mREIT Dividends Have Been Increasing

As was predicted in: REML Offers 15% Current Yield, With Likely Dividend Increases, a number of mREITs have been increasing their dividends. That article and others discussed the advantages of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) for those seeking very high current yields in today's financial market environment. Other than accepting extreme credit risk, with distressed securities, one of the few ways for portfolio investors to achieve 15+% current yields now, are to use leveraged ETNs that generate income from the difference between long- and short-term interest rates, or ETNs that generate income from writing options.

As of June 18, 2021, relative to their last dividend announcements, there were 7 dividend changes, with ex-dates in June 2021 among the 33 mREITs that comprise the index upon which REML is based. All of which were increased dividends. There were no dividend decreases. Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.33 from $0.30. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.10 from $0.075.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.18 from $0.16. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.14 from $0.10. Ready Capital Corp. (RC) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 with an ex-date of June 29, 2021. That is higher than the sum of two dividends that RC declared earlier in 2021. RC declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 with an ex-date of April 1, 2021 and RC declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 with an ex-date of March 12, 2021. Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.19 from $0.17. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.30 from $0.28.

The recent decline in the stock market, in response to changes in market participants’ perception of possible future Federal Reserve actions, has brought down the prices of most mREITs and thus REML and ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL). I view these declines as buying opportunities, for those willing to assume the risks inherent in leveraged ETNs, in return for very high current yields.

Why I am Still Bullish on REML

So far, the risk-free segment of the fixed-income market, has responded to what some consider a change in tone on the part of the Federal Reserve, in an unexpected manner. The response has been a less steep yield curve in the treasury market. At first glance, mREITs and leveraged ETNs that generate income from the difference between long and short-term interest rates, might appear particularly vulnerable to a flattening yield curve. However, the particular short-term interest rate that REML and MVRL implicitly borrow at, three-month LIBOR have not increased. The flattening of the risk-free yield curve has been concentrated in the spread between two-year treasuries and ten-year treasuries. The two-year interest rate increased while the ten-year interest rate declined.

Most borrowing by the mREITs is in the repo market, which recently has moved mostly in line with LIBOR. The decline in ten-year interest rates, actually increases the value of the mortgage-backed securities held by the mREITs. To the extent that some mREITs may use repos as long as two years, or more commonly, mREITs use futures, options and swaps as hedges to effectively lengthen their effective borrowing durations to closer to two years, higher two-year treasury interest rate could eventually effectively increase their borrowing costs. However, the recent higher two-year treasury interest rates should favorably impact the values at which such hedges are carried on the balance sheets of the mREITs.

A major debate in the financial markets is whether the recent higher inflation is transitory or not. However, there does not seem much debate as to whether the causes of the higher inflation are transitory or not. Most would agree that the causes of the recent higher inflation are indeed transitory. Strong catch-up demand generated from the reopening of sectors of the economy that were closed by the pandemic, combined by shortages and bottlenecks, also related to the pandemic, are by definition transitory.

As was discussed in The Biden Budget Outlook, official government forecasts assume that catch-up demand will dissipate and GDP growth will be subdued for the rest of the decade. The administration’s assumptions for growth contained in the recent budget documents, shows no real GDP growth above 2% for any year beyond 2023. That assumption includes enactment of all of the multi trillion-dollar new spending contained in the administration’s American Jobs and American Families plans.

As the above-mentioned article pointed out, the current V-shaped economic rebound, and the bottlenecks and shortages that are currently being headlined, may be deflecting attention from a possibly deteriorating economic growth path once pandemic stimuli expire. Thus, the period of an overheating economy may be of relatively short duration.

The Inflation Threat May Not Be That Great

There are various arguments put forth by those predicting a worsening inflation problem. There are some who attribute the recent spike in inflation to the rapid increase in monetary aggregates. Milton Friedman famously said,

Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output.

Separate from my view that fiat money measurements like M1 are not useful today because we are no longer on a fiat money system but rather on a credit money system, is my view that inflation is usually not a monetary phenomenon, at least in developed countries with independent and well-run central banks. In REML: 15% Current Yield, But Vulnerable To A Bond Market Tantrum I related a conversation I had in the early 1980s with Milton Friedman.

Inflation was at double-digit levels then and was the major economic problem of that time. He was asserting that inflation could be cured by passing a law that required the money supply to grow at only 3% or even simply replacing the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee with a computer that just kept the monetary aggregates growing at a constant 3% a year. His view was that as long as the money supply grew at the long-term growth rate in the real economy, there would never be a significant inflation problem.

I asked him: "If tomorrow the Congress agreed with you and passed legislation that absolutely kept the money at a 3% growth rate would that once and for all eliminate any inflation problem?" He said it definitely would. I then said "What if Congress now satisfied that they had eliminated any inflation problem, then decided to reward various interests by: raising the minimum wage to $500 per hour, raising the milk support price to $50 per gallon, raising the corn support price to $100 per bushel and so on, would you still say that there would never be any inflation?"

Even those who don’t adhere to monetarist theories of the relationship between money growth and inflation agree that government policies can cause inflation. Venezuela and Argentina are ongoing examples. There is a saying on Wall Street “It is better to be lucky than smart”. To some extent that could be applied to the current situation where America is being spared from the worst inflationary impacts that could have been expected when the Democrats won the 2020 elections.

Raising the minimum wage would clearly be inflationary. The current minimum wage in New York City and in some other jurisdictions is currently $15 per hour. If the Federal minimum wage was raised to $15, very quickly there would be pressure to increase the minimum wage in those places where it is now $15, make up for higher costs of living. This is a version of the wage-price spiral. Even more dangerous in terms of potential inflation would be changes in labor law relating to unionization.

The administration has proposed various legislative changes that would promote unionization. In terms of potential inflation, the most dangerous would impose initial contract terms on newly unionized firms. Currently, many large companies with a very large number of locations, are effectively immune from the impacts of strikes. Walmart (WMT) is the classic example. If the employees at one of WMT’s locations were to vote to unionize, WMT could literally say that their final and best offer is a cut of $0.25 per hour from the present wages, take it or leave it.

WMT could easily survive a strike of any duration at one of its locations. That is in stark contrast with many industries such as automobile manufacturing and airlines, where a union strike could absolutely bankrupt any firm, if the firm did not settle.

The employees of WMT and other large firms with a very large number of locations, are aware of the dynamics that limit a union’s potential bargaining power and have generally voted against unionization as a result. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) being a recent example. Imposing initial contracts on newly unionized firms, would totally eliminate the effective immunity from the impacts of strikes that many large companies with a very large number of locations now have.

As with raising the minimum wage, enacting the administrations’ changes to labor law has not been possible because of the Senate rules that limit what can be included in legislation via reconciliation. The Senate parliamentarian ruled that minimum wage and labor law changes cannot be included in reconciliation bills that are enacted under the Senate rule that makes it not possible to filibuster reconciliation bills.

There is uncertainty as to how much inflation will occur and whether it will be perceived as transitory or permanent. Even assuming the worst case of there being significant inflation that appears to be permanent, there is then the question of what will then be the impact on interest rates. Forty years ago, that would have been a silly question. Everyone then knew that higher inflation was associated with higher interest rates.

Today, it is not a certainty that higher inflation will cause higher interest rates. For advanced economies with stable political systems and rule-of-law governance, higher inflation might not cause higher interest rates. If inflation increases, but interest rates do not, then real interest rates become more negative. Forty years ago, most believed that persistent negative real interest rates were not possible. However, then there was also a much stronger view that persistent negative nominal interest rates were not possible. The trillions in securities today trading with negative nominal interest rates, suggests that persistent negative real interest rates are possible.

More important, in terms of how much interest rates might rise as a consequence of higher inflation or government deficits, is that Federal Reserve Chair Powell seems to have made it clear that until employment gets back to pre-pandemic levels, there will not be any increases in short-term rates by the Federal Reserve. The recent weakness in the financial markets could be attributed to doubt as to whether Chair Powell might adhere to that policy. Total nonfarm employment was 152.523 million in February 2020. After falling sharply, it has recovered to 144.894 million as of May 2021. However, that leaves employment still 7.629 million persons below the peak. Thus, it would take 7.629 million more jobs to get back to the pre-pandemic levels.

My view is that Federal Reserve Chair Powell will stick to his guns and not raise short-term rates until employment gets back to pre-pandemic levels. That may take a long time given the labor participation situation. In January 2020 the labor force participation rate was 63.4%. The latest data for May 2021 has the labor force participation rate at 61.6%.

There is considerable debate as to why labor force participation rate is so low and whether it will rebound. Economists generally assume people act rationally, many politicians think, or at least say, otherwise. After the CARES act was passed, some Democrats claimed that even though the $600 per week extra unemployment benefits resulted in many unemployed workers taking home more than they made when working, the workers would still rather have been working in say, meatpacking plants, than collecting more on unemployment than they made on their jobs.

The Republicans and many business executives, blame the extended unemployment benefits for the current low labor force participation rate. Their view is that once unemployment benefits end, the workers will have no choice but to take any job available. Possibly, those Republicans did not see the advertisements that run on cable TV from disability law firms. As I described in Current REML Yield Now Above 16% And The Dividend Likely Will Increase Republicans are correct that some are collecting unemployment compensation rather than seeking work.

This is especially true when extra unemployment benefits cause the unemployment compensation to exceed the take-home pay available from some jobs. Thus, cutting people off from unemployment benefits can force some to accept jobs at lower wages than they would have accepted if unemployment benefits were still available. However, for many the most attractive alternative is to file for disability benefits, which pay about as much as unemployment benefits. Disability becomes an even more attractive alternative than unemployment for those who lose medical insurance when they become unemployed. Collecting disability benefits makes one automatically qualified for Medicaid, while collecting unemployment benefits does not.

The extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits expires in September 2021 and there are no prospects for extending it. Already some states have either stopped providing the extra benefits or plan to do so before the September expiration. The amount of weeks that regular state unemployment benefits can be received is running out or has already run out, for many who lost their jobs because of the pandemic shut-downs. Thus, we will see whether there will be repeat of the events of the last decade which caused millions to leave the labor force and join the disability rolls.

On December 28, 2013, the Federal Emergency Unemployment Compensation Extended Benefit programs expired. This meant that 4.9 million people who would have received unemployment benefits for more than 26 weeks, would no longer get them. Until that day, most states provided jobless benefits for between 63 and 73 weeks. On that date all state limits were reduced to either 20 or 26 weeks and all those who had been collecting the extended benefits were suddenly cut off.

The Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, had been extended four times since 2008, and was scheduled to expire on December 28, 2013. Around the time of the 2013 expiration, the House had passed extensions of the extended benefits. However, in the Senate, the bills to extend the benefits received between 55 and 59 votes, which were never enough to break the Republican filibuster. The direct consequence was the slowest economic recovery on record, as many who lost the extended unemployment benefits filed for disability.

For the rest of the decade, real annual GDP growth was around 2%. GDP growth can be expressed as the product of labor input and productivity. During the period of the 1950s and 1960s real annual GDP growth of around 3% was achieved with about 1.5% labor force growth and about 1.5% growth in productivity. After 2013, productivity continued to grow around 1.5%. However, labor force growth was only around 0.5%. Thus, real annual GDP growth was only around 2%. The number of people now receiving unemployment compensation is higher than it was in 2013. Thus, the departure from the labor force by those whose unemployment benefits end, may be even higher.

Many may be reticent about filing for disability, because they are not really disabled. However, law firms specializing in obtaining disability benefits, aggressively advertise, recruiting those whose disability claims may be dubious. A recent advertisement on cable television showed an apparently able-bodied individual gleefully throwing currency into the air and exclaiming that when the law firm advertised obtained disability benefits for him, he felt like he “had won the lottery”.

Unless there is a substantial increase in the labor force participation rate it may be many years before nonfarm employment gets back to 152.523 million. The end of the pandemic might allow a surge in immigration, which could increase the labor force, but that could be difficult to allow politically.

Another reason that I believe Federal Reserve Chair Powell will maintain his position that there will be no tightening of short-term interest rates until employment gets back to pre-pandemic levels, is that he seems to be joining with those embracing Modern Monetary Theory.

In Higher Dividends Bringing BDCX Back To 15% Current Yield, I said:

… Conventional macroeconomic theory says that when central banks monetize government debt, inflation will follow. When asked about the amount of treasury bonds the Federal Reserve has purchased, recently, Chair Powell responded that the total debt obligation of the Federal Government is the same whether the debt is treasury bonds held by the public or the obligation of the Federal Government is in the form bank reserves. The banks’ reserves are an obligation of the Federal Reserve, which is part of the Federal Government. That response by Chair Powell sounded to me as consistent with the Modern Monetary Theory...

As explained in: Policy Makers May Have Already Embraced Modern Monetary Theory, there is not anything priced in dollars that the U.S. cannot "afford". And because everything is priced in dollars domestically, and most everything can be priced in dollars globally, the U.S. can "afford" to buy anything it wants. And no, the government does not need to tax or borrow to do it. A Federal Reserve run by an adherent to Modern Monetary Theory, would not be likely raise interest rates in response to higher government deficits or inflation, to the extent previous Federal Reserves have.

Analysis of the July 2021 REML and MVRL Dividend Projections

Most of the REML and the ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) components pay dividends quarterly, typically, with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" REML and MVRL dividends will be much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months." Thus, the July 2021 dividend will be a "big month" dividend.

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from REML and MVRL are technically coupons that are distributions of interest payments on the ETN note, based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. Thus, when dealing with ETNs, the terms "dividend" "coupon" and "distribution" are often used interchangeably. Also, the terms "shares" and "notes" are used interchangeably with ETNs. Even without the component mREITs increasing their dividends, leveraged mREIT ETNs can pay higher dividends.

As of this writing, 25 of the 33 components in the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index upon which REML is based have declared dividends with ex-dates in June 2021 and thus will contribute to the July 2021 REML dividend. As discussed above, relative to their last dividend announcements, there were 7 dividend changes, all of which were increased dividends. In addition to the 7 mREIT dividend increases listed in the second paragraph of this article, there is the slight possibility that one or more additional mREITs in the index upon which REML is based, might declare a dividend with an ex-date in June 2021.

Such a dividend would increase my projected July 2021 dividends for REML and MVRL. One candidate for such a dividend declaration would be Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). WMC last declared a regular $0.06 dividend on March 23, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of March 31, 2021.

The Tables I and II below show the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, Table I includes the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the July 2021 REML dividend. Table II includes the contribution to the dividend for the MVRL components that will contribute to the July 2021 MVRL dividend.

My projection for the July 2021 REML dividend is $0.201. For MVRL, the projection for the July 2021 MVRL dividend is $1.0352. The weights of the components change as the relative market prices of the components change. As the mREITs that still pay dividends will comprise a larger weight in the index, that should increase future REML and MVRL dividends, relative to those calculated using the March 31, 2021 weights in Table I. Six months ago, CS had stopped making the most recent weights of the REML components available. They said in an e-mail to me:

... As you know, REML tracks the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index. This index is sponsored by FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"). The information you request is intellectual property belonging to FTSE, and we are prohibited from sharing it...

However, now they are now apparently providing it quarterly.

Conclusions and Recommendations

My original premise for investing in mREITs and later leveraged ETNs, described in my 2013 Seeking Alpha article, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs," is still intact. My macroeconomic rationale was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle-class results in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That was one reason I concluded that interest rates would be relatively lower for longer than most market participants were predicting.

The end of the pandemic along with strong economic growth, shortage-induced commodity price increases and massive federal deficit spending, with more to come, has to some extent spooked the fixed-income markets. However, the central banks might ultimately step in and prevent interest rates from rising as much as some market participants fear. Central banks already control short-term interest rates. There is a limit as to how steep the yield curve can become. This could be very rewarding for those who brave the risks and own REML

The current extremely low level of short-term interest rates allows leverage to boost current yields for various types of securities. Many REITs and all mREITs use leverage. These low interest rates make carry-trades, where income is generated by the difference between the cost to finance assets and the yield on the assets, attractive now. Leveraged ETNs based on an index of mREITs such as REML add an additional layer of leverage. This allows for very high current yields and also magnifies the risks associated with mREITs.

Whether Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen admit to believing in Modern Monetary Theory, the important point is that they assert that short-term rates will not be raised until employment returns to pre-pandemic levels. This assumption is also expressed in the economic assumptions of the Biden Administration's proposed Budget released on May 2, 2021. That will anchor long-term Treasury bond rates at some level. That long-term Treasury bond rate will probably not be high enough to cause massive losses in mortgage-backed securities portfolios.

The unfortunate events of March 2020 demonstrated that leveraged ETNs are exposed to risks that may not even be imagined. In my articles published since 2013, readers offered comments suggesting many different risks that I may not have considered. However, none ever mentioned the possibility of a pandemic, prior to 2020. In addition to the risks of nuclear war and another pandemic, other “black swan” risks include the possibility of a coronal mass ejection. A repeat of the record coronal mass ejection event that hit the earth in September 1859 could possibly destroy most electronic circuits on earth. A gamma-ray burst could be even worse.

Rebalancing and acceleration risks were dramatically shown to pose the possibility of catastrophic losses to investors in leveraged ETNs, during the pandemic related market turmoil in 2020. As I discussed in: Opportunities In The Remaining High-Yield 2x Leveraged ETN, REML and some other 2X leveraged ETNs still exist because they have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions. Leveraged ETNs such as REML and MVRL have various additional risks in addition to the rebalancing and acceleration risks. These additional risks are described in Current REML Yield Now Above 16% And The Dividend Likely Will Increase and REML: Is The 15% Current Yield Worth The Unique Risks?

If an investor wished to maintain the same degree of sensitivity to a change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value, they could buy enough additional shares of the ETN to bring up the sensitivity of the position. Likewise, selling some of the ETN position will maintain the degree of sensitivity to a change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value that would result from a rebalancing that followed an increased change in the ETN's net indicative (asset) value.

For those who want to almost entirely eliminate acceleration risk with a leveraged mREIT ETN, without having to engage in any transactions to offset rebalancing, MVRL is a good choice. MVRL has only 1.5X leverage rather than the 2X of REML. MVRL does have "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions. Most significantly, the high current price of MVRL makes any possibility of acceleration very remote in the foreseeable future.

One consideration discussed in: Leveraged mREIT ETNs Offer Very High Current Yields is liquidity. MVRL only started trading on June 3, 2020. It has extremely low trading volume. The 90-day average volume for REML is 627,933, as of June 18, 2021, which is relatively not that much, in today's market environment. For MVRL, the 90-day average volume is only a miniscule 3,977. However, the Median Bid/Ask Spread as a percentage of the trading price, a measure of liquidity most relevant for small investors, is actually better for MVRL. As of June 18, 2021, the median Bid/Ask Spread (30 Day) for MVRL was 0.10%. For REML, the Median Bid/Ask Spread (30 Day) was 0.27%. It appears that UBS is supplying liquidity to MVRL.

Clearly, the approaching Covid-19 endgame is the key factor for any economic forecast and, to a large extent, the outlook for the securities markets. If an investor has a very negative outlook for economic activity and the equity markets, they should favor agency mREITs over non-agency mREITs. If one had a very positive outlook for economic activity and the equity markets, they should favor non-agency mREITs, now trading at steep discounts to book value, over agency mREITs.

There are still many uncertainties regarding the course of the Covid-19 pandemic endgame and how it will impact economic activity and markets. The variables involve, among other areas: epidemiology, medicine and politics. The short-term outlook for the economy will be driven, to a large extent, on the any infrastructure or new relief/stimulus enacted, after that whether Federal Reserve Chair Powell sticks to his intention not to raise short-term interest rates until employment reaches pre-pandemic levels will be crucial.

For various reasons, agency mREITs are attractive. There is a possibility that corporate income taxes and capital gains taxes will be increased, as proposed in the Biden Administration's proposed Budget. Capital gains are usually a relatively small part of the total returns for mREITs, which also do not pay any corporate income tax. Some industrial, retail, and transportation stocks will likely cut or eliminate their dividends for Covid-19 pandemic reasons.

Thus, agency mREITs' yields, even with somewhat reduced dividends, will look more and more attractive. At some point, the larger market participants may look to buy mREITs at discounts to their book values for arbitrage purposes. This could include acquiring control of them with the intent of liquidating them at book value and distributing the proceeds to shareholders.

The only 2x mREIT Leveraged ETN remaining is now REML. MVRL is a 1.5x mREIT Leveraged ETN, which yields less than REML but still has a high yield. There are still a few mREITs that we know are now trading at discounts to book value.

I still believe that the macroeconomic conditions generally still favor mREITs and especially agency mREITs. Although, stock market ebullience and/or a much stronger economy could make non-agency mREITs perform better. Regarding REML and MVRL, very low short-term interest rates make carry-type investing very attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income.

Even if I knew exactly how the pandemic endgame would play out and what the level of economic activity would be, there would still be considerable uncertainty regarding the financial markets. Interest rates will likely remain very low, at least for the short-term risk-free instruments such as Treasury bills. Three-month LIBOR is now 0.1379%. This makes carry trades, such as what most mREITs do when they finance mortgage-backed securities with short-term borrowing lucrative. Longer-term interest rates will probably also stay low although may exhibit significant volatility.

The direction of the stock market from these lofty levels is particularly difficult to predict. We have very low interest rates and massive infusions of government money pushing stock prices up. Unemployment is near recession levels. We also have the unsophisticated "Robinhood" traders who probably think that "book value" has something to do with Amazon.com's online sales.

The bond market is likely to exhibit further tantrums as the extent of inflation, federal deficits and economic growth becomes apparent. The debate over how much of the Biden Administration's proposed Budget released on May 2, 2021, that will be enacted are likely to impact markets and possibly cause many distortions. The role of the Robinhood speculators may be significant as well. Thus, diversification is advised. Buyers of the leveraged mREIT ETNs should be prepared to experience some frightening news and market actions. However, I believe they will ultimately be rewarded.

