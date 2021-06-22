Caboclin/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis and background

This article presents an analysis of Southern Company (NYSE:SO), and the thesis is that the potential returns are limited at its current price level both in the short term (3-5 years) and longer term.

I’ve studied some of the utilities businesses in detail and owned some of them over the years. Due to my day job, I also happen to know quite a bit of the electricity business (or energy and power business in general). And starting with this one, I plan to organize my notes and publish a series of articles on a few utility businesses.

Also, I’ve analyzed the overall sector earlier in the following articles, in case you are interested in a more macroscopic level reading of the utility sector:

This article analyzed XLU with a focus on the electricity business on a macro level.

This article analyzed UTF with a focus on its yield and yield spread at historical low level.

This article analyzed VPU and suggested that its yield spread is getting close to a potential buying zone.

It would also help to briefly summarize my investment philosophy to provide a context. I am a long-term, conservative, and value-oriented investor. I hold a rather concentrated portfolio with about a dozen stocks. I rarely buy and very rarely sell. So you will see me writing about a handful of holdings (and my watch list) multiple times from different angles. If you like reading in-depth and multifaceted coverage on the same holdings, I am your guy.

My goal for my stock holdings is to generate Double Digit return over a Decade when annualized, and that is why I nickname my portfolio the DDD portfolio. Currently, my portfolio holds the following 9 stocks. Using the date I first published the DDD portfolio on 5/31/2021 as the inception date, its performance on a weekly basis is summarized in the following two charts. It has been a really short time compared to my horizon, but so far so good fortunately.

Source: author.

Source: author.

Difficulties of valuing utilities business

For many of you who are reading this, you most likely have already known the various valuation models. Particularly, you probably have known about A) the discounted cash flow or discounted dividend model, and B) that these models are supposed to be especially well suited for the utility business because of its stability. These models are intuitive and the results are so mathematically elegant – the temptation to apply them is almost irresistible. These models essentially say the fair price for a utility business is equal to:

Fair Price = D/(r−g)

where D is the current dividend (or another measure of earning, say EPS), r the discount rate, and g is the growth rate of the dividend (or earning).

In practice, however, both r and g are difficult to estimate. And it’s just mathematically problematic whenever you try to divide something (D or EPS) by the difference of two small numbers (r and g), because the uncertainty will be magnified.

Take the following data of SO as an example. As seen, the growth rate alone varied from ~1% to ~9% over the past decade depending on which metric you use and what time period you pick. Combined with the arbitrariness in choosing the discount rate, pretty much any valuation can be justified.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Valuation of stable utilities business as a bond

Recognizing the above difficulties, my valuation method is essentially to value stable utilities as a bond. Fundamentally, I view the purchase of utilities as an asset plus dividend purchase (again just like a bond), in contrast to a purchase of future income for stock investment in general. The method is based on the book value and dividend – two most easily obtainable and reliable numbers. Sometimes two numbers with good reliability are better than a bunch of numbers with a lot of uncertainty and ambiguity.

For companies like SO who has been steadily increasing dividend (for an impressive 21 years consecutively), the method is further simplified to dividend. As seen in the chart below, its yield has been bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 4% and 5% almost all the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 5%, SO is significantly undervalued. And when the yield is near or below 4%, it means the opposite.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

More fundamental thoughts on valuating stable utilities as a bond

In addition to the above data fitting, this section provides my more fundamentals thoughts. If you, like me, are a long-term investor who subscribes to the concepts of owner’s earning, perpetual growth rate, and equity bond, then the calculation of the long-term return is “simple”. It is simply the summation of the owner’s earning yield (“OEY”) and the perpetual growth rate (“PGR”), i.e.,

Longer Term ROI = OEY + PGR

Because in the long term, all fluctuations in valuation are averaged out (all luck at the end even out). And it doesn’t really matter how the business uses the earning (pay out as dividend, retained in the bank account, or repurchase stocks). As long as used sensibly (as SO has demonstrated in the past for decades), it will be reflected as a return to the business owner.

This framework reveals two main issues with utilities: A) they do not really provide owner’s earning (at least not in the sense for other business), and B) even though they can grow perpetually, the growth comes at a very high cost.

First, let’s look at the owner’s earning. The owner’s earning is the real economic earning of the business, not the nominal accounting earning. As a crude estimate, we will approximate the owner’s earning by subtracting the depreciation (i.e., the maintenance CAPEX) and interest expenses from the operation cash flow (“OPC”). As can be seen, in recent years for SO, the depreciation plus interest expense operating already eat away between 80% to 90% of the OPC – there is not too much owner’s earning left, if at all, especially if we also want to pay dividend and fuel growth (more on this a bit later).

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

As a result, SO (and most other utilities business too) has to rely on borrowing and issuance of new stocks to keep paying dividend and affording growth CAPEX. The chart below shows the amount of SO’s new borrowing and stock issuance as a percentage of operation income. As seen, it is a business sustained by new borrowing to some degree, which is backed by future electricity sale. In this sense, it is exactly like a government bond (the difference is government bond is backed by future tax income).

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Second, let’s look at the PGR. To understand and estimate it, we will need to first estimate the return on capital employed (“ROCE”). Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital actually employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income – a key to estimate the PGR. For utilities, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses. This is a minor part of the ROCE for utilities.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to run their business and sell their products. This is the dominating majority part of the ROCE for utilities.

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of SO over the past decade are shown below. As seen, their ROCE is on average 7.5% (compared to 20% to 30% for other holdings in my DDD portfolio). For a business with a 7.5% ROCE, it needs to reinvest 50% of its earning to grow at 3.75% (PGR = ROCE * fraction of earning reinvested = 7.5% * 50% = 3.75%). But, as just mentioned, utilities usually do not have such flexibility of reinvesting 50% of its earnings to grow even if they can find plenty of growth opportunities. Their operation income typically does not cover their interest expenses, dividend, and maintenance CAPEX as seen.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Potential return in the short term

Based on the above discussion, the following table shows a valuation of SO primarily based on its yield. At its current price levels, it is slightly overvalued in terms of dividend yield (by ~3%). By its historical PE multiple, it is about 10% overvalued.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Aside from the slight overvaluation, my additional reservations are with their short-term risks and margin of safety at this current price level. Based on the above analysis of the business fundamental, let’s look at a good scenario in the next ~3 years by assuming the following:

1. 3% earning growth per year, assuming interest expenses staying low and electricity price rises in tandem with inflation.

2. Share dilution at -1.0% per year (its recent history has been about 2.1% per year).

3. Dividend is at its current level of 4.3% level (assuming dividend increase would keep their dividend yield approximately at the current level).

4. And we are lucky that valuation expands from the current level to a historical high (dividend yield ~4% and PE ~18x). If such luck is on our side, then within the next 3 years, it would add ~1.1% per annum to the total return.

Under this above good scenario, our total return would be 7.4% annually, not too attractive for me at this point.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Conclusion and final thoughts

This article uses a method to value a stable utility business like a bond, with a focus on yield, due to consideration of their particular owner’s earning and autonomous growth characteristics. The analysis suggests that the returns is limited for The Southern Company at its current price level of ~$61 both in the short term (3-5 years) and longer term. Under this above good scenario, our total return would be 7.4% annually, not too attractive for me at this point. As such, I will remain on the sidelines and wait for a better entry point even though SO is undoubtedly a great company (who has been growing dividend for an impressive 21 years consecutively).

Thx for reading! See you next time and let me know your comments and thoughts!

My investment strategy and disclosure of holdings

First, a little bit more about my overall portfolio management strategy and my stock selection methodology. At the portfolio level, I follow a variation of Dalio’s All Weather Portfolio. I hold three asset classes: gold, treasury bonds, and stocks. The main variation is adding a Dynamic Leverage as detailed in another one of my posts in case you are interested. Out of the stock asset class, 2/3 are invested in indexed stock ETFs (including leveraged ETFs), and the remaining 1/3 is invested in individual stocks.

For these individual stocks, I hold a rather concentrated portfolio of about a dozen stocks. For my stock selections, I follow a variation of Joel Greenblatt’s Magic Formula (“MF”) method to generate ideas. The variations primarily involve A) the inclusion of growth rate into the ranking, B) the use of a relative valuation metric (i.e., a stock’s current valuation compared to its historical valuation) to replace the absolute PE or EV/EBIT ratio in the original magic formula method, C) the fundamental aspects of the business, and D) some consideration of diversifications across different market sectors (though I do not mind holding multiple stocks in the same sector). Then I analyze these ideas in depth to make my final picks.

With the above background, here are my current holdings and their weight in my current portfolio. As you can see, I currently hold 9 positions. I am a firm believer that actions speak louder than words. Instead of (or in addition to) showing the arguments and analysis, show how much you actually hold. How much we actually hold tells more about our true opinion than our analysis.

I have written the following analyses for some of them with links provided here in case you are interested. And I will gradually write my analysis for the rest of my holdings.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which represents an asymmetric reward/risk profile to me as discussed in this full analysis here. Kroger (KR), the US largest grocery store by sales, which represents a good setup for a contrarian play and fits well to what I call the Buffett's 10x Pretax Rule. Lockheed Martin (LMT), a leading aerospace and defense company, which represents a wide moat business at a fair price as discussed in this full analysis here. General Dynamics (GD), a leading aerospace, marine systems, and defense company, which represents a business with both short term potential and decent perpetual growth prospects as discussed in this full analysis here.

Source: author based on data from The Vanguard Group, Inc.

As you can see, my holdings tend to be stocks with reasonable valuation, reasonable growth, and high quality. In terms of valuation, all holdings are trading at very reasonable valuation (both in terms of absolute valuation and relative valuation). The average PE is ~13.x for this group, compared to ~44 for the overall market (represented by SP500).

In terms of the growth, the PEG column provides some insights. The PE Growth ratio (“PEG”) was defined as the PE divided by the sum of dividend growth rate and dividend yield. As seen, this group offers an average PEG of 1.4, with the maximum of 1.8. In contrast, the PEG for SP500 is ~4 (assuming ~8% growth rate and ~2% current dividend yield).

In terms of quality, they are all leaders in their sector with a well-established business model, brand name, and moat. Their financial strength is among the strongest. For one thing - the interest coverage, calculated as EBIT divided by interest expense, is ~12x. And this calculation excluded INTC and BABA, which are essentially debt free given their current working capital and EBIT. And the quality of the business, measured by return on equity (“ROE”), is on average 30%, significantly higher than that of the overall market. Note the ROE of ABBV is ~160% with its particular capital structure and is not included in this average.

As a diversified group with such a wide margin of safety compared to SP500 both in terms of valuation, financial strength, and quality, they have been helping me beat the overall market and at the same time help me sleep well during any market turmoil.