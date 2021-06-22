skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

For investors who want to benefit from the continuously growing medical industry in the US, one opportunity for upside without the risks that come with some medical firms is to buy into the REITs that provide assets for them. One interesting prospect for investors to consider at this time is Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK). Its large physical footprint and impressive operating history makes it a compelling company for investors who are patient. Shares of the enterprise are not trading anywhere near cheap, and frankly, the business might be overvalued at this time. But for those who don't mind the volatility that comes with buying an expensive firm, Healthpeak might not be a bad way to go.

A big footprint

When it comes to REITs that service the medical industry, Healthpeak is a large player. According to management, the company has at least 436 properties that it owns. This includes 140 properties that service life science firms, 281 properties that operate as medical office buildings, and 15 properties that serve as continuing care retirement communities. Though the number in this third grouping look small, it is anything but. Each of these communities has an average of 500 units in them. This compares to the average range of 70 to 120 units for rental senior housing locations. Management has also boasted about other assets that it has involving densification activities. In all, the company has identified 7.2 million square feet that it can use to create value here.

At present, 47% of the income Healthpeak generates comes from tenants in its life sciences facilities. This is followed closely by medical office buildings at 39%. And its continuing care retirement communities account for 11%. But things were not always this way. Back in 2016, the company generated just 15% of its income from life science properties and 19% from medical office buildings. It also only generated 5% of its income from continuing care retirement communities. Senior nursing and other facilities accounted for 32% of its income back then, while senior housing properties accounted for 29%.

In an effort to reinvent itself, it has divested of certain assets while investing in others. Over the same window of time, for instance, the company has spent $2.4 billion on development projects. It also has another $7 billion in opportunities that it is considering. And of these opportunities, $1.3 billion can be classified as being in its active pipeline. Total acquisitions between 2017 and 2020, meanwhile, have been nearly $2.9 billion. And as part of its effort to reinvent itself, the company has worked hard to make sure that its assets have longer lease maturities on them. Today, that number is about 7.2 years. That is up from 5.1 years seen in 2016.

Attractive growth

Thanks to its major investments, Healthpeak has succeeded in growing its business at a pretty nice rate. Revenue in 2016 was just $1.16 billion. This increased every year, rising eventually to $1.66 billion in 2020. Growth has so far continued into this year, with revenue in the first quarter totaling $455.28 million. This represents an increase of 19.5% over the $381.05 million the business generated in the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year.

The ride for revenue has been consistently appealing, but the picture on the bottom line has not been as stable. After sing operating cash flow drop from $1.21 billion in 2016 to $847.04 million in 2017, this metric remained more or less flat through 2019. Then, in 2020, it dipped to $758.43 million. FFO, or funds from operations, fell from $1.12 billion in 2016 to $661.11 million in 2017. If an increased to $780.19 million in 2018 and remained almost unchanged from that figure in 2019. It then declined just $693.37 million in 2020. On an adjusted basis, the picture has been a bit different, with FFO falling from $1.22 billion in 2016 to $745.82 million by 2019. Each year in between was worse than the year before. But then, in 2020, this figure grew to $772.71 million. And EBITDA followed a similar trajectory, dropping from $1.29 billion in 2016 to a low of $715.96 million in 2018. Ethan recovered some to $747.13 million in 2019 and rose to $769.10 million in 2020.

So far this year, financial performance has been mixed. Despite revenue rising, FFO has dropped from $171.55 million to $40.23 million. On an adjusted basis, the decline was not as bad, with the metric falling from $227.01 million to $215.39 million. Operating cash flow managed to rise, climbing from $95.04 million to $122.73 million. And EBITDA grew from $121.33 million to $248.61 million.

Valuing a company with such volatility on the bottom line can be challenging. For instance, if we assume that 2020 figures are representative of the company's potential moving forward, it is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 24.6. If we use 2019 figures, however, this improves some to 22. Its price to FFO multiple improves from 2020 figures to 2019 figures from 26.9 to 23.9, while on an adjusted basis it actually worsens from 24.1 to 25. On an EV to EBITDA basis, the figure worsens from 30.2 to 31.4. To put all of this in perspective, I decided to compare Healthpeak to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. What I found is that these five firms traded in a range, on a price to operating cash flow basis, of 11.3 to 26.2. Four of the five players were cheaper than Healthpeak is today. On an EV to EBITDA basis, this range was 17.9 to 32.6. Once again, four of the five firms were cheaper than our target.

Takeaway

Management has done really well growing the revenue of Healthpeak over time. Surely, they deserve credit for doing this at a time when they were refocusing the company. That said, financial performance on the bottom line, while not bad by any means, could have been better. Cash flow figures have not risen to match what revenue has achieved, and that is worrisome to some degree. Even so, the market is valuing the company near the high end of what its peers are trading for. Not only that, shares look expensive on an absolute basis. Of course, this doesn't mean that Healthpeak is a bad prospect. It generates a significant amount of cash and with a net leverage ratio of 6, it does not appear to be a high risk prospect at this time. In the long run, I suspect the firm will do well and investors who are patient enough to hitch on for the ride will probably find themselves rewarded for it. But for those who don't like the idea of buying a pricey company and waiting a long period of time, Healthpeak does not look all that great.