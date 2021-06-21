Artur/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (NYSE:APO) proposed merger with Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) was the logical next step in Apollo’s permanent capital push. Over the last few years, the firm has led the private equity charge into growing AUM through the purchase of fixed annuity insurance assets to give it a more or less permanent capital base. Unfortunately, the fact that Apollo only had a minority stake in Athene, coupled with the complexity of past transactions and the current control structure, meant that the market was not recognizing the full value of the two companies’ relationship. This merger, along with other steps being taken to improve the Apollo’s governance, should rectify the problem and provide Apollo with a path to greater index listings and the accompanying liquidity and rising stock price brought about by such events.

Merger and Governance

In comparing private equity firms to asset managers primarily dealing in publicly traded securities, some investors may find the private equity space to be more opaque. Private-equity fund holdings are marked-to-model, a necessity given the nature of their business, but a practice that provides pricing information that can never be as good as the price-discovery process of public markets. But while in and of itself this is not a deal-breaker, as some exposure to the fast-growing private space can provide investors with meaningful portfolio diversification, if an additional layer of complexity is added through a difficult to decipher corporate structure, such as was the case at Apollo, then a certain segment of investors will be unwilling to commit capital to the stock. This will in turn hold down valuations and prevent the equity price from reflecting the true value of the firm.

Apollo’s management seems to have been well aware of this issue for some time. Previous to last year, Apollo owned a 10% equity stake in Athene but controlled 45% of the voting shares given the multi-class share structure of Athene’s equity. This was at the same time that Apollo managed the bulk of the insurer’s assets. Athene accounts for about 40% of Apollo's AUM and generates 30% of its fee-related earnings revenue. So in March of last year, in a bid to eliminate complicated cross-holdings, align interests, and simplify things; Apollo entered into a deal that saw the multi-class share structure eliminated and which left Apollo holding 34% of the stock. But clearly, this was not enough, as the stocks of both companies failed to keep pace with the market since that deal was finalized.

So when Apollo announced its intention to merge with Athene in an all-stock deal this past March, one of the key points management hit upon was their efforts to simplify Apollo’s corporate structure. It should be noted that the merger is at the corporate level and is not the typical deal that Apollo enters into as a General Partner investing through one of its private equity funds.

With the announcement of the deal, Apollo released a presentation explaining the rationale for the merger. Amongst the usual talk of ‘demographic trends’ and the ‘harnessing of unique abilities’ that these things tend to contain were some slides and passages that demonstrated management’s focus and concentration is exactly where it needs to be.

The slide below shows Athene’s performance since its 2016 IPO, highlighting strong EPS growth, solid EPS levels, as well as strong growth in book value per share; the numbers are contrasted with the firm’s share price performance which is lackluster, to say the least.

Source: Apollo Global Management, Inc. Investor Presentation

In the same presentation, Apollo’s management acknowledges that its complex structure and governance is currently one of its primary disadvantages and that their simplification is one of the main catalysts driving this transaction. In addition to the merger, the firm’s board will be expanded to 18 members from the current 16 of which two-thirds will be independent, an increase from the current 50%.

All of this is important given that the private equity space is no stranger to overly complex control structures that hamper investors’ ability to analyze business performance in a straightforward way. For years, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) was dogged by criticisms of the way in which its byzantine structure prevented investors, who are after all the owners of the firm, from fully understanding how it was being managed. But while this did not have much of an impact on Brookfield’s stock price, Apollo’s situation is very different in that its stock has failed to keep pace with not only Brookfield, but other private equity firms such as KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX). While their stocks trade with multiples in the high-teens and mid-twenties, Apollo’s TTM PE languishes in the mid-single digits making the current changes imperative.

Other announced changes that need to be highlighted are the fact that Apollo will convert to a full C-Corp with a one share-one vote share structure giving it index eligibility. The transaction will also allow Apollo to consolidate 100% of Athene’s earnings which is consequential given that, although Apollo currently owns about a third of the company, it doesn’t include any portion of Athene’s earnings in its EPS reports.

Permanent Capital and Focus on Credit

The rationale for the merger of a life insurance company with a private equity firm has to do with a broader strategy currently being pursued by Apollo’s management and its CEO and co-founder, Marc Rowan. As discussed in a prior piece on Apollo, in recent years the firm has made a concerted effort to increase permanent capital which went from 49% in 2018 to 60% by 2020. It’s doing so by adding fixed annuity insurance assets, i.e. Athene, in a variation of the strategy pioneered by Warren Buffet through Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s (BRK.B) Geico subsidiary.

Having a larger proportion of its AUM made up of predictable and long-duration insurance assets will free up Apollo from having to raise funds in the manner typical of the private equity industry. That being of traveling all over the world, cap in hand, pitching all manner of pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. This should be beneficial to the firm over the long term.

In addition to the changing sources of funding, Apollo is also slowly changing how that capital gets deployed. While the traditional private equity business of buying out companies, making some changes, and eventually selling them off at a higher price, still has its place; Apollo is increasingly focusing on credit origination with the share of its AUM committed to credit tripling over the last five years, going from just over $100B in 2015 to almost $330B in 2020, and credit’s total share of AUM going from 61% to 72% in the same period.

Given the record amounts of dry powder and the ferocious competition for quality assets currently being seen in the private equity space, a shift to credit may be a good idea. The risk calibration that a portfolio of annuity assets requires may also be more suitable to credit markets.

Risks

There’s little risk this deal won’t be approved, but the greater risk to this thesis comes from criticisms faced by Apollo citing the riskiness of assets in which insurance funds are invested. This has led to calls for greater regulatory oversight of both the insurance and private equity industries.

Apollo’s response has been to point out the higher investment returns it generates for insurers and the fact that, while it is true that insurance companies have historically favored very safe investments, the economic environment has changed dramatically in recent years. Low rates have forced insurers to invest further down the risk curve as they can no longer get their required returns from low-risk assets.

However, if calls for greater regulation were to gain political traction, Apollo’s stock would need to be re-evaluated.

Conclusion

While Apollo’s focus on developing a permanent capital base with a greater focus on credit origination holds promise, it clearly wasn’t being reflected in the stock price. The sweeping measures now being taken should help Apollo realize its full value in the market.