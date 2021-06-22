Investment Conclusion

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is anticipated to report F2Q2021 financial results between July 28 and August 2, after market close. Analysts expect revenues of $180 million and Loss Per Share of $0.08 for the quarter. Based on solid improvement in year-over-year performance over F1Q2021, strong retail sales trends evidenced in April, expectations for incremental growth in mobility across the U.S., and weak financial results experienced over F2Q2020 (as the pandemic was at its peak during the period), we expect revenues and earnings for the second quarter to come in ahead of sell-side analyst projections. In that regard, it is noteworthy that in April, same-store sales expanded by 86% on a year-over-year basis, and weekly average unit volumes increased to 69,000 from 68,000 witnessed in March.

In addition, given our expectation for a dramatic increase in retail sales over the period, we anticipate that revenue leverage, in particular labor leverage, and lower marginal costs associated with restaurant operations, will drive some increase in restaurant margins during F2Q2021. Operating margins are similarly likely to expand, based on revenue leverage, as marginal corporate fixed costs decline on a year-over-year basis. Given the flow-through effect of margin expansion, we expect profits and free cash flows to advance materially, on a sequential and annualized basis over the second quarter. During the back-end of FY2021, SHAK’s financial outcomes are likely to surge, as its restaurants in urban areas return to strong performances, as incremental levels of normalcy return to America’s largest cities. Overall, we expect the company to recoup a majority of the losses it suffered during the pandemic and pivot firmly on path towards exceeding FY2019 financial results in FY2022.

Longer-term, considering the planned acceleration in new unit development over multiple years (growing the footprint from the current 192 to 450), a majority of retail sales growth is likely to be derived by the expansion in SHAK’s corporate restaurant count. Comparable store sales will play a supportive role, generating growth not only through: the value proposition of good quality food at relatively moderate prices, the efforts to rapidly turnaround menu offerings, the predictive marketing associated with the loyalty program, the convenience offered by the firm’s digitally associated services, but also because the number of restaurants that have been operating for 24-months (required to be counted in the metric) will have expanded sufficiently. In addition, we anticipate that the number of licensed international locations is likely to witness a significant surge and reflect in substantial boost in royalty revenues.

Given, the potential sharply higher retail sales, marginal costs associated with SHAK’s restaurants are likely to decline significantly, reflecting in a considerable expansion in restaurants margins. In addition, given the expected higher revenues, economies of scale attributed to advertising, technology, and corporate spending will drive substantial increase in operating margins. Net-net, the flow-through effect of leverage linked to restaurant operations and corporate spending will reflect in an upturn in profit margins, and consequently substantial growth in earnings and free cash flows, on a secular basis.

Considering that F1Q2021 results have not altered our long-term outlook on SHAK, we remain convinced that the company will handily meet and exceed our conservative 10-year normalized revenue growth rate of 28% and 10-year straight-lined operating cash flows growth rate of 17%. Therefore, we’re maintaining our 1-year Price Target of $136/share for the company. Reiterate Buy Rating. (Please go through our initiation report "Shake Shack: Strong Long-Term Growth Outlook On Excellent Product" and related notes for our long-term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The Quarter

F1Q2021 Results Summary. For the quarter, SHAK reported revenues of ~$155 million (+8.5% compared to F1Q2020) below analyst expectations of ~$162 million, and earnings per share of $0.01 (+133% on a year over year basis) ahead of consensus estimates of -$0.09. Excluding extraordinary items, earnings per share would have been $0.04, representing an increase of 100% from F1Q2020. In addition, compared to the same quarter last year, same store sales increased by 5.7% over the first quarter. Net income for the period was ~$0.6 million, reflecting an increase of 153% over the previous year’s same quarter. Restaurant margins of 15% decreased 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. The bright spot in the F1Q2021 financial performance was the return to positive annualized same-store sales growth after several quarters of successive improvements but nevertheless negative growth.

Continued Strength In Digital Sales Solidifies Long-Term Growth Driver Potential. Digital sales, driven by delivery orders, curb-side pick-up, drive-up orders, and in-store pick-up, mixed at 60% of total sales over F1Q2021, declining to 51% in April, as dine-in transactions rebounded. Nonetheless, that digital sales held steady at 90% of January levels, despite the pent-up customer demand for dine-in services, is encouraging and signifies that digitally activated services: remain popular among customers, are likely a different occasion than dine-in, and might possibly continue to represent a significant fraction of total sales for SHAK. Indeed, the digital only sales for the first quarter, drove annualized average unit volumes of $2 million, and digital technologies accounted for 2.5 million in new purchases from mid-March of 2020 through April of 2021.

Overall, given the trends, we strongly believe that a significant fraction of digital sales generated over the pandemic are likely to be retained following the viral outbreak. Considering that there is data that demonstrates that customers that place restaurant orders utilizing digital media are likely to order relatively more frequently and with larger check values, the substantial potential retention in digital sales will be highly favorable for SHAK.

Digital Sales Continue To Account For Significant Retail Sales Even As Dine-In Grows As An Option

Menu Innovation Drove Significant Customer Demand. In order to encourage customers to transact with its restaurants, SHAK rolled out several limited time offers in both savories and desserts during F1Q2021. As part of its plans to continually upgrade its chicken offerings across the year, in January, the firm launched a limited time offer of its Korean style chicken menu featuring kimchi sourced from a small family operated company in Portland, Oregon. The product opened with strong customer demand and sold out at multiple SHAK locations. In beverages, the firm launched a spring lemonade trio in March, featuring strawberry salted lime, blackberry lychee, and Mango Passionade, that contributed significantly to retail sales growth through an increase in number of orders that had beverages attached to them, and which reflected in a sales contribution that was almost double of that associated with previous beverage limited time offers. Other current limited time offers include the Avocado Bacon Burger and the Chick'n Shack topped with freshly sliced avocado and Niman Ranch applewood smoked bacon. In addition, SHAK is offering customers the option to have freshly sliced avocado added to any of their favorite burgers.

Large Urban Presence Held Back Retail Sales Growth. It is noteworthy that SHAK was conceived as a big city burger restaurant chain with a focus on creating community gathering spaces which provided good quality and great tasting burgers and related items. Therefore, although the company’s suburban restaurants are almost at break even to FY2019 levels, it is the fact that stores that have historically generated among the highest retail sales for SHAK have been in urban areas, particularly in the New York borough of Manhattan, but also in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Chicago, which continue to suffer from a sluggish return to the pre-pandemic normal, that is reflecting in a recovery which appears behind that of its fast casual competitors.

To illustrate, the firm’s Penn Station restaurant has been closed permanently, the Grand Central venue remains temporarily shuttered, and the Theatre District store is generating retail sales that are a small fraction of its pre-Coronavirus performance. Once commerce returns to America’s largest cities (where SHAK is well represented) and the swarming domestic and foreign tourists are back, not to mention, the firm’s licensed locations such stadiums and airports begin to witness significant growth in traffic, there is absolutely no reason that SHAK’s financial performance won’t witness a rebound to prior levels, and rapidly surge beyond the historic outperformance to new highs, based on emergency measures (such as the rapid acceleration of digital technologies and associated services) adopted during the thick of the viral outbreak.

In addition, the company is well positioned to benefit from the global pivot towards healthy eating as its food is prepared from superior quality ingredients. Moreover, although SHAK’s products are premium priced, they maintain the value for money paradigm, and their prices are consistent with those of alternate “better burger” restaurants. Moreover, SHAK’s plans to rapidly expand the footprint towards the 450 target from the current 192 base, will provide additional boost to retail sales growth.

It is important to note that SHAK was outperforming, prior to the surfacing of the pandemic, with strong FY2019 results. Over the year, system-wide retail sales increased by 33.2% to $895 million, company operated store’s retail sales expanded by 29% to $575 million, total revenue grew 29.4% to $595 million, licensed revenues increased 45% to $19.9 million, and same-store sales expanded by 1.3%. During the period, the company’s global restaurant footprint advanced 32.2% with 67 net new restaurants launched, including 39 domestic company operated restaurants and 28 licensed restaurants. In addition, the now withdrawn FY2020 guidance called for: total revenues of between $712 million to $720 million including licensing revenues of $21 million to $22 million, same-store sales growth of between 2% to 3%, and global new unit development spanning 60 to 67 stores.

Comparable-Sales Figure Misrepresents Retail Sales Growth Dynamics. For SHAK, same-store sales growth represents the increase or decrease in sales of restaurants that have been operating for 24-months. Given that over FY2019 and FY2020, the company’s restaurant footprint increased by ~50%, a significant portion of its restaurant base is excluded from same-store sales growth calculation. In addition, as new unit development is expected to further accelerate over the next few years, the same-store sales figure will continue to misrepresent SHAK’s growth trends, over a substantial time horizon.

In addition, the near-term same-store growth figures will be even more inaccurate as they’ll continue to exclude scores of SHAK’s restaurants (including those that historically witnessed amongst the strongest foot-traffic) that were temporarily shuttered during the pandemic and include restaurants that were previously associated with relatively higher unit volumes (such as SHAK stores in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angles, and Chicago) and which currently are disproportionately impacted by the viral outbreak.

Over F1Q2021, SHAK generated year-over-year same-store sales growth of 5.7%. On a 2-year comparable basis, SHAK’s same-store sales decreased by 14.8%. Similarly, in comparison to April 2019, same-store sales for April 2021 declined by 15%. However, as a testament to the unfavorable impact previously outstanding performers are having on the comparable sales figure, removing the 25 weakest performers from the same-store sales figure results in an acceleration in growth to -3% from the above described -15%. Relatively, the average same-store sales figure for the fast-casual restaurant industry was ~0.7% in 2018 and ~0.5% in 2019.

SHAK’s Historical Average Same-Store Sales Growth Vs. That Of Key Competitors

Fast Casual Industry Average Same-Store Sales Growth For 2019 And 2020

Domestic Restaurant Footprint Tracking Towards The Planned 450. SHAK currently owns and operates 192 restaurants in the United States and is planning on an ultimate domestic corporate restaurant footprint of 450. During FY2019 and FY2020, SHAK launched 39 and 20 net new company operated restaurants. For FY2021, the firm is targeting significant growth in its domestic corporate store count, planning the introduction of 16 to 18 stores by the end of F2Q2021, expanding to 35 to 40 additions by year end FY2021. In addition, SHAK is planning to open 45 to 50 new company operated restaurants during FY2022. In F1Q2021, the firm expanded its corporate footprint by 10 restaurants adding locations in new markets such as Boulder, Indianapolis, and Portland, and others in the suburbs of New Jersey (Hoboken) and Los Angeles (Santa Monica), where the firm already has a presence. Importantly, SHAK appeared to be highly popular among residents of the new markets, with customers standing in queues around the block for the launches.

Although, we believe that the rapid new unit development strategy is prudent, our enthusiasm is limited as a majority of the footprint expansion is planned for regions where SHAK is already represented, thereby running the risk of cannibalization of retail sales through over building. Although, permanent store closures have been rare, the company has shuttered stores due to below average performance, which is inconsistent with the emerging growth profile SHAK identifies with. The closures, although limited, signify that the group remains in the evolving stage, with a likely steep learning curve, at least in regards to new unit development.

Licensing Business Generating Substantial Momentum. At the end of F1Q2021, SHAK had 129 licensed stores comprising 22 restaurants in the U.S., and 107 restaurants in foreign geographies. Given the significantly large number of licensed international stores as a fraction of the global restaurant footprint, it appears that SHAK enjoys considerable brand recognition across key urban regions of the world. We’re highly encouraged by the extent of the firm’s international penetration as restaurants in locations outside of the U.S. generate higher margins as customers ignore price parity in favor of dining at foreign restaurants. In that context, it’s noteworthy that total weekly sales performance associated with the group improved from $5.6 million in January to $6.3 million in March and $6.6 million in April.

During the first quarter, SHAK launched 2 new international restaurants in the Middle East and is positioned to open 6 more restaurants, a majority of which will located in Asia, over the second quarter. The firm has indicated plans to launch 15 to 20 new licensed restaurants in FY2021, and between 20 to 25 during FY2022.

Licensing Business Has Expanded Significantly Over The Pandemic

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F1Q2021, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$416 million and zero long-term debt on its balance sheet. In addition, SHAK has available for use the entire $50,000 it can borrow under a revolving credit facility. In March, SHAK raised $250 million through a 0% convertible senior notes offering due in 2028. The firm indicated plans to deploy the proceeds primarily for unit development, particularly to build SHAK drive-throughs, and to expand the business. Given the strong funding position, we believe SHAK is unlikely to renege on its debt related commitments over the final days of the pandemic.

Bottom Line

We’ll be candid, we like SHAK, but the reasons are far from altruistic. We like the company because its primary product is a better quality version of the unhealthy burger (which until today remains the highest grossing food item sold by quick service restaurants) available everywhere. We like SHAK because it sells its products at high traffic urban areas, at airports and ball parks, and at other classic venues where people are likely to seek out burgers to enjoy the occasion. We like the firm because it now has the added attraction of greater convenience, achieved by the strong pivot towards digital, due to the social distancing constraints of the pandemic era. We like SHAK because the company has significant growth in new unit development ahead of it (they’ve set a 450 target but we envision a much larger footprint longer term). Based on the strong thesis described above, we like the company because there is significant opportunity for margin growth. Ultimately, we like SHAK because the flow-through effect of strong revenues and margin expansion will boost: earnings and free cash flows, and the stock price.