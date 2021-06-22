sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

After a spectacular recovery in risk assets spanning almost 15 months, we are noticing conditions for possibly the sharpest correction in risk assets since the draw-down in equities that ended in late March 2020. Accordingly, we believe investors should consider a variety of ways to protect their portfolios, or indeed profit, from a fall in broad equity indices like the S&P 500. This includes reducing their exposure to ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) or buying an inverse ETF on the same index like the ProShares Inverse S&P 500 ETF (SH).

Flattening Yield Curve Forecasts Tighter Monetary Policy and Liquidity

Between late 2019 and mid-March of 2021, the spreads between various long-dated and short-dated US treasury bond yields had been consistently widening. After a meandering topping pattern lasting several weeks, we then see two sharp weekly drops:

We observed an even sharper drop in the spread between the 30-year and 2-year nominal US treasury bond yields. This is particularly important for gauging investors’ perception of the reflation trade because 30-year yields are more closely tied with inflation risk because they have higher duration risk:

It is useful to track the spreads between longer term and shorter-term yields because they are a leading indicator for the profitability of the mortgage units of banks. They also tell us about how investors perceive short and medium-term Federal Reserve policy. This is particularly important because liquidity conditions dictate the short and medium-term outcomes for the stock market.

When spreads tighten, we can expect monetary conditions to begin tightening. This can either happen through short-term rates rising (bear flattener) or by long-term rates falling (bull flattener). Tighter liquidity conditions will at best be a strong headwind for stocks. At their worst, they can cause a sharp correction.

A Powerful Inflation Risk Gauge is Falling Sharply

An intuitive and prescient market gauge of investors’ perception of inflation risk is the relative strength chart of commodities versus long-term US treasuries. We can track this using market-based instruments such as the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) and iShares 20+ Year US Bond ETF (TLT), respectively:

Earlier this year, the relative strength chart became extremely overbought on weekly RSI. This confirmed a shift in investors’ concern from deflation to inflation.

After a minor pullback in DBC and DBC:TLT, both posted higher highs. At this point, we could observe a bearish divergence in the relative strength chart; the Relative Strength chart made a higher high, but RSI did not. This typically occurs before a major reversal. We may have witnessed the beginning of this major reversal last week with DBC:TLT falling -5.40%.

A continued decline in this chart would confirm that investors are transitioning from pro-cyclical positioning into more neutral positioning in anticipation of tighter liquidity conditions.

Risk Sentiment Reversing from Peak Exuberance

A powerful indicator for measuring investors’ appetite for risk in aggregate is the relative strength chart of the Equally Weighted S&P 500 versus 10-year US Treasuries, which can be approximated by the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) and iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), respectively.

The weekly relative strength chart fell sharply to a lower low this past week after recording a bearish divergence. This likely marks the end of a 5-week topping phase for risk appetite. Further downside is now the most probable outcome given the extreme extent to which risk appetite had recently moved in the direction of 'greed' or 'exuberance'.

Correction or Crash?

We do not expect a 2020 or 2008-style crash in risk assets. The probability of such a sharp fall is low because the most prevalent catalyst appears to be a transition from a regime of extreme monetary accommodation to one that is less accommodative. As such, the likely extent of a pull-back will be in the region of -8% to -15%.

For a more severe correction, there will have to be additional market accidents converging on this shift in liquidity regime. Moreover, we can take some assurance from the fact that US high yield credit spreads remain relatively tight:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis website

The 2020 and 2008 crashes involved a sharp widening in US high yield credit spreads that occurred as investors anticipated deteriorating fundamentals among the most vulnerable borrowers.

Consolidated Measures of Sentiment Approaching Extreme Fear

Another reason that we are not likely to see a significant crash is that consolidated measures of sentiment are far from 'Extreme Greed' territory. Indeed, the CNN Fear & Greed Index reached a level of 30, which falls in the ‘Fear’ section and is not far off from ‘Extreme Fear’:

CNN Fear and Greed Index, June 20, 2021

This particular oscillator spends most of its time between 20 and 80, so it is not giving us a clear signal yet:

CNN Fear and Greed Index, June 20, 2021

Prior to the 2020 crash in equity markets, this consolidated measure of sentiment was well into 'Extreme Greed' territory. With sentiment already in fearful territory, there is not as much froth to remove from risk assets.

Raise Cash by Selling Overbought High Yield Credit, Commodities and Equities

Commodities, US high yield credit and global equities have all fallen from overbought conditions. Nevertheless, all three asset classes appear to have worse risk vs. reward profiles compared to more defensive asset classes like government bonds and gold. It therefore makes sense to raise cash from these asset classes. High yield US credit seems to have a particularly weak risk vs. reward profile given that high yield spreads are the tightest they’ve been in the post Great Financial Crisis (GFC) period.

Take Partial Profits on TLT

If we look at real yields, US government bonds are still absurdly expensive. Who in their right mind would want to buy a 30-year government bond with a negative real return and compound negative returns over such a long period? The US Treasury via the Federal Reserve, apparently:

‘Tentative Schedule of Treasury Securities Operations | 5/14/2021 to 6/11/2021,’ Excerpt from The Federal Reserve Bank of New York website, Treasury Securities Operations Details

Nevertheless, I recommended buying TLT as a contrarian trade in late March because the ETF was severely oversold at the time. Although I believe that TLT could continue to rise if the US monetary policy tightens gradually from this point, I recommend taking partial profits (between 40% to 60% depending on your conviction) on this trade and using a trailing stop-loss to stay in the trade should TLT continue to move higher.

Investors can reinvest the proceeds in gold if it continues to show further weakness. I recommended rotating out of equities and into the SPDR GOLD ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), which worked out very well until a few weeks ago. Gold is likely to be vulnerable to the further downside from here because a period of monetary policy tightening puts upward pressure on rates and is bullish for the US Dollar. Gold is inversely correlated to both and is therefore likely to test recent support levels in the weeks to come.

Conclusion

Broad equity indices like the S&P 500 are likely to experience their sharpest pullback since the 2020 equity market draw-down came to an end as investors adjust their positioning in anticipation of a shift in US monetary policy from one that was extremely accommodative to one that is less accommodative. This may affect some strong pro-cyclical and interest rate-sensitive sectors like industrials and financials. Investors should therefore reduce their exposure to broad market equity indices like SPY to a slight underweight allocation, especially if they currently have an overweight allocation relative to their strategic asset allocation.

However, the correction is not likely to exceed -15% given that US monetary policy will remain relatively accommodative. Market-based signals pertaining to inflation risk are showing that investors are less fearful of runaway inflation, so the Fed is unlikely to be pressured into a sharp, premature tightening cycle.