Bel Fuse: Successfully Deleveraging The Balance Sheet

popovaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) (NASDAQ:BELFA) is in a very tough stage of its cycle. After two major acquisitions in 2014 and 2015, the company lost some customers due to tariffs imposed on its products imported from China and has faced a global pandemic crisis, increasing wages, and increasing raw material costs. Despite this, the company has remained profitable most of the time and its debt load has declined considerably.

Gross profit margins are healthy and the company is generating excess cash after covering the dividend and interest expenses. This will allow the company to keep paying down its debt load. Also, cash on hand is very strong, and prices are expected to rise in the coming quarters. For this reason, I believe net sales will increase in the coming quarters as well as gross profit margins. Also, declining interest expenses will likely allow the company to return to the path of growth.

A brief overview of the company

Bel Fuse is a manufacturer of a wide range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The company manufactures products and components for a wide range of electronic products, and its operations are divided into three main product categories: Magnetic Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, and Connectivity Solutions. These products include connectors, transformers, inductors, wireless charging coils, choke and rectifiers, optical connectivity components (including fiber optic cable assemblies and connectors), ICM connectors, discrete magnetics, high-frequency magnetics, aviation spares, microwave components, cable assemblies, and more. The company's products are used in a wide range of markets including security, transportation, broadcast and video, lighting, gaming and electronics, medical, military, commercial aerospace, electrical and computing, data centers, industrial, and more.

Image source: June 9, 2021, Stifel Conference presentation

The company was founded in 1949 and has a market cap of ~$170 million, so it is very important to take into account that it is a micro-cap company and the risks associated with such small companies. Currently, the company employs over 6,000 workers across 14 countries (23% of the workforce is located in North America).

Data by YCharts

Currently, the share price stands at $14.01, which represents a 58.30% decline from mid-term highs of $33.60 on December 27, 2016. This is indeed a very high decline that shows a very negative sentiment by investors. For this reason, it's very important to assess the potential upside and the risks faced by investors who are willing to bet on this potential turnaround before jumping in.

A very aggressive M&A strategy led to overleverage

The company has adopted a very aggressive M&A (mergers and acquisitions) strategy over the last decade, thus abandoning its debt-free status. The company's recent big expansion took place in 2014 and 2015 after making two major acquisitions that would dramatically boost sales while adding a backpack full of debt to the back of the balance sheet. Since then, the company has gone to great lengths to deleverage it, but this has (inevitably) prevented it from investing in the expansion of the recently acquired businesses.

On June 20, 2014, the company acquired the Power-One Solutions business from ABB for ~$117 million. The acquired business reported net sales of $251 million in 2013, so it was a major acquisition considering the company's net sales for 2013 were $349.19 million. Later, on January 26, 2015, the company sold the Network Power Systems division of its recently acquired Power Solutions business to Unipower LLC. for $10 million in order to reduce debt.

But before the divestment of the Network Power Systems division of Power Solutions, the company continued the aggressive M&A strategy with another major acquisition. On July 25, 2014, the company acquired the Emerson Network Power Connectivity Solutions business from Emerson Electric (EMR) for ~$94 million. This business operates facilities in North America, the U.K., and China, had sales of ~$83 million in 2013, and employed ~525 workers. In this sense, this also represented a major acquisition, and the company took a rest as long-term debt skyrocketed to $219.18 million in 2014 from $0 before the first major acquisition.

After a period of deleveraging, on October 3, 2018, the company acquired BCMZ Precision Engineering Limited, a UK-based manufacturer of precision machined components founded in 1970. One year later, on December 3, 2019, the company acquired the majority of the power business of CUI Inc. With trailing twelve months' sales of ~$37 million, the newly acquired company enjoys gross margins historically higher than Bel Fuse.

In January 2021, the company acquired rms Connectors, Inc., a harsh environment circular connectors manufacturer that operates in the military and aerospace markets. And finally, on March 31, 2021, the company acquired EOS, a branded power supplies manufacturing company established in California in 1991 with a manufacturing facility located in Mumbai, India, for a cash consideration of $7 million. The newly acquired company operates a 56,000 square foot facility that generated net sales of ~$12 million in 2020 and employs ~400 workers. EOS manufactures AC/DC power product footprints for the global medical, industrial, and other commercial markets, and serves over 3,000 world-class OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) around the globe.

Net sales keep stagnant despite recent acquisitions

Overall, the company has managed to increase net sales in the long run but has recently shown great difficulty even in maintaining sales flat. The company almost managed to exceed $600 million in net sales after the two large acquisitions of 2014 and 2015, but they then deflated to below $500 million in 2019, with a further slight decline in 2020 as a consequence, in part, of the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: 10-K filings

2019 was a difficult year due to additional tariffs imposed on the company's products imported from China. Also, many customers filled their inventories in 2018 in anticipation of rising prices in 2019. Things got even uglier in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis, although the impact was less in this case. During the first quarter of 2020, the company reported a revenue decline of 17.08% year over year to $104 million. Net sales almost recovered (to 2019 levels) during the second quarter of 2020 as revenue declined by 4.90% year over year to $121 million, which represents a much softer decline in comparison to the first quarter. During the third quarter of 2020, revenue remained flat (increased by 0.01%) year over year at $124.5 million. And during the fourth quarter of 2020, revenue increased by almost 1% year over year to $116.1 million.

The (partial) recovery from the coronavirus pandemic crisis was confirmed during the first quarter of 2021 as revenue increased by 6.41% year over year to $110.6 million. Still, if we compare the quarter to the same quarter of 2019 (before the coronavirus pandemic crisis), net sales actually declined by 11.76%. Still, increasing pricing should boost net sales in the coming quarters.

Using 2019 as a reference, 35% of reported net sales come from the Cinch Connectivity Solutions segment, 33.21% from the Power Solutions and Protection segment, and 31.79% from the Magnetic Solutions segment. 52% of net sales come from North America, 31.43% come from Asia, and 16.58% come from Europe.

Source: 10-K filings

In this sense, the company is overall well-diversified in terms of geography and operating segment.

Data by YCharts

The PS ratio is in the historical minimums range at 0.366, which means the company makes $2.73 in sales annually for each dollar invested (despite declining sales). This is a very high return in terms of sales, which means investors are expecting very little from the company's performance. Declining sales are a source of enormous frustration for investors, but margins are as important as sales because, after all, the company needs to make actual money from sales.

Margins are not that bad

The company has a relatively stable gross profit margin of 25.16%, which means the company makes $0.25 annually from each dollar coming from sales after subtracting the cost of goods sold. Also, the company is usually able to generate positive EBITDA, which is also a very good profitability sign.

Data by YCharts

I would actually expect a lower gross profit margin coming from a company with such a low PS ratio. In this sense, the company generates enough free cash flow to cover interest and dividend expenses. And thanks to this fact, the company has been able to deleverage the balance sheet at a relatively fast pace since 2015. During the first quarter of 2021, gross profit margin declined to 21.9% as prices of raw materials increased as well as labor wages, but the management anticipates increasing prices for the coming quarters, so a margin stabilization should be expected during the second half of 2021. Also, forex is playing against the company's results.

The company is successfully deleveraging its balance sheet

The company's long-term debt reached $220 million in 2014 as a consequence of the aggressive M&A strategy and, since then, the company has worked hard to gradually reducing this debt load. Overall, I would say the deleveraging process has been so far a success. But investing so much cash to pay down debt is one of the main reasons the company couldn't keep net sales afloat.

Data by YCharts

Still, time seems to play against the company since sales have not stopped falling. But the most significant aspect I would like to highlight as of now is regarding strong cash on hand. The company holds $74 million of cash and equivalents, which would allow it to pay down more than half of its outstanding long-term debt. This greatly reduces risks and ensures further declines in long-term debt, which will allow a significant reduction of interest expenses in 2021 and 2022.

Source: 10-K filings

Thanks to declining debt, the company managed to decrease the annual interest expense by 37.45% from $7.59 million in 2015 to $ 4.75 million in 2020. During 2020, interest expenses declined thanks to lower interest rates as well as lower outstanding debt. Thanks to this reduction in interest expenses, the company now has ~$3 million more available annually, which will be very useful in the coming years as the company now needs to invest in growth initiatives in order to return to the growth path. The decline continued in the first quarter of 2021 as interest expenses were $0.80 million compared to $1.4 million in the same quarter of 2020. In this sense, interest expenses are expected to be well below $4 million for 2021, and this will give the company some oxygen to invest in other important parts of the business.

The company is making excess cash after covering dividend and interest expenses

The company increased the dividend payout from $0.04 for Class A shares and $0.05 from Class B shares to $0.06 for Class A shares and $0.07 for Class B shares in 2007. Since then, the company has been uninterruptedly paying the same quarterly dividend year after year. To calculate the cash payout ratio, I calculated what percentage of the unlevered free cash flow was allocated for the payment of the dividend and interest expense each year.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Unlevered free cash flow (in millions) $9.1 $3.1 -$9.9 $62.0 $29.8 $18.5 $4.7 $13.2 $37.4 Dividend paid (in millions) $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $3.2 $3.2 $3.3 $3.3 $3.4 $3.4 Interest expense (in millions) $0 $0.2 $4.0 $7.6 $6.7 $6.8 $5.3 $5.4 $4.7 Cash Payout ratio 35% 106% - 12% 33% 55% 183% 67% 22%

Source: 10-K filings

Overall, the company has been profitable almost every year and a low cash payout ratio allowed the company to deleverage the balance sheet, thus decreasing interest expenses. This reduction in the interest expense allowed the company to have lower cash payout ratios, and this will ultimately allow the company to make some new acquisitions soon or expand the current business.

Data by YCharts

The share price decline has produced a recent spike in the dividend yield to 2.00%, which is well above the historical average. Still, no dividend raises should be expected as the company has not increased it for 14 years and is still quite leveraged. The main reason for such a low dividend yield is because the company is allocating more cash to cover interest expenses than the dividend.

Risks worth mentioning

The company still carries a considerable amount of debt. This debt load generates interest expenses that limit the amount of cash the company can invest back into the business for growth and profitability initiatives or new acquisitions. Also, it dramatically increases the risk of insolvency in the event the company experiences too low profitability for too long. This risk is partially offset by strong cash on hand, and thanks to it, the company will most likely keep paying down debt in the coming years while making some new acquisitions.

Also, we must always take into account the fact that the company operates in the technological and electronics industries, and thus, it needs to release new products periodically in order to adapt to new technologies. This increases the need for increased capital expenditures and also possess a risk of or not being able to develop certain kinds of products in time.

The company's share price has been experiencing a downward trend since 2017 after a period of share price stagnation after crashing in 2009 due to the 2007 financial crisis. Thus, there is a wide probability of further price declines. For this reason, an investor should consider averaging down as the price may go lower in the short to medium term.

Another risk I would like to mention is related to share dilution.

Data by YCharts

The company has historically diluted its shares to keep growing. On March 1, 2013, there were 11,367,689 shares outstanding. As a consequence of the company's aggressive M&A strategy, shares outstanding increased to 12,349,514. This represents an 8.64% increase in this period of time. This degree of share dilution is very low compared to experienced growth, but investors should always keep an eye on the number of shares outstanding as an increase essentially decreases the size of the company that each share represents.

Conclusion

Bel Fuse is in a very delicate moment of its cycle. After two major acquisitions, the company allocated a big portion of the cash generated to pay down debt, and this has severely limited the possibility of continuing on the path of growth. In parallel, the company has recently suffered a series of headwinds that have accumulated and that have created a degree of frustration in investors, including tariffs imposed on the company's products imported from China, higher prices for raw materials, increased wages, and the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

But we must not forget that, above all, it is a company with a strong cyclical component that, despite all the headwinds that has had to go through in recent years, has managed to remain profitable, pay the dividend, cover the interest expense, maintain healthy profit margins and pay down half of all its outstanding long-term debt while accumulating a large amount of cash on hand that will allow it to continue the deleveraging process. For this reason, I strongly believe Bel Fuse is a buy at this price.