The split of the GSK businesses comes closer every day. Investors are going to wonder what to do with their allocations of the consumer products division when GSK (NYSE:GSK) spins it off. We think that this consumer products division is actually a rather worthwhile exposure, and depending on how the current GSK value gets split between them by markets, we would be inclined to hold it.

Unlike most who fear inflation, we think insufficient employment mitigates lack of trust in the Fed, and force majeure induced inventory shortages will be transitory, and thus inflation will be transitory. We actually think that deflation is more likely as margin is cut out of the economy with more share moving to digital from retail, in addition to other lasting changes in consumer habits.

Both the GSK biopharma business and the consumer products division benefit in a deflationary environment because they are non-deferrable, where deferring purchases is the doom that deflation would spell for the economy. While deflation is unlikely, we still like having a hedge. In this article, we break down the price at which you should be willing to hold the consumer products business.

Quality In Consumer Portfolio

Quality is there in the consumer products division. GSK has a broad portfolio of supplements and vitamins. These products are clearly riding the wave of greater health-consciousness, and thus are commanding quite large price tags in M&A markets. Nestle (NSRGY) bought Nature's Bounty Vitamins this year for over $5 billion, and companies like Shop Apotheke and other pharmacies are investing in brands that provide supplements which they can sell on their platform. While disciplined regimens make these products somewhat less deferrable, products like Voltaren, and the toothpaste brands are even less so. Their skin care products are also rather undeferrable, dealing with annoying small-scale ailments like athlete's foot and itchy skin. I have never been in a European supermarket that does not supply almost all of these key GSK consumer products brands.

Back of the Envelope Valuation

The valuation is pretty simple. GSK consumer products are as much of a staple as a company like Kimberly-Clark (KMB), probably more so actually. So we can figure out how much the stock ought to be worth when it splits on the basis of that comp.

(Source: VTS and Annual GSK, KMB filings)

Taking the consumer products EBIT, applying the KMB multiple, and then assuming several scenarios of how much net-debt load will be loaded onto the spun-off company, we can see the sort of values we might expect from the business. The KMB multiple is conservative, since we've calculated it on 2020 EBIT, which as detailed in our KMB article is liable to decline substantially.

To our knowledge, it hasn't been disclosed how much net debt, of the total 20 bn GBP that GSK currently holds, will be saddled onto the new company. We have given the ND/EBIT multiples for you to take a guesstimate, keeping in mind that depreciation might halve those ratios were you to convert it into the more common ND/EBITDA ratios. Depending on how much debt the new entity takes, we should be seeing one of the prices per share on the stock, where we are referring to GSK's LSE listing in GBP.

Final Remarks

Again, the multiple for the consumer business is quite conservative, but if your GSK ResidualCo shares are priced at more than one of those PPS figures post split, depending on which net debt scenario comes true, your GSK consumer healthcare NewCo stocks might be undervalued, and we'd weigh more heavily towards them given that they have valuable brands. Since investors typically sell the spun-off businesses, treating them like a dividend of sorts, you'll likely be in a good environment to buy more. There are risks of course. Maybe the management knows something we don't and the division is a lemon. We'll take that risk if the circumstances present themselves, as we are personally comfortable with the quality of their brands. Moreover, the company as it exists currently already strikes us as undervalued, and we continue to be happily long on the whole lot of businesses. More to come from Wednesday's strategy review.