For investors looking for a complicated special situation event, look no further than the recent merger of 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:NYSE:GOED) and Appliance Connection. Given shares have traded under $2 and over $15 in the past 60 days, this situation seems loaded with opportunity for discerning investors.

Background

Prior to the recent merger, GOED was a small appliance e-commerce appliance retailer that had spun off from 1847 Holdings (OTCQB:EFSH). The business did about $50m of revenue in the past few years and posted significant operating losses, making it a rather speculative investment. The deal was announced in Oct-20, which hung around in the background with significant unknowns due to the significant scale of Appliance Connection in comparison to GOED ($219m revenue in FY19, $313m revenue in FY20). In early May, 1847 Goedeker filed they were doing a $205m equity offering to fund the acquisition. After a wild 24 hours of trading, the offering was priced at $2.25 per share, GOED assumed an additional $70m in debt, and each share included a $2.25 warrant. The combined weight absolutely crushed the stock and sent it under $2. Shares have since rallied over $3, but the question remains if there is still any upside for new investors.

The Combined Business

In their first press release since the merger was closed, GOED highlighted a record month of combined revenues for the businesses in May of $44.3m ($530m annual run rate). They also presented some optimistic statistics, suggesting the US appliance market is expected to grow above a 13% CAGR for the next 5 years. The revenue number was down slightly from the $45.2m in April, but still strong. Written orders also decelerated from $82.9m to $72.6m, suggesting some pent-up demand is being alleviated.

Both months were stronger than the pro-forma Q1 results ($41m of revenue and $66.4m written orders per month, on average). Given they generated $14.7m of pro-forma EBITDA in Q1, Q2 has the potential to approach $20m of combined EBITDA. Given these figures would translate to a $60-80m run-rate, investors have much reason for optimism. However, the businesses generated less than $15m of combined EBITDA in FY20 while people were under lockdowns, so there may be some reason for caution on their explosive earnings growth.

Management was adamant on their recent investor call that the current demand is a reflection of a permanent shift in consumer behavior to online purchasing. They see most of their competition as being unable to deliver a satisfactory online experience, giving them a large opportunity to steal market share as consumers shift online. They believe the big box stores (Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)) are unable to deliver on the premium and luxury brands in the way they can. The only other pure-play competitor is AJ Madison, who Management estimated on the call is at least 3x smaller than their new combined business. They didn't comment on the possibility of trying to bring them into the fold down the road.

Upcoming Catalysts

Rebranding : Management stated on the call they will not be 1847 Goedeker long term, but an official announcement of the go forward brand/ticker are outstanding. Given "1847 Goedeker" doesn't scream "appliances", there seems to be an opportunity here to better communicate their brand to investors and consumers.

: One of the new investors in the business, David Kanen, is a reputable value investor that filed a 13D suggesting an additional board member, Mehran Nia, founder of CarParts.com Margin Expansion: Goedeker has had lower legacy product margins than Appliance Connection (19.3% vs 27% in Q1-21), but both companies were under 20% historically. Given the combined business have their distribution centers in St. Louis and New York City, and do the largest percentage of sales in California, there's a lot of opportunity in the business to reduce freight costs and expand distribution capabilities as they scale. They have identified Texas, Florida, and California for immediate efforts to add new centers. Per the call, logistics is currently 8-10% of revenues, and a truck going from NY to California is adding $50-75 of cost per delivered appliance.

Goedeker has had lower legacy product margins than Appliance Connection (19.3% vs 27% in Q1-21), but both companies were under 20% historically. Given the combined business have their distribution centers in St. Louis and New York City, and do the largest percentage of sales in California, there's a lot of opportunity in the business to reduce freight costs and expand distribution capabilities as they scale. They have identified Texas, Florida, and California for immediate efforts to add new centers. Per the call, logistics is currently 8-10% of revenues, and a truck going from NY to California is adding $50-75 of cost per delivered appliance. Volume Discounts: Despite AC margins being at a record high, Management said they are currently being squeezed due to no volume discounts being offered by manufacturers, per the investor call. Long-term margins may further improve as the supply situation rights itself.

Valuation

Prior investors in GOED are rather disappointed in how this transaction came about, as could be heard on the first question in last week's investor call ("Why do I feel like I got shafted?"). Prior shareholders were invested close to $10 and now hold shares trading under $4, even after the recent price recovery. However, for investors looking at the transaction without a dog in the fight, the investment opportunity is more compelling.

Pro-forma, there are about 200m outstanding GOED shares, which includes 91m warrants that will generate $205m of additional cash for the business.

At a $3.50 stock price, there is ~$700m of market cap, $205m of warrant cash, $70m of debt, and $40m of company cash per the Q1 disclosure. So GOED trades at a pro-forma EV of ~$550m.

Based on the values above, GOED trades at almost 40x FY20 EBITDA, but 7-9x the $60-80m run rate EBITDA we're seeing in FY21.

Management estimates they can grow the business to $1B very quickly. If they grow at the industry CAGR they anticipate, that could be attainable in 5 years. If product margins can stabilize around AC's 27%, and combined SG&A grows at a similar pace (I estimate $125-150m), the combined business could post around $150m of EBITDA in 5 years. There could be further upside on this with synergies and the logistics improvements I mentioned above.

I don't have a great public comp in the US, but UK-based AO World (LSE.AO) trades around 34x LTM EV/EBITDA and 17x forward EV/EBITDA, though their EV/S comparison is much closer. Some of this may be weighed down by their lagging German operation, so take this with a grain of salt.

For the more speculative investor, GOED warrants trade publicly (GOED.WS) and are both in the money and only trading about $0.20 above spot. These may represent an attractive way to play GOED's upside, given their 5-year runway.

With $150m of EBITDA, or with a rerating to AO World's multiple, GOED could be a $10 stock within 3-5 years (200% upside for stock, 400% for warrants). This requires the belief that margins will not fade back to a historic ~20%, and that revenue growth is sustainable or can be improved upon further.

Risks

Warrant overhang pressures stock until they are resolved.

FY21 growth subsides as supply chain catches up with demand or target market is saturated (target consumer is primarily someone that wants to buy a high-end appliance online).

I take internet reviews with a large grain of salt, but the Yelp reviews for the Appliance Connection showroom in NY are pretty brutal. I'm not sure how many people go online to leave a good review after getting a fridge, so may just be a case of adverse selection.

The acquisition of Appliance Connection was almost 90% cash, as opposed to being stock-heavy. For mergers that transact below where a stock is currently trading, I like to see a higher % of stock to feel that insiders are aligned and haven't cashed out. Investors may be right to wonder why the prior owners wouldn't take more stock if they believe the business is worth significantly more than $200m. I found the answer to this on the investor call underwhelming.

Conclusion

1847 Goedeker has executed a stunning business transformation by acquiring Appliance Connection, and the combined business look pretty attractive on a multiple basis and due to their future growth possibilities. Investors will need to get comfortable that current growth and margin expansion is not being pulled forward and subject to a harsh reversal, but if the Management team can execute on their targets, this could be a $10 stock in the not so distant future. I have put 2% of my portfolio (a speculative stake) in the business, and look forward to following their execution in the coming quarters.