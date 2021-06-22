Welcome To The Taper Tantrum Of 2021 And Buckle Up

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

The Fed is now officially "talking about talking" about tapering, or slowing down the bond purchases (quantitative easing). Sometimes during this summer, the Fed is likely to start talking about tapering, and eventually start tapering later this year or in early 2022, all before starting the new cycle of increasing the short-term interest rates in 2023. So, we have just entered the new monetary policy tightening cycle. Should you worry?

Current expectations

Based on the current expectations embedded in the Federal Funds futures, the Fed is expected to hike by 25 basis points in:

January of 2023

July of 2023

January of 2024

December of 2024

Thus, the official tapering of bond purchases should start in early 2022, well before the first interest rate hike in January of 2023.

The taper tantrum of 2013 as a guide

It is important to note that the alternative monetary policy of large quantitative easing and zero percent interest rates has been used for the first time in response to the 2008 great financial crisis.

The Fed attempted to tighten the monetary policy in 2013 by announcing the slower pace of bond purchases - or tapering. So let's see what happened in 2013 and after, and see if we can infer what could happen next as the Fed once again attempts to tighten the monetary policy post Covid-19 related recession.

Inflation expectations, real interest rates, and gold

Before the taper of 2013, just as now, the long-term inflation expectations were hitting the magical 2.5% level - which justifies the Fed's tightening efforts to contain inflation. Similarly, the yields on 10-year Treasury Note were just above the 1.5% level in 2013 (just like now). Thus, in both cases inflation expectations were high, but the real interest rates were deeply negative - which supports high asset prices.

However, in May of 2013, the 10-year yields sharply rose to above 3% by September of 2013, and yet inflation expectations fell down to 2%, which caused a significant increase in real interest rates. The rise in real interest rates crushed gold prices (GLD).

At this point in 2021, we also observe a fall in inflation expectations, however we see falling 10-year yields, which is still keeping the real interest rates deeply negative. The term "tantrum" referred directly to the rising real interest rates in 2013. At this point we still don't see the "tantrum" in bond prices, although precious metals (SLV) (PPLT) have started to drop.

What is important to note, after about 3-4 months of "bond market tantrum" in 2013, the yields started to fall together with inflation expectations, which kept real interest rates positive and continued to suppress gold prices.

Yield curve spread and the stock market

Rising long-term interest rates in 2013 caused a significant widening of the yield curve spread, which was actually positive for the stock market, particularly the cyclical stocks and financial. As a result, the taper tantrum in 2013 had no negative effect on the stock market (SPY). In fact, the stock market continued to rise with low volatility.

What is interesting now, in 2021 we are observing a yield curve spread narrowing as long-term interest rates are actually falling. The narrowing of yield curve can be negative for the stock market if it signals slower future economic growth, and we are starting to see a modest selloff in cyclical stocks.

The Dollar and the interest rate differential

The US Dollar (UUP) stayed relatively flat from March 2013 to August 2014. Thus, the taper tantrum in the bond market did not affect currencies. However, the US dollar sharply appreciated after August of 2014 primarily due to the rising interest rate differential against the euro.

Specifically, as the Fed successfully transitioned from tapering bond purchases to rising interest rates in 2014, the ECB went the opposite way - lowering the interest rates to a negative territory. This caused a widening interest rate differential in favor of USD and a sharp USD appreciation.

As the US exited easy monetary policy in the aftermath of the great financial crisis, the EU and the rest of the world continued to flirt with recessions.

At this point in 2021, the US is strongly rebounding from the Covid-19 related recession, but the EU economy is also expected to strongly rebound (with the slight delay due to a slower vaccination rollout). Emerging markets are also expected to strongly rebound as the vaccinations rollout in 2022 quickens. Thus, we are unlikely to see the US dollar strength in 2021-22, as we had witnessed in 2014-15.

What to expect from the taper tantrum of 2021?

The taper tantrum of 2013 primarily affected the bond market and only over a 3-4 month period. The stock market was largely unaffected, and the dollar strengthened primarily due to the weakness in global economy in 2014. Commodities like gold were negatively affected by rising real interest rates, while industrial commodities were negatively affected by the ailing global economy and stronger dollar.

At this point in 2021, we are not seeing rising US long-term interest rates. The markets are possibly positioning for the rising long-term interest by buying US dollar and selling precious metals, expecting a similar scenario like in 2014.

Yet, this time is different (there I said it). First, the US is facing a very large fiscal deficit, which is not sustainable with rising long-term interest rates. The US federal deficit in 2013 was only 4% of GDP, and went to 2.75% in 2014. Currently the US federal deficit is 15% of GDP! (Hike the interest rates into this if you can.)

Second, the stock market valuations are at extreme levels, which can only be justified with low interest rates. In January of 2013, the CAPE ratio was at 22, now it's at 37! Thus, the stock market cannot absorb the rising long-term interest rates like in 2013.

With this in mind, the taper tantrum of 2021 will be much more volatile across all asset classes, which makes me wonder if the Fed will actually be able to exit the current monetary policy at all. In fact, everything points to the need for more easing to keep the long-term interest rates low and the real interest rates negative (something like the operation twist).

By the way, can you imagine the Fed tightening into the 2024 election, given the political implications? We might discover that the Fed is at the Hotel California moment ("you can check out anytime you want, but you can never leave").