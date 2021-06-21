The End Of The Sugar High - Preparing For The Next Inflection

ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

The average annualized return for the S&P 500 is more than four times greater when the economy is in a cyclical upturn versus when the economy is in a cyclical downturn.

The direction of the economic cycle is the single most important factor determining asset price performance, yet most investors and economic analysts are only forecasting recessions and fail to see the shifts in growth that occur every couple of years.

Spotting these inflection points or the transitions from cyclical upturns to cyclical downturns is critical so that you can make timely shifts from aggressive assets to defensive assets.

EPB Macro Research helps investors manage this cyclical economic risk as well as the longer-term economic risk of excessive debt and slowing population growth.

In the following sections, you'll see why the direction of economic growth is so important, why an inflection in growth requires a change in asset allocation, and also why an inflection in growth is on the way.

Economic Cycles

Each month, dozens of economic data points are released that tell varying stories about the economy. Certainly, you can find some data at any time that fits a particular narrative.

One of the keys to understanding economic cycles is to understand the target. The target is called "coincident" economic data because the peaks and troughs in growth are roughly "coincident" with the underlying economy and measures like real GDP growth.

Most commonly, coincident economic data includes some measure of real consumption, real earned income, industrial production, and employment. These four categories capture the four corners of the economy and provide a real-time snapshot of the state of economic growth.

Coincident Economic Data: Growth Rate

Source: BEA, BLS, Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

The growth rate of any indicator is not important. The most important factor influencing asset prices like stocks and bonds is the direction of growth. You should ask yourself the question, "is the growth rate mostly increasing or mostly decreasing?"

In the chart above, the chart of "coincident" data, the growth rate is broadly increasing. Thus, the economy is in a "cyclical upturn."

The Economic Cycle Research Institute "ECRI" publishes a proprietary coincident data index as well as provides an independent growth rate cycle chronology.

ECRI Growth Rate Cycle Dates:

Source: ECRI

You can see how the broad movement in coincident economic data such as real consumption, real income, industrial production, and employment changes every couple of years and defines the growth rate cycle.

Why is the growth rate cycle so important?

Changes in the growth rate cycle are critical because assets perform radically differently during upturns and during downturns.

Using the last 25 years of data and the growth rate cycle chronology from ECRI, we can see the performance of the S&P 500 by cycle since 1996.

Economic Cycle Breakdown: S&P 500

Source: ECRI, YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Since 1996, there have been nine economic cycle downturns that lasted an average of 1.6 years. The S&P 500 returned an average of 4.3% annualized during those economic downturns, not enough compensation to justify the equity market volatility.

Over the last 25 years, there have been ten economic cycle upturns, the tenth which is still ongoing as of this writing.

The S&P 500 rose 9 out of 10 upturns with an average annualized return of almost 19%.

The disparate outcomes between upturns and downturns can be repeated across dozens of asset classes and even different stock market sectors. The economic cycle direction creates wildly different performance results on a consistent basis.

Some assets perform better during economic downturns, like long-term Treasury bonds, which carried an average annualized return of 8.6% during economic downturns compared to just 5.0% during economic upturns.

The data can get highly granular, but the major takeaway from the economic cycle is that aggressive and cyclical assets perform better when economic growth is increasing.

Conversely, when economic growth is declining, even if it is not recessionary, you need to switch out of the aggressive assets and sectors in favor of an overweight position in safe assets like Treasury bonds if you're seeking to maximize performance.

Based on the coincident data above, economic growth is trending higher. You cannot wait for coincident economic growth to start declining before making your switch to defensive assets. Using leading indicators of economic growth, you have to get an advanced warning to make the most timely shifts.

You saw why these inflection points are so important to asset prices. Now you'll see why it's time to start thinking about the next inflection point.

Cyclical Inflection Point

During the summer of 2020, it was becoming clear that the US economy would reopen, and leading economic indicators reflected a large increase in economic growth and inflation on the horizon. Secular economic trends argued any rise would prove transitory in nature.

While mostly neutralized by a decline in velocity, the rise in money supply growth was viewed as a precursor to economic growth and inflation.

The transitory gains in economic momentum did occur, but now real money supply growth has fallen from 33% to just 9%, and the consensus narrative has not equally reflected the downward trajectory.

Real M2:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

It wasn't just money supply growth; by the summer of 2020, there was a visible increase in the growth rate of capital goods new orders, durable goods new orders, and commodity prices, three reliable leading indicators of economic growth.

Charted below, we can see the growth rate in real core capital goods new orders cool from 14% to 8.6%.

Of course, 9% growth is still "fast" by most standards, but still, we are predominantly focused on the change in direction.

Real Core Capital Goods New Orders:

Source: YCharts, FRED, EPB Macro Research

The growth rate in real durable goods new orders has dropped from 43% to 9%.

None of the short leading indicators that we track at EPB Macro Research are pointing towards negative growth in the months ahead or a recession on the horizon.

Rather, short leading indicators of economic growth are signaling a potential slowdown in consumption, employment, and production towards the end of the year.

Real Consumer Durable Goods New Orders:

Source: YCharts, FRED, EPB Macro Research

The price growth for industrial commodities has not declined sharply, but the growth rate also hasn't made a new high since April 2021.

CRB Raw Industrials:

Source: CRB, EPB Macro Research

The short leading indicators tell you that the best of the reopening and government-sponsored sugar high is in the rearview mirror.

While we do not yet have enough evidence to declare a new economic downturn is here, we have mounting data to support at least preparing for the next economic downturn in the coming months.

The next 6-8 weeks of economic data will be critical in determining how quickly the economy shifts from a cyclical upturn to the next cyclical downturn.

Summary

The direction of economic growth is the most important factor determining asset price performance.

When economic growth is rising, risk assets like stocks perform much better than when economic growth is declining.

When economic growth is rising, you want to have more exposure to risk assets like stocks, and when economic growth starts to decline, you want to shift your overweight exposure to safe assets like Treasury bonds.

Since the spring of 2020, due to a reopening and government stimulus, the economy was in a cyclical upturn.

Leading indicators of economic growth have not confidently declared the end of this upturn, but the evidence of a turning point is mounting.

When a new downturn in economic growth becomes clear, it will be time to drop the overweight allocation to stocks and cyclical exposures in favor of an overweight allocation to long-term Treasury bonds that will be aligned with both the secular and cyclical trends.