Introduction

The Kinder Morgan (NYSE:NYSE:KMI) of 2021 is a completely different beast than the Kinder Morgan of 2015 that took the painful move to reduce their dividends by a massive near 75%. Similar to a forest fire that makes way for new growth, their structural improvements now see them in the age of dividend growth and with their high 6% yield re-emerging after this recent share price dip it provides a nice entry point for income investors.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Whilst their very painful dividend reduction now sits quite far in the past, it remains a historic turning point that set their operating model onto a more fundamentally sustainable path that now sees their dividends covered by free cash flow. Despite the severe turmoil of 2020, their financial performance remained stable with their operating cash flow only being nudged down by a small 4.17% year-on-year and thus still saw their dividend coverage at an adequate 106.10%. When looking ahead, their outlook only appears to be improving and thus helps ensure that their age of dividend growth continues, as the slide included below displays.

Image Source: Kinder Morgan June 2021 Investor Presentation.

Following the very strong start to 2021, thanks to the unexpected windfall from the Texas Winter Storm, they have increased their earnings guidance across the board. This now sees their forecast distributable cash flow for 2021 reaching $5.2b at the midpoint, which sits a solid 13.11% above their result of $4.597b from 2020 and thus should theoretically see their operating cash flow boosted by a similar magnitude given their positive correlation.

Whilst the solid double-digit boost to their earnings and cash flow will be undoubtedly positive, it should be remembered that a very sizeable portion stems from the one-off extreme weather event and thus should not be replicated again in the future. Thankfully even if their operating cash flow remained static with its Covid-19 impacted level from 2020, their dividend coverage should still improve thanks to the continued wind-down of their growth-focused era that helps pave the way for their age of dividend growth to continue into the future.

Apart from their $800m of discretionary growth capital expenditure included within their 2021 guidance, they are also forecasting $900m of maintenance capital expenditure, as per slide forty of their previously linked June 2021 investor presentation. These two components equal a total of $1.7b when combined and thus represent essentially a $400m decrease versus 2020, which boosts their previous free cash flow of $2.506b and thus provides an underlying sustainable free cash flow of approximately $2.9b. Since this should sit approximately 22% above their last full year dividend payments of $2.362b, they should easily be capable of affording higher dividend payments.

This desirable situation comes about despite only using conservative assumptions that are based upon their Covid-19 downturn impacted financial performance. Providing that their financial position remains adequately healthy, this strongly indicates that their age of dividend growth should continue well into the future with their already high yield growing even higher.

Following their change to a more sustainable free cash flow driven operating model, their capital structure has seen steady improvements across the years with their net debt trending down to now sit at $31.857b versus its previous level of $34.044b. Whilst this only represents a modest 6.42% decrease, the fact that it has been steadily decreasing is more important since it means that their capital structure is becoming less risky for their shareholders each year and should continue into the future given their above 100% dividend coverage.

Whilst their over $30b of net debt is a massive amount of money in absolute terms, thankfully it remains manageable relative to their earnings with their leverage poised to fall out of the very high territory. Following the surge their earnings saw during the first quarter of 2021 thanks to the Texas Winter Storm, their leverage has decreased down to only moderate with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.20 but unfortunately, this will only prove temporary. Although thankfully with their net debt now sitting at $31.857b, even if their EBITDA remained static with its Covid-19 impacted results of 2020 their net debt-to-EBITDA would still be 4.95 and thus now sits within the high territory of between 3.51 and 5.00. Even though high leverage is not necessarily ideal, thanks to their stable financial performance and the improving outlook that should see their leverage trickle lower in the future, it does not pose any risks to their dividends providing that their liquidity remains at least adequate.

Thankfully their financial health and thus dividend sustainably are secured by their strong liquidity and even though their current ratio of 0.81 would normally only dictate an adequate rating, their cash ratio of 0.30 certainly makes them worthy of a strong rating. Since they are one of the largest companies in the midstream industry, they have the advantage over their much smaller peers of always retaining superior access to capital markets and thus they should continue being able to easily source liquidity whenever required to refinance any future debt maturities.

Conclusion

Whilst their dividend history remains scarred, they have truly transformed themselves and now sit in the age of dividend growth with their already high 6% yield set to grow higher in the coming years with an improving outlook for both their coverage and a healthy financial position. The recent share price dip provides a nice entry point for income investors and thus I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

