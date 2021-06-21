Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Cincinnatus Macro Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

MaRRitch/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:NYSE:MOS) is a turnaround value case with strong bullish macro fundamentals, which I will outline below, affecting the agricultural sector and fertilizer industry.

These fundamentals began to take shape in 2H 2020 with the US International Trade Commission's Preliminary Ruling on Russian and Moroccan Phosphate subsidies and the Final Ruling in 1H 2021, which has and will continue to alleviate the price suppression in the Phosphate market.

Additionally, the fundamentals and catalysts I outline below should propel continued growth in MOS earnings for 2021, as well as several years going forward.

Overview

MOS produces and markets concentrated phosphate (29% Total Sales MRQ) and potash crop nutrients (24% Total Sales MRQ) primarily in the United States (36.9% Total Sales MRQ) and Brazil (33.4% Total Sales MRQ).

Over the last 3 years, MOS has returned very little to shareholders outside of dividends, primarily due to its correlation with the Phosphate Spot prices and Moroccan and Russian subsidies materially devaluing the phosphate industry and prices.

Source: Author, with data from YCHARTS (MOS vs Phosphate and Potash Price Growth 3 Years)

In March, the US International Trade Commission ruled against Morocco and Russian producers citing that they have materially injured the US Phosphate industry and the US Department of Commerce has issued countervailing duties on these products entering the US. The price rise in the spot market can be seen in early 2021 above, combined with the usual increase in demand from crop producers and farmers before planting season in early May.

Additionally, the recent rotation out of value and into growth on the recent FED meeting in June has signaled to the market that they are more hawkish, however rates will not rise and no tapering will begin until their mandate on jobs is met. This has depressed the long duration of the yield curve and hence the move into growth and rotation out of value and the inflation trade.

Source: Investing.com (United States Yield Curve)

This may continue to depress some value stocks for the time being, however the recent drawdown on MOS may provide a good entry point for those looking for a value + agriculture inflation play to diversify and hedge risk out from the standard long only momentum growth trades which are commonplace.

Quantitative

Year to Date, MOS has been the best performing mid cap fertilizer play (and still is) against its primary competitors Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA), FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF), and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), with good reason.

Source: Author, with data from YCHARTS (MOS vs Sector Competitors)

The company has the best EPS and Revenue growth of the sector and is severely undervalued.

Source: Author

Whilst it may be tempting to short the lowest PE stock of the sector, its earnings growth is enormous and there are sufficient macro tailwinds (below) to meet these expectations in the coming quarters (Q2 & Q3) where the majority of the growth will come for the year.

It also provides ample volatility to meet expected price targets over the 2H of the year as well as minimal short interest. The stock simply got ahead of itself, which is typical of markets as we have seen in 1H 2021.

Source: Author

Given the volatility and ATR of the stock, I have calculated that my price targets based on historical PE averages and forward earnings are still within range for each of the major coming quarters (Q2 target $43 / Q3 target $55 based on a PE 12.5):

Source: Author

These do not factor in a re-rating to the sector median of a Forward PE of 18 (excluding MOS), in which you could see a dramatic rise in the price that has occurred in other stocks such as Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN). These types of re-ratings do occur in value/turnaround stories which is what MOS is.

Macro

ISM & NMI

The ISM is showing very positive growth for MOS across the sectors that it is involved in: Chemical Products & Nonmetallic Mineral Products.

Source: Author, with data from Institute of Supply Management (Chemicals and Non Metallic Mineral Sectors)

Whilst there is little in terms of employment, which has been a struggle for most of the manufacturing sectors, production and new orders are growing rapidly with deliveries now outpacing inventories leading to dramatic price rises.

This can also be seen in the NMI: Mining which MOS also plays a part in.

Source: Author, with data from Institute of Supply Management (Mining Sector)

Most importantly, New Orders for all of these sectors are growing quite rapidly meaning that despite planting in May, fertilizer orders may continue to push through the summer, which historically has been the case in some years:

Source: Author, with data from YCHARTS (MOS vs Fertilizer Inventories and Shipments 2005 to Present)

Crop Yields & Weather Issues

However, what will really push the price of MOS upwards is the price of phosphate which seems to be holding steady for the remainder of the year unless we see a continued sell off in the soy and grain markets, which I do not think will occur given the coming weather issues.

Currently, the US is seeing one of the worst droughts since 2011 and this one will be longer in duration than the brief drought in 2011.

Source: National Drought Mitigation Center, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

During the 2011 drought, from July 2010 to Feb 2011 we saw Corn prices rise from $424 to $693 (~63%), later pushing to highs of ~$800 at the end of 2012.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com (Corn Prices 25 Years)

A similar effect was also seen with Soy prices from $1008 to $1410 of the same period (~40%). Again pushing to highs of $1764 in 2012.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com (Soybean Prices 25 Years)

Before this drought, in approximately July 2010 to Feb 2011, Phosphate prices rose 30% with MOS rallying 115% in this 7 month period.

Source: Author, with data from YCHARTS (MOS vs Sector Competitors and Phosphate)

Additionally, Brazil is now at the beginnings of the worst drought in a century and with the BRL strengthening, it provides ample buying opportunity for farmers in the area to capitalize on a weaker but ranging DXY.

Source: Investing.com (USD/BRL Monthly)

This demand for Brazilian soy will not dissipate going forward as China picks up purchases and Brazil expands its acreage to meet China's growing demand.

Source: USSoy.org (Soybean Consumption and Acreage)

Financials & Margins

This is the other part of where the turnaround begins for MOS. As with most commodity companies on the index, they are obviously susceptible to wild swings in their financials as margins are contingent to commodity prices.

Over the course of the last year, the company has made significant gains in its gross, operating, EBIT and EBITDA margins, primarily due to elevated commodity prices, accelerated growth from China and India sales, reductions in other operating expenses and debt, despite increasing production and labor costs.

Source: Author, with data from YCHARTS (MOS Income Statement)

Currently, the upcoming quarter (using monthly sales results from April and May) is showing the following vs 2020.

MOS Apr-20 Apr-21 Growth May-20 May-21 Growth Pot Vlm 914 741 -18.9% 810 891 10.0% MF Vlm 592 459 -22.5% 870 790 -9.2% Phos Vlm 751 744 -0.9% 608 553 -9.0% Pot Rev 200 198 -1.0% 176 246 39.8% MF Rev 173 205 18.5% 259 336 29.7% Phos Rev 258 407 57.8% 214 327 52.8%

MOS Apr+May Total 2020 Apr+May Total 2021 Growth Pot Vlm 1724 1632 -5.3% MF Vlm 1462 1249 -14.6% Phos Vlm 1359 1297 -4.6% Pot Rev 376 444 18.1% MF Rev 432 541 25.2% Phos Rev 472 734 55.5%

Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Growth Total Rev (Apr May) 1280 1719 34.3% Forecast 2040 (Actual) 2850 (Forecast) 39.7%

Source: Author

So far, the company is tracking well but is still slightly behind its growth estimates and needs to make a further $1,131 in sales in June to meet expectations, which is still possible given the current Phosphate prices and growth in this segment of their product mix.

Additionally, June is quite a strong period and in 2020 MOS made 37% of their second quarter revenues in June. As it stands, they will need to make 40% of their 2021 second quarter revenues in June.

Technicals

Source: Author, with data from FINVIZ (MOS Chart)

Currently, MOS is hovering around $30, which provides a good entry with a lot of support.

RSI, MFI, RMI, on daily charts are all sitting at lower bounds (I usually use 20 day indicators and not 14 as this signifies a normal trading month).

As I write this, the ETFs SPY, DIA & QQQ are all fairly negative due to options expiry for June, which is the largest expiry we have had in a long time with many fund managers choosing not to hedge their exposure.

Source: YCHARTS (Put to Call Ratio 3 Years)

Dark pools are also sitting at lows for MOS after the value rotation. This usually implies that we trend upwards from here, which can be seen happening on Friday 18th of June.

Risks

SP500 Sell off in August or September (this is highly likely unless there are significant upgrades across the board as most of year end earnings are nearing being fully priced in).

USD Rally - which will significantly impact sales in Brazil and other overseas markets.

Collapse in soy and grain prices muting farmers' purchases of fertilizers for a period.

Continued rotation from value to growth on the basis of flattening curve - however this is close to being priced in.

Trade Structure & Price Targets

Given that this is a value play as well as a turnaround story, you would usually need 2 quarters of solid growth to demonstrate to the market that the company has managed to improve. The last 2 Quarters MOS has performed incredibly well and beat analyst estimates, especially with respect to EPS. However during this period ample liquidity from the FED has driven all stock prices up therefore the next 2 quarters would be a more fair assessment of the stability and future growth and direction of the company.

Additionally, with a value play that could potentially be re-rated, combined with the potential for commodity prices in the grain and soy market to head upwards, it is preferable to use options structures that are out of the money in the event that a re-rating occurs, or we see a large increase in grain, soy, fertilizer futures markets.

If you would prefer to reduce your risk, despite volatility being at lows, covered call strategies also work well, however be prepared to give up some of your gains if the price rallies suddenly on DAP or MOP futures releases.

For Q2 & Q3 my following price targets are $43 and $55 respectively. Though at the current price of ~$30 these lie within the upper bounds of the ATR moving in favor 60% of the time.

Looking forward, it is likely that their 2022 and 2023 annual estimates could see revisions upwards if this drought in the USA and Brazil is of a longer duration than what was seen in 2011.

Summary