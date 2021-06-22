omersukrugoksu/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When I checked up on the Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) in December last year, I liked what I saw. It was one of the first (regional) banks that was actually able to hike its dividend thanks to a robust set of financial results. The majority of the loan book consisted of commercial real estate loans and although most of those loans are current, I’m not quite sure the Bank of South Carolina is a buy right now.

Data by YCharts

The first quarter was excellent as BKSC hardly paid any interest expenses

The interest income and net interest income has been under pressure at most banks, and the Bank of South Carolina isn’t an exception. In the first quarter of this year, it was however able to start expanding its net interest income again, which was impressive to see.

The bank reported a total interest income of $4.64M, an increase from the $4.3M in Q1 2020 last year. Additionally, the interest expenses continued to decrease. While paying less than $0.1M in interest expenses in Q1 2020 was already pretty close to zero, the bank shaved off an additional 40% from its interest expenses which fell to just $54,500 in the first quarter. Not bad at all considering the bank has almost $500M of deposits on its balance sheet.

Source: Q1 FY 2021 results

The net interest income in the first quarter increased from $4.2M to almost $4.6M. A positive achievement, especially as the net non-interest expenses fell from $2.2M in Q1 2020 to just around $2.1M in Q1 FY 2021.

This means the pre-tax and pre-provision income came in at around $2.5M compared to just $2M in the first quarter of last year. But unlike last year, there was a (small) provision for loan losses recorded in the first quarter of this year: $0.12M was set aside to cover future losses. That’s a relatively negligible amount, both versus the total balance sheet size of in excess of half a billion dollars as well as versus a $2.5M pre-tax and pre-provision income in the first quarter. After paying the relevant taxes, the Bank of South Carolina reported a net income of $1.81M which boils down to an EPS of approximately $0.33. Keep in mind the EPS is based on the average share count of 5.52 million shares which is slightly lower than 5.53M shares outstanding in Q1 2020.

By adding the $0.12M to the loan loss provisions, the total amount of provisions has increased to $4.3M which is approximately 1.33% of the total loan book size of just over $322M. Considering less than $2M of loans are deemed to be ‘past due’, I think the provisions set aside by the Bank of South Carolina are quite reasonable.

Source: Q1 FY 2021 results

The stock is getting a bit ahead of itself and appears expensive

The results are very solid, but that doesn’t make the Bank of South Carolina a clear ‘buy’. I’m positively surprised the bank was able to boost its interest income and further reduce its interest expenses resulting in an impressive increase of the net interest income, but that doesn’t mean the stock is currently undervalued.

Let’s start with the net income. On an annualized basis, the EPS comes in at around $1.3-1.35/share. That’s fine, but at the current share price of in excess of $20 (which is already about 15% lower than its 52wk high closing price), this means the Bank of South Carolina is trading at 15-16 times its earnings.

Additionally, the equity value of the balance sheet is approximately $53M. Divided over 5.52M shares, this represents a book value per share of just around $9.6. This means the bank is currently trading at in excess of two times its most recent book value.

Investment thesis

I’m obviously very happy to see the Bank of South Carolina reporting a decent set of results and the net interest income evolution is encouraging. However, I’m not prepared to pay 15 times the earnings and more than twice the book value for the Bank of South Carolina at this time.

The dividend yield remains relatively attractive as the quarterly dividend of $0.17 is more than fully covered by the earnings (the payout ratio is just around 50%), but the decent and safe dividend yield isn’t sufficient to convince me to initiate a long position in BKSC. I’m on the sidelines for now, happy with the financial performance, but not too impressed with the current valuation.