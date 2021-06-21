MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was once a crowd favorite. But that bullish sentiment is now gone. The content delivery network ("CDN") is having to outcompete what's rapidly becoming a highly competitive market.

Fastly is priced at 17x forward sales. This is not an exuberant valuation by any stretch. However, I declare that even now at a $6 billion market cap, investors are having to take a very bullish view on Fastly's prospects and to take a leap of faith here. All in all, I suspect that there are slightly more compelling investments elsewhere.

Investing In High Growth Stocks

I'm a value investor. And many investors misconstrue value investing as simply buying cigar butt-type businesses. Even though, both Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have for so long been vocal that all investing is value investing. At the core, investors are deploying capital today for the prospects of getting more capital in the future. That's the foundation of value investing. Buying more value tomorrow.

If we were to further dissect this in how it applies to Fastly, we would have to take a cautious approach. That's not to say that there's not a lot of potential in Fastly. I simply wish to impress on readers that there's a lot of optimism priced in already and I'm not sure that there's tremendous value to be had from paying up $6 billion market cap for Fastly.

Are Revenue Growth Rates Starting to Mature?

Source: author's calculations; high-end company guidance

For 2021, Fastly's revenue growth rates are guided towards 32% y/y. For their part, investors are hoping that management is being conservative with its revenue guidance so that 2021 ultimately ends up closer to 35% higher than revenue printed in 2020. However, when the investment is starting to price in the expectation of outperformance, that's when trouble starts to emerge.

What's more, two further noteworthy characteristics face Fastly right now.

In the first instance, Fastly's operating leverage doesn't appear to be moving in the right direction. To illustrate, for 2020 its non-GAAP operating losses margins ended at negative 6%, whereas its guidance for 2021 is presently pointing towards negative 10%. This is not a large negative result either in absolute terms or relative to the previous year. Although, the case remains that Fastly doesn't appear to be moving in the right direction for the time being.

Secondly, another consideration that's worth highlighting is that Fastly's non-GAAP gross margins leave much to be desired:

(Source)

As you can see above, its non-GAAP gross margins are around 60%. On the other hand, one could remark that over the past 4 years, even if Fastly's gross profits margins have been somewhat erratic, overall they have trended higher.

However, it's difficult to make the case that this content delivery network is a high-value proposition business, that's going to be generating above-average returns on investment.

For example, consider one of Fastly's closely followed competitors, Cloudflare (NET), and its non-GAAP gross margin profile.

(Source)

As you can see above, not only are Cloudflare's profit margins highly predictable, but they are substantially higher than Fastly's too, by at least 1,600 basis points, if not a nudge higher still.

Hence, if you think about it, once these two companies are done with their land and expand strategies, and they start to cut back on the sales and marketing expenses, which one of these two companies is likely to have the better profit margin profile? Cloudflare, of course.

Valuation - Fairly Priced

Fastly is priced at approximately 17x forward sales. However, the big question investors are trying to get to grips with is whether or not Fastly's growth rates are going to hover around 30% CAGR for a few more years, or whether Fastly's starting to dip below this critical 30% CAGR. Why is this CAGR percentage so important?

For the most part, investors are quite lenient towards companies that are investing for growth, provided that they continue to grow their top lines at higher than 30% CAGR.

Once the growth rate starts to dip below this mental 30% CAGR line, investors start to clamor for a clear line of sight towards sustainable profitability. And that's the issue here. Indeed, as we have already discussed, Fastly's profitability profile is not alluring enough to make up for a decelerating revenue growth rate.

The Bottom Line

I have attempted to put out a clear thesis of the good and bad points facing investment in Fastly. On the one hand, investors are asked to pay 17x forward sales, which, in tech right now, is simply the going price. On the other hand, the biggest question I put out is what sort of rate will Fastly put in 2022? Answering that question successfully is likely to pay dividends down the road. I simply don't have enough conviction that Fastly has what it takes to re-accelerate its revenue growth rates.

All considered I believe that there are better investments available elsewhere. Happy investing!