savings (market crash) just when they may be needed most. The investor can reduce this risk at least somewhat by having money invested all over the world.

Another reason why it is understandable is that American markets have generally outperformed foreign ones since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. Thus, even if the investor's portfolio was appropriately internationally diversified prior to the collapse of Lehman Brothers, it most likely no longer is unless the investor has been consistently rebalancing. This strength in the market has resulted in American markets looking dramatically overvalued. One of the metrics that we can look at to see this is the total market cap to gross domestic product ratio. This is not a ratio that we hear about very often but Warren Buffett once called it "the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment." As of June 20, 2021, the total market index stood at $43.7627 trillion, which is 198.4% of the last reported American gross domestic product. This is very close to the highest level that this ratio has ever been in history:

Source: GuruFocus

The reason why this is a problem is that this ratio tends to revert to its median value over time. In the case of the United States, this ratio is about 100%. Thus, the ratio appears to be predicting that there will be a market decline at some point. The only way to avoid this would be an exceptionally high rate of economic growth, which is highly unlikely.

The Biden Administration projects that gross domestic product will grow by 5.2% in 2021 and 3.2% in 2022 before settling into a long-term rate of 1.8% annually. This is substantially below the historical average for the United States and is lower than the typical growth rate following a recession. These pessimistic figures may be too high, however. The reason for this is the national debt. As of today, the U.S. national debt stands at 128.07% of U.S. gross domestic product and the Biden Administration's own budget projects that it will be at 117% in 2030. According to Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff of Harvard University, the gross domestic product growth of a developed economy declines by 1% when the nation's debt-to-GDP ratio exceeds 90%. It is uncertain if the Administration's projections took this into account. Historically, corporate profitability growth has averaged 6% but the long-term stable growth rate cannot exceed the growth rate of the overall economy. Thus, the market appears to be substantially overvaluing the likely growth rate of America's companies.

There are several countries whose markets are not overvalued based on the total market cap-to-gross domestic product ratio. This chart shows the current ratio for many of the world's major markets as well as their historical range:

Source: GuruFocus

The tendency of this ratio to revert to the mean over time is not limited to American markets. The same tendency is also present in foreign markets. Thus, we can conclude that the markets of those nations that are reasonably close to their midpoints (or at least closer to their historical means than America) will hold up somewhat better than the American ones will over the long term. Thus, it may make sense to increase your exposure to these markets in order to reduce the volatility of your portfolio. This fund can help you accomplish that.

Distribution Analysis

The very name of the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Opportunities Fund implies that it is seeking income via dividends paid by stocks, which the fund's prospectus confirms. As such, we might expect that it would pass this income through to its investors in the form of distributions. This is indeed the case. The fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.1425 per share ($1.71 per share annually), which gives it a 5.88% yield at the current price. The payments of a monthly distribution are in line with many other Eaton Vance closed-end funds. Unfortunately, this distribution has varied over the years:

Source: CEF Connect

The fact that the distribution has varied over time may not endear the fund to those investors seeking a stable source of income to pay their bills. With that said, the fund does appear to be making an effort to maintain a steady payout but it is forced to vary it based on prevailing market conditions. One thing that should prove comforting though is that these distributions are entirely classified as dividends or as capital gains with no return of capital component:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this could prove comforting is that a return of capital component can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable on any kind of extended basis. The classifications shown above imply that the fund is only distributing its investment profits without actually eating into its principal, which is a much more sustainable situation. As I have pointed out in the past though, it is possible for these distributions to be misclassified. As such, we want to investigate exactly how the fund is financing these distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Opportunities Fund has not yet released its semi-annual report, which would correspond to the six-month period ended April 30, 2021. The most recent report available is for the full-year period ended October 31, 2020. Thus, it will not include information regarding the fund's performance over the past several months. It will however show us how the fund weathered through the worst of the volatility in 2020. As the market has generally been much less volatile since November, we can assume that its recent performance is likely better than what this report shows. During that full-year period, the fund received $8,041,219 in dividends and $3,723,271 in interest from the investments in its portfolio. After we include a small amount of income from other sources, we get a total investment income of $11,809,530 for the year. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $5,625,023 available for the shareholders. This was not nearly enough to cover the $30,122,784 that it paid out to investors. Fortunately, the fund does have other ways of getting money to make its distributions, such as capital gains. In 2020, the fund had a total of $22,098,029 in realized capital gains but this was largely offset with $21,516,891 in unrealized losses. Even if we combine the fund's investment income after expenses with its realized capital gains, it was still short of covering the distributions that were paid out during the period. This is something that should be concerning but fortunately its track record over the two-year period ended October 31, 2020 is somewhat better. On November 1, 2019, the fund had a total of $333,770,812 million under management, which increased to $351,153,352 on October 31, 2020. Thus, even after we account for all expenses and distributions, the fund still managed to grow its portfolio over the two-year period. The distribution is probably sustainable but we will want to wait until the semi-annual report to verify this.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure-fire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Opportunities Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can obtain them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because this scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is fortunately the case here. As of June 18, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the fund had a net asset value of $29.74 but shares only trade for $29.07 per share. This gives the fund a discount of 2.25% at the current price. This is not quite as appealing as the 4.05% discount that the fund has averaged over the past month but it is still a discount. While it might be possible to get a better price by waiting, the difference is overall negligible so it might make sense to buy the fund now if you are interested in it.