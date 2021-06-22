Fed Catches Up With Restart Reality
Jun. 21, 2021 11:54 PM ETSPY, QQQ, VOO, TLT, DIA, IWM, TQQQ, IVV, TBT, SQQQ, SH, IEF, TNA, USA, UUP, SPXL, SDS, TZA, SHY, UPRO, RSP, CRF, SPXU, SSO, SPXS, JEPI, UDOW, QLD, EDV, IEI, PSQ, QQQM, SCHX, SDOW, TMV, TMF, QID, VFINX, VV, DOG, VGSH, VGLT, VTWO, UDN, IVOL, DXD, TBF, BIL, SHV, DDM, GSY, URTY, SPTL, RWM, SRTY, VGIT, UWM, QQQE, RINF, TWM, GOVT, SCHO, TTT, ZROZ, EPS, TLH, ZF, QQEW, SFY, USDU, SCHR, SPSM, PST, GBIL, SPDN, SPTS, SPUU, UBT, TYD, PLW, IWL, UST, TYO, SPTI, TBX, FEX, ILCB, VUSTX, RVRS, DTYS, GSEW, EQL, SPXT, EEH, EGF, QQXT, SPLX, USMC, BIBL, CHGX, SPXE, XVV, RWL, EQWL, TAPR, DFVL, DFVS, EDOW, SCHQ, CLTL, DMRL, DUSA, JHML, BAPR, FIBR, SPXV, OMFS, DTUS, HUSV, SPXN, USTB, BAUG, BJUL, DTYL, PAPR, QMJ, SGOV, UDPIX, BBSA, BOCT, DLBL-OLD, BJUN, PJAN, DTUL, OPER, OTPIX, QQQA, SFLA-OLD, SYE, UOCT, DFAC, PJUN, SSPY, UJAN, AWTM, CSTNL, GOVZ, RYARX, TFJL, FWDD, TBJL, TRND, PAUG, UAUG, BILS, RYRSX, FLGV, BTYS, FATT, IBTK, ARKQ, VWO, EEM, BST, THW, TIP, IEMG, VGK, EMB, BME, EDF, EWU, VTIP, SCHE, GAMR, EDC, FEZ, EMD, SCHP, XT, VWOB, HEDJ, EMLC, EDI, PCY, IXN, QTUM, TEI, EZU, IXJ, GRX, EDZ, SPEM, XSOE, EMF, STIP, IEV, MSD, IEUR, LTPZ4 Likes
Summary
- Fed officials embraced higher 2021 inflation as contributing to their medium-term policy objective, opening the door to a 2023 lift-off.
- We see this shift as consistent with the Fed’s new framework, implying a much more muted response to inflation and supporting risk assets.
- Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) and other sentiment data this week will help investors gauge the status of the economic restart.
This article was written by
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.