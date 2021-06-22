Rawpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Adecco Group (OTCPK:AHEXY) is one of the world’s largest staffing and HR services companies in the world but is trailing its main competitor Randstad on a market cap basis.

Adecco’s primary listing is in Switzerland where the group is trading with ADEN as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume of almost 600,000 shares confirms its Swiss listing clearly offers the most liquid trading option. Using a share price of just under 62.5 CHF and the current share count of approximately 161M shares (excluding the almost 2 million treasury shares), the market capitalization is approximately 10.1B CHF. Although the shares are trading in Swiss Francs, Adecco reports its financial results in EUR, and where applicable I will use an EUR/CHF exchange rate of 1.09.

Keeping the damage limited in 2020

While no one was expecting a solid performance from Adecco in 2020 as we encountered one of the worst V-shaped economic collapses in a while, the company did relatively well. Thanks to its leading position on its core markets and its strong balance sheet (with a debt ratio of less than 0.5 despite the lower EBITDA in FY 2020), there was never any doubt about the survival of the Adecco Group.

In fact, Adecco did a good job in trying to keep its margins stable. While the revenue decreased by almost 17% from 23.4B EUR to 19.56B EUR, the direct cost of its services (as it is a service provider, we can’t really talk about ‘goods’ sold) decreased by a similar percentage and despite the revenue drop of almost 4B EUR, the gross profit decreased by just over 700M EUR.

It’s obviously not as easy to try to reduce the overhead expenses in a similar fashion. While Adecco was able to reduce its SG&A expenses, those dropped by less than 10%. Throw in the 371M EUR impairment charges and it’s hardly a surprise to see the operating income barely exceeding 100M EUR, at 118M EUR - down about 85% compared to 2019. To make things worse, some of those impairment charges didn’t allow for Adecco to report a tax-deductible item and that’s why the total tax bill came in at 165M EUR despite only generating a pre-tax income of 68M EUR. The verdict? A net loss of almost 100M EUR, or 0.61 EUR/share.

But you can obviously see the entire net loss was caused by the impairment charges and excluding those impairment charges, the pre-tax income would have been closer to 450M EUR while the net income would have come in at just under 300M EUR.

The situation clearly wasn’t as bad as the net loss made you think, and that’s very visible in the company’s cash flow statement in 2020 which isolates the impact of the non-cash expenses like the impairment charge.

The reported operating cash flow in FY 2020 was roughly 720M EUR, but this includes a 151M EUR contribution from changes in the working capital position. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was 569M EUR and after deducting the 157M EUR in capex, the total free cash flow in FY 2020 was just over 410M EUR.

Applying the current EUR/CHF exchange rate, the full-year free cash flow was approximately 447M CHF, or 2.78 CHF/share. Much better than the net loss would make you think, indeed.

And although the company clearly remained very much free cash flow positive, the 2020 performance was clearly still weaker than the 578M EUR or 630M CHF generated in FY2019. The adjusted free cash flow per share in FY 2019 came in at just over 3.9 CHF/share.

Off to a good start in 2021, and back on track

2020 is now in the past and we should be looking forward to seeing Adecco’s performance in the current financial year. Q1 was already off to a good start thanks to a strict cost control program. The revenue actually decreased by 3% in the first quarter, but the gross profit remained virtually unchanged. On top of that, the SG&A expenses decreased by 7%, allowing Adecco to boost its EBITA (not a typo) by 47%.

The net income in the first quarter came in at 124M EUR or 0.77 EUR per share. That’s approximately 0.84CHF, which means Adecco is clearly back on the right track.

That’s also confirmed in the cash flow statements. Adecco reported an operating cash flow of 114M EUR and after adding back the investments in the working capital position to the equation, the adjusted operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2021 was roughly 160M EUR. The total capex was just 25M EUR (which is a seasonal low, I do expect the full-year capex to clearly exceed 100M EUR), resulting in a Q1 free cash flow result of 135M EUR, or 147M CHF. That’s approximately 0.91 CHF/share.

And Adecco appears to be confident the next few quarters will be better as the restrictions are gradually lifted. Cash flows should remain ‘solid’ while Adecco expects the revenue to bounce back in Q2 although if one would compare the Q2 revenue with Q2 2020, the hurdle to jump over is pretty low.

Investment thesis

Based on the pre-COVID results, Adecco is still trading at a free cash flow yield of around 6%. Which isn’t too bad for an asset-light and capex-light business which was clearly able to keep the impact of the COVID pandemic on its financial results relatively limited. All eyes are now on the 2021 performance (and beyond), and I fully expect the company to be able to get back to its pre-COVID performance in the near future.

I currently don’t have a position in Adecco, but I would be interested on a pullback. I totally missed my opportunity to pick up some cheap stock below 40 CHF during the COVID crisis, but hindsight is always 20/20.