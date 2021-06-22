hatman12/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is finally coming of age. The decade-long restructure is effectively complete and it is now transitioning to a growth mode.

I am increasingly bullish on BCS's prospects going forward and upgrading it to a strong buy. I remain nimble and am taking advantage of the pull-back in the share price of the banks in recent days.

As of Q1'2021, Barclays' TVB sits at 267 pence and currently trading at ~170 pence. I expect its tangible book value (TVB) to be around 280 pence by the end of the year, reflecting profits, buybacks at discount to book, and release of loan loss provisions. So effectively at 40% discount to the book value, which suggests a rather distressed valuation (albeit not unlike many other European banks).

The large U.S. banks such as JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Bank of America (BAC) all trade well above TBV. Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) being an exception given their own idiosyncratic issues.

Data by YCharts

I believe that BCS's diversified universal banking model consisting of a corporate and investment bank together with a scale and leading consumer franchise in the UK is a very attractive proposition that is undervalued by the markets. I believe that BCS is effectively already earning its cost of capital on a sustainable basis (estimated at 10% per annum) and, therefore, it certainly does not deserve to be trading at such a distressed valuation.

What do the bears say?

The bears' narrative is premised on three key aspects.

Firstly, the bears are highly skeptical of the sustainability of returns in the corporate and investment bank ("CIB"). In past years, the CIB struggled to earn its cost of capital and hovered around mid-single-digits up until Mr. Staley joined. The great returns delivered in 2020 and Q1'2021 are seen as a one-off and the market expects industry revenues to normalize soon and for BCS to revert back to struggling to earn its cost of capital. In fact, there are clear signs of trading revenue normalization in Q2'2021 as guided recently by some of the large U.S. banks. This reinforces the bears' conviction.

Secondly, on the Consumer side, BCS faces significant headwinds in the form of lower interest rates as well as balances in unsecured lending. The fiscal and monetary response to the recent pandemic meant that consumers ended up with plenty of cash in their pockets and many simply repaid their credit card debt. The bears argue that it will take several quarters, if not years, to rebuild these balances up again to pre-pandemic levels.

Finally, the bears are concerned about costs. BCS is guiding to higher overall costs year-over-year comprising of performance-related compensation, investments, and real-estate restructuring charges.

Putting all of the above together, it is not a pretty picture, right?

The bears are too pessimistic

In my view, the bears are overly pessimistic.

Yes, it is true that trading revenue has normalized in Q2'2021. However, they appear to be still well above 2019 levels and the secular trends are positive. The capital markets are growing and financial assets (fixed income and equities) have grown significantly in recent years and that is beneficial for trading volumes and the intermediaries, like Barclays, that facilitate these.

But BCS is also a self-help story. BCS has been consistently taking market share from peers as demonstrated in the below slide from the FY2020 earnings deck:

BCS has taken market share by selectively investing in the business, but it also benefited from the exit of several European peers in recent years. The investment banking industry is now far more concentrated, and counterparties are therefore looking for diversification away from the top 5 large U.S. trading houses - Barclays is a clear beneficiary of these trends.

I view the capital markets intermediary business as a very attractive oligopoly that delivers great risk-adjusted returns over the cycle. Importantly though, it is a great diversifier as it has an inverse correlation to the consumer credit cycle and economic downturns. The pandemic was a case in point as BCS fared much better than other UK consumer banks.

Putting all of the above together, BCS corporate and investment bank is now sustainably earning its cost of capital. Mr. Market has not fully internalized this yet given the pandemic-related volatility and associated "noise" affecting the reported numbers.

I partially agree with the bears on the Consumer businesses. Pre-pandemic this was a business that was comfortably generating mid to high teens returns on equity. It is now challenged due to lower unsecured balances and interest rates.

On the flip side, the mortgage finance business is doing exceptionally well and with expanding margins. BCS traditionally has been more conservative on credit risks (due to Brexit and other idiosyncratic reasons); however, given the early stage of the recovery, the bank is now beginning to expand the credit risk box. This is the right time to do so, leaning against a strong economic recovery.

All in all, in the medium term, there is no reason why Barclays' Consumer businesses should not revert back to mid to high teens returns on equity.

The cost trajectory has been another key concern of the bears that I believe is fundamentally misguided. The performance-based cost accruals are based on the revenue trajectory in the investment bank. The investment bank delivered an 18 percent return on equity in Q1'2021 which already includes the higher bonus run-rates. In the seasonally weaker 2nd quarter and beyond, the accruals should adjust lower, in line with top-line revenue. This is just part and parcel of managing this type of volatile business, which is completely in line with peers' approach.

I also like the fact that BCS is heavily investing at this point of the cycle. It demonstrates the confidence of management in the outlook and ability to capitalize on revenue growth opportunities.

Final thoughts

I am buying the dip in Barclays. I think that Mr. Market has not yet internalized that BCS is no longer in a restructuring mode, rather it is investing for growth. In my view, BCS is already sustainably earning its cost of capital yet trades at a massive discount to book. It is well-capitalized and generates a lot of capital that should be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks in upcoming quarters.

The bears are overly focused on near-term perceived headwinds whilst not giving management credit for the turnaround in the investment bank as well as factoring in any growth opportunities such as unsecured credit and payments.

I see an upside of ~50 percent and higher if we indeed transition to a higher inflationary environment.

BCS is now a conviction buy for me in the European banking space and I am upgrading my rating to "very bullish".