Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) have surged after the e-Signature firm reported strong earnings for Q1’21 earlier this month. While DocuSign is a leader in e-Signatures and sees superfast revenue growth, it may be a good time to secure profits as DOCU has become a lot more expensive over the last month.

DocuSign’s Q1’22 showed continued revenue acceleration

DocuSign’s software suite helps companies streamline workflow and agreement processes which are at the heart of every business transaction. Digital transformation is a long-term trend and DocuSign saw a surge of new customers during the pandemic. And growth is not slowing: The e-Signature firm added ninety-six thousand new customers just in the last quarter. On a Q/Q basis, DocuSign grew its customer base by an unbelievable 11% in Q1’22. The growth in customers shows strong adoption of DocuSign’s e-Signature and software platform.

DocuSign’s total revenues grew 58% Y/Y to $469M in Q1’22. While this is impressive on its own, subscription revenues grew at an even faster rate, 61% Y/Y, to $452M and subscription revenues were responsible for 96% of all revenues in DocuSign’s first quarter. DocuSign’s revenue growth accelerated in Q1’22 and exceeded even the high 49%-growth rate during the pandemic year.

A key measure for the evaluation of DocuSign’s revenue performance is the firm’s dollar-based net retention rate, NRR. The net retention rate shows how effective DocuSign has been in growing customer revenues internally from one period to the next. It measures the strength of DocuSign’s platform and gives an indication about its organic revenue growth potential. In Q1’22, DocuSign expanded its net retention rate by two percentage points from 123% to 125%, which means customers increased their spending on DocuSign’s software suite by 25% compared to the previous reporting period. Most SaaS firms in the cloud computing space have net retention rates around 120%.

Large corporate accounts were crucial in driving DocuSign’s revenue growth. Large accounts, defined as accounts that produce at least $300K in revenues annually, continued to surge in Q1’22. In its most lucrative account category, DocuSign saw 12% growth Q/Q...

The first quarter was a big success for DocuSign, not only regarding revenue and customer growth, but also regarding operating income and cash flow. DocuSign’s operating income improved by the factor of four Y/Y to $93M as the firm is reaching critical scale. DocuSign’s free cash flow surged from $33M to $123M, a 273% increase Y/Y, due to growing platform adoption. DocuSign’s free cash flow could grow to $500M by year-end and $1B in FY 2023, the fiscal year that ends in January 2023.

DocuSign has the balance sheet to support its super-charged growth. With more than $500M in cash, DocuSign has more than enough liquidity to invest in its business and develop new complementary software solutions for its corporate customers.

A look at DocuSign’s future revenues and valuation

DocuSign is still growing revenues at least at 50% Y/Y, and Q1’22 indicates that FY 2022 could be another year of revenue acceleration for the e-signature firm. I now believe $6B in annual revenues by 2025 is possible. This is an increase of $1B over my previous estimate as subscription revenue growth rates don’t seem to be slowing down for DocuSign just yet. With $6B in revenues in 2025, DocuSign is set to triple its revenues from the $2B expected this year. DocuSign doesn’t give free cash flow guidance but an estimate can be derived from revenue estimates. Assuming a free cash flow margin of around 30% on $6B in sales by 2025, DocuSign could grow free cash flow to $1.8B in four years… which is 8x FY 2021 free cash flow.

Based on expected sales of $2.6B for next year, DocuSign trades at a P-S ratio of 20. I believe DocuSign will book $3B in sales next year as rising net retention rates and growth in corporate accounts with contract values above $300K can push revenues higher. Assuming $3B in sales next year, the P-S ratio drops to 17. DocuSign traded at a P-S ratio of 15 when I recommended the e-Signature company last month.

DocuSign is on the brink of profitability and Q1’22 saw strong customer uptake and revenue acceleration. The long-term outlook is great as digital transformation accelerated during the pandemic and subscription revenue growth doesn’t show any sign of slowing. But after a more than 40% gain in just one month, I am counting my blessings and selling into the strength. DocuSign’s P-S ratio is now quite high and DOCU may be forced into a correction after such a quick rebound.

Other considerations

DocuSign is still growing revenues at 50-60% annually, but revenue growth will slow down eventually and it is unclear at what rate DocuSign can grow subscription revenues sustainably after the pandemic. If revenue growth slows faster than expected (less than 50% annually), DocuSign may revalue lower. DocuSign's P-S ratio is quite high now, which also represents a risk in itself. Longer term, I see challenges to DocuSign’s net retention growth rate and ability to monetize larger corporate accounts as the e-Signatures market will get more competitive over time.

Final thoughts

DocuSign’s Q1’22 results have shown two things: That the e-Signature company is still in a period of strong customer acquisition and revenue acceleration even as the pandemic winds down, and that the firm has reached a critical scale that points to stronger profit growth in the future. However, making 40% on DOCU in just one month is great. As much as I love DocuSign’s business model and its role as a driver of digital transformation, I would take the 40% gain and sell into the strength.