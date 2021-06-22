Can Investors Earn 5% Yields On Mega-Cap Stocks With Low Risk?

narvikk/E+ via Getty Images

Income investors are having a hard time getting what they need out of the market today. Low bond yields mean neither treasury bonds purchased in ETFs such as iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond (IEF), or investment-grade corporate bond ETFs such as AGG or LQD provide attractive returns. We've even gotten to the point that low-grade, high-yielding junk bonds (which you can purchase in ETFs such as JNK or HYG and SJNK) are offering their lowest yields ever!

So what's a yield-focused investor to do?

One suggestion for getting through a period of high prices like now is to consider writing long-dated in-the-money covered calls on high-quality stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), and Amazon (AMZN). In this article, I want to explain why an income-focused investor can create some yield while taking on less risk than the market in this way.

What is a covered call?

Writing covered calls is a well-known strategy in which an investor takes a stock she already owns (or buys for the transaction) and sells a call contract, giving someone else the right to buy 100 shares of the stock at a given strike price in exchange for a premium, paid in cash. Selling calls on existing portfolio can reduce the risk or impact of a drawdown because if the market goes down or the price of the stock goes down, the seller keeps the premium - which you can then either re-invest or withdraw as portfolio income.

The downside of selling calls is that it also limits the portfolio's upside. This is a big issue over a long period of time because even an income-focused investor really needs her portfolio to appreciate over time in order to be compensated for the risk of holding equities. So, even if selling calls for income seems like a good idea, I would strongly counsel the seller to re-invest some of the options premium either on an ongoing basis or to put it aside "for a rainy day" and re-invest opportunistically.

The premiums a call seller gets can be affected by a number of factors including the expected volatility of the stock on which you're selling the option, the time to expiration, and the degree to which the option is in-the-money or out-of-the-money. The Black-Scholes theory is a model that theoretically prices all options according to six factors, but it seems most "do it yourself" investors are likely to get carried away with a false sense of precision talking about options Greeks. Let it suffice to say that longer-dated options cost more than short-dated ones and options on volatile stocks cost a lot more than options on stable ones.

One last introductory consideration is to think about what the trade means to the person on the other side. To give you an example, let's assume you wanted to sell calls on Apple because you think the price is too high. The person buying those calls might disagree with you, think the price is going higher, and be happy to buy those calls you're selling. But there are a lot of other reasons for someone to buy calls. For one thing, they may be short other Apple calls (or short Apple stock) or short another part of the market and he is using these calls as a hedge. In that case, the price of calls may not represent a judgment about the likelihood of Apple reaching that share price (which is why you sold them) but something else altogether.

You'll see why this matters in the example below.

First Example - Calls on Apple

Apple is not only the world's most profitable company, it's also one of the most admired. Not only is Apple at the leading edge of consumer technology, it's also the largest single holding of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) despite Berkshire Chairman Warren Buffett's historic aversion to investing in technology stocks.

You can point to a few things in the financial statements from Apple's annual report that show how successful they have been:

(Note that Apple's fiscal year ends at the end of September, so current numbers available in the most recent quarterly report are more up-to date.)

First, with the "Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities" of almost $200 billion against long-term debt of almost $100 billion, the company has an enormous amount of cash available. Second, net income has consistently been between $55 billion and $60 billion each of the last three years. Third, the company uses earnings to not only pay a dividend but also to repurchase shares, so you can see for example that in 2018, the company's net income was higher than 2020's by almost ten percent, net income per diluted share 10% higher in 2020!

All this means though is that Apple is a financially strong company. To determine whether or not it is a good investment, we have to compare price to value. At the current market capitalization of $2,180 billion, if we subtract the $100 billion in excess cash on Apple's balance sheet and estimate near-term earnings of $55-$60 billion, we see that Apple is selling at a price-to-earnings ratio of 35-to-38 or a 2.6%-to-2.8% earnings yield. Maybe that's too high a price to pay even for stock in a great company? Maybe Apple's ability to buy back stock is high enough that you can afford to pay this price and still earn a good return on your investment? No one can say for sure.

But what we can say is that using a long-dated in-the-money covered call, we can produce the possibility of 5% income at a relatively low risk of loss of capital. To earn 5% income on investing in Apple at $130/share, I would need to hold $136.50 at the end of the year. Using an options table such as this one from Yahoo Finance:

I've circled two options that I think may be worth considering that expire one year from now in June of 2022. If you bought 100 shares of Apple today and sold a covered at-the-money call for $15.30, you get the premium in cash and effectively only paid $115 for your shares. You could also consider this as though you invested $13,000 and earned a premium of 11.7%. I don't favor this because it feels like counting your chickens before they've hatched. I'd rather see it as a discount against the price of the shares. The problem is that you begin to take on investment risk if Apple's share price falls below $115. Maybe that's something you're comfortable with because as you can see here:

Shares haven't been that low since the recent bull market got going in November, or maybe that's something you're not comfortable with because Apple shares traded much lower than this until last year:

Either way, if our goal is only to hit that 5% target while taking on as little risk as possible, you can get there by selling an in-the-money call such as the one highlighted above at $110.00/share for $27.00. In that case, you'd put up $13,000 to buy 100 shares of the stock and receive a premium of $2,700. Your upside is limited to about 5% (you will get a dividend in cash in the meantime pushing you over 5% return), but your downside doesn't start until Apple shares go below $103.00/share.

Does that $12/share downside make a difference in assessing risk? Here's why I think it does. First of all, the likelihood of the stock falling to $115 is greater than the odds that it falls to $103. But second and more importantly, the impact of falling FURTHER from each of those prices makes a big difference to your downside. Let's imagine a world in which stocks briefly fell back to COVID-19 levels of panic and Apple hit $60 a share. To "get back to even," at $103, you'd need a return off the bottom of 72%, while to "get back to even" at $115, you'd need 92%. While it should be obvious that it's easier to earn a 72% return than a 92% return, I'd rather learn "the easy way" by doing this back-of-the-envelope math than learn "the hard way" by experiencing it in real life.

Comparing Covered calls at Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook

I used the example of Apple first because their business is relatively easy to analyze from a financial standpoint. Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook have more "moving pieces" and in my opinion have more complex positions in their respective markets that make it harder to predict their earnings into the future with certainty.

Alphabet's most recent share price was $2510, so to earn a 5% return on the price of 10 shares of stock, I would need to hold $26,355 at the end of a year. Note that I used standard options contracts for 100 shares in the earlier examples and a mini options contract for Alphabet and Amazon here. Looking for a one-year option whose premium plus strike price equals $2,635, I find the $2,150 strike with a June 2022 expiration can be sold for a premium of $515. While buying Alphabet for $2,150/share might or might not be a good idea, it doesn't seem like it will be very difficult for shares to get below that price in the event of some market turbulence, having been there as recently as April 1:

For that reason, I'll take a pass on covered calls at Google.

Microsoft shares were $259.50 recently, so a 5% yield brings us to $272.43. You can reach that 5% number selling a June 2022 expiration covered call with a strike price of $225 for $47.72. All I'm doing here is drawing a line at a given share price and seeing when the last time the stock was that cheap. That's not a very thorough way to evaluate investment prospects or risk, but I still think it gives me a sense of what we're up against:

So based on the fact that Microsoft hasn't returned to that stock price since January and it hadn't been that far below these levels before, it seems to me like looking for a 5% yield from a covered call at Microsoft is safer than looking for it from Alphabet.

Amazon clocked in at $3,486 per share on Friday, so to hit our 5% return goal, we would need $3,660 after strike price plus option premium. I'll consider selling a June 2022 option with a strike of $3,000 for $700 in premium. As you can see here:

Amazon has traded above $3000 for almost all of the last year, so one might feel more comfortable pursuing this covered call strategy for Amazon than for the last two we've looked at.

Finally, let's consider Facebook. Facebook stock traded at $329 on Friday, so a 5% gain would come in at $345.45. We can reach that goal by buying Facebook and selling a June 2020 call with a $260 strike for $87. The last time FB got down to $87 was this Spring:

So perhaps Facebook isn't as attractive a possibility for a reduced-risk way to make our 5%.

Conclusion

A buy-write strategy selling in-the-money covered calls may not be the best way or the safest way possible to earn 5% income in this market, but in light of the risk of pursuing other bonds or stocks, it could be a good solution for an investor focused on income. In light of the very rudimentary analysis used above of looking at recent stock prices (rather than complete valuations), Amazon might be the best candidate for this kind of strategy, but Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook could be good possibilities at lower prices from here.