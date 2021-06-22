Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Thomas Mazzarino as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

With the reflationary trade ramping up and many commodities still in short supply as a result of the COVID pandemic, investors are beginning to see the value of investing in companies that will directly benefit from the pricing power inherent in being market leaders supplying materials necessary for the economy to function. One such company, and I believe the best current opportunity in the space is LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

In recent years, LYB has struggled to grow their earnings and revenue, and in fact have seen significant headwinds - not the least of which was the COVID-19 pandemic. As can be seen on the LYB Investor Relations page, revenues and operating income were on a downward slope even prior to the coup-de-grace that was COVID. In their earnings reports in 2019, LYB attributed the reduction in net income at the time to higher feedstock costs, resulting in margin compression as the price of propylene simply did not keep up. By contrast, in 2020 the issue was not so much higher input costs as significantly depressed demand resulting from widespread lockdowns and resulting industrial slowdowns.

Entering into 2021, the Q1 earnings results have shown a substantial turnaround from these challenges, with net income and diluted EPS for the quarter alone ($1.1B and $3.18) approaching the full-year results from 2020 ($1.4B and $4.24).

This represents an incredible turnaround, and is indicative of the excellent margin expansion results that have only just begun to be realized in the olefin / polyolefin segment of the business, both domestically and internationally. This is especially evident in the olefin / ethylene markets, wherein relatively high feedstock prices were more than offset by substantial pricing power for production of products in the supply-starved home construction and renovation markets such as siding and insulation.

Historical Returns

Despite being a cyclical and highly price-sensitive business, LyondellBasell Industries has generated surprisingly solid, market-beating returns during the most recent 10 years, even when the obvious outlier year of 2020 is included.

When including dividends for the total return picture and factoring in 2020, the annualized ROR for LYB slightly edged out the S&P 500 at 13.4% vs. 12.6%. When excluding 2020 for a more normalized picture, the results are even more impressive, with LYB generating market-beating returns even when not taking dividends into account at 11.9% vs. 11%.

For the purpose of my analysis and screening of stocks, this indicates that LYB is not just a trading opportunity, but a worthwhile long-term hold and an excellent portfolio diversifier in the Materials space.

Valuation or "Is it a good time to buy?"

With LYB trading at a PE multiple of roughly 10x, it is more or less fairly valued relative to its normalized historical PE, and therefore is not an obvious candidate for multiple expansion.

With that said, the current macroeconomic environment has opened up an excellent medium term opportunity for LYB to substantially increase margins by taking advantage of the pricing power inherent in producing mission critical materials for products whose demand is stretched to the absolute limit. Indeed, this is reflected in the analyst projections of earnings for 2021 and is very well evident on the graph above - 2021 EPS results are projected to reach $14.89, and even after market normalization LYB is projected to come out stronger than it was even in the latter half of the 2010s.

With this in mind, even if the PE multiple remains relatively stagnant at ~10x-11x, we can reasonably expect annualized returns of 16.39% including the well-covered and generous ~4.5% yield dividend by the end of 2023.

Based upon the valuation of other mid- to large-cap commodity chemical companies such as Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) (15.5x PE), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) (16x PE) and Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) (18.5x PE), however, I see the possibility for LYB to break out of the multiple doldrums and blossom substantially given the cycle of earnings growth that is only just now beginning. As such, I see it is as a solid BUY at current levels.

Risks

As LyondellBasell Industries is a highly cyclical and price-sensitive company, the most prominent risk is that the currently favorable pricing environment changes substantially through:

1.) Further increases in feedstock price without corresponding increases in willingness to pay for LYB's products, for example if the regulatory environment shifted to further constrain supply.

OR

2.) Decreasing demand for LYB's products driven by a cooling of related commodity markets, such as a short-term cooling of the exceedingly high demand for home improvement products.

Conclusion

LyondellBasell Industries is a classic Warren Buffett-style "fat pitch," as with a purchase today you would be capturing shares of a "wonderful company at a fair price". With historically market-beating returns and a unique opportunity presented by the current economic climate, substantial upside will likely be realized by LYB investors in the next several years, not to mention a well-covered and generous dividend.