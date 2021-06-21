3alexd/E+ via Getty Images

In my article Blink Is Triple With Triple-Digit Sales Growth, I forecasted that Blink Charging's (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock price could go from $4-$6 to $12-$30. Right now, the stock trades at more than $35-$38, and the valuation is more than 30x forward sales. In my view, the valuation may be justified because BLNK's sales growth is larger than 100% y/y, and the number of competitors is not significant. I believe that there is limited upside potential in the stock price. If you bought shares when I published my article, you might sell your shares.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

As of today, there are a lot of short-sellers, which, in my opinion, don't really understand the company's valuation. Shorts don't understand that BLNK has large clients and is receiving a significant amount of cash thanks to the infrastructure plan announced by Biden. Even if the company does not deliver sales growth, the cash per share could help justify the company's valuation. The share price may not increase quite a lot, but with cash in hand, the share price will most likely not decline. In sum, don't short sell here.

Business Model And Clients

Founded in 1998, Blink Charging Co. offers electric vehicle charging equipment as well as networked EV charging services.

Source: BLNK's Website

Among the company's products, I would highlight the company's cloud-based services that provide remote monitoring of EV charging locations. With cloud-based software capabilities, clients can use BLNK's products at home, in the office as well as commercial areas. The company charges for the sale of equipment, networking fees, and ride-sharing services:

Source: InvestorPresentation_May_2021

BLNK has agreements with well-known businesses from all over the world, which is beneficial. The clients appear to trust the company's business model and pay BLNK in advance. Take a look at the list of clients in the image below:

Source: InvestorPresentation_May_2021

Significant Sales Growth Perhaps Larger Than That Of EV Manufacturers

Like last year, I continue to believe that BLNK will trade at more than 30x-60x sales because sales growth is significant. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, product sales increased by 114%, with a sales growth of 72%:

Source: 10-Q

That's not all. Analysts are expecting net sales growth of 124% in 2022 and 100% revenue growth in 2023. I wouldn't short-sell a business model delivering such significant business growth prospects. EBITDA is not expected to be positive in 2023. However, market analysts will not care much about profitability. Remember that traders will be looking at the company's business growth for now.

Source: MarketScreener

There is also an interesting fact about BLNK's business model. The number of US Electric Vehicles on the road is expected to increase at a CAGR of 31% from 2025 to 2030, which is below the company's sales growth. BLNK may see more business growth than the EV industry in the near future. I believe that society needs an available charging network ready to serve drivers. With this in mind, BLNK's sales growth may be more significant than that of EV manufacturers:

Source: Investor Relations

Cash In Hand And Asset Growth Could Justify The Valuation

On March 31, 2021, the company reported $195 million in cash and $251 million in total assets. As a result, the total amount of assets increased from $33 million to $251 million from December 2020 to March 2021. Clearly, investors provided BLNK a significant amount of cash when they learned of the infrastructure plan announced by Biden in February and March 2021:

Source: U.S. EV charging system a priority under Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan (cnbc.com)

Source: 10-Q

Right now, with $195 million in cash, BLNK's cash in hand comprises 11% of the current market capitalization. Short sellers most likely didn't like learning about the new cash obtained by BLNK. Take into account that the downside in the stock price decreases as the company receives more and more cash:

Source: Ycharts

BLNK is now a company operating in a growing market, with prosperous projects and necessary financing. If we factor everything in, I would expect that cash in hand will most likely increase in the near future. With an infrastructure program of $3 trillion, expecting BLNK to receive $300-$500 million more in cash may not be rare. Analysts expected BLNK's cash in hand to be close to $150 million, which was wrong. The company now has $195 million in cash. I wonder whether financial analysts took into account the new infrastructure program announced by Biden:

Source: Market Screener

There is more. Most suppliers and clients also believe in the company's long-term projects. The company's accounts payable is equal to $3 million, and BLNK also reports deferred revenue. The company's total amount of debt is lower than one million because clients and suppliers help the company finance its operations. I like this business model because many stakeholders, including the government and clients, seem to be believing in the future of the industry:

Source: 10-Q

The List Of Competitors Is Not Significant, Which Is Great For BLNK

There is another good reason to believe that BLNK will be a winner in its market. I don't see a significant number of competitors fighting in the EV charging equipment industry. The competitors include ChargePoint, EVgo, and other new entrants like Volta, Clipper Creek, SemaCharge, and EVConnect. BLNK has a lot of advantages over new competitors because it claims to have a significant amount of network traction. Besides, the company has accumulated significant know-how since it was founded in 1998:

Our existing competition currently includes ChargePoint, which manufactures EV charging equipment and operates the ChargePoint Network, and EVgo, which offers home and public charging with pay-as-you-go and subscription models. Other entrants into the connected EV charging station equipment market include companies like Volta, Clipper Creek, SemaCharge, and EVConnect. We believe these additional competitors struggle with gaining the necessary network traction but could gain momentum in the future. Source: 10-k

There Isn't A Clear Catalyst To Justify A Decline In The Valuation.

The company appears fully priced. BLNK's gross profit margins and sales growth appear lower than that of many competitors. The gross profit margin of peers is 4%-27%, and sales growth is 7%1-670%. BLNK's gross profit margin is 4%, and quarterly sales growth is 72%:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

If we assume market expectation of $51 million in sales and an enterprise value of $1.1-$1.6 billion, BLNK trades at more than 30x forward sales. Competitors trade at 2x-46x forward sales, so BLNK is more expensive than most competitors:

Source: Ycharts

The number of short-sellers in this name is quite significant because BLNK appears fully priced. More than 30% of the float is shorted. Let's be clear here. I don't think short-sellers are at all wrong. However, I don't believe that they have a meaningful catalyst to justify a short position in the stock.

With the new infrastructure plan and cash coming in, BLNK could trade with a total valuation of around $1-$1.5 billion for many years without suffering a decline. Keep in mind that the company does not have contractual obligations or debt, and there is no event that may trigger a decline in the share price.

Conclusion

My readers could have obtained significant stock returns thanks to my last article about BLNK. Right now, I believe that it is time to close the position and look for other plays. With that, I need to warn short sellers in the stock. At more than 31x forward sales, the company is more expensive than most competitors. However, I believe that BLNK will most likely receive a significant amount of cash from investors willing to profit from the infrastructure plan announced by Biden. In 2021, investors provided more cash than expected to the company. With this in mind, I believe that a short position in the stock is extremely risky.