For the most part, the correction in tech stocks over the past several months have reset a lot of stocks to fair value after a bruisingly strong 2020. Some companies, like Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), however, have still managed to cling onto hefty premium valuations and continue to have risk of a further correction.

Okta is one of the leading brands in identity management. It's the most widely used provider for SSO logins (when signing into secure company portals, Okta is the software provider behind that security layer), and a recent $6.5 billion purchase of Auth0 has also vaulted Okta into a $30 billion market for customer identification as well.

The stock has remained, for years, an unshakeable Wall Street darling. It has only been this year, when investors began shying away from richly valued growth stocks, that Okta began to falter. Shares have traded in a choppy fashion so far in 2021, and the stock is down roughly 5% year-to-date and ~20% from highs. Considering how richly the stock is still trading, however, I still think there's downside risk for Okta.

Data by YCharts

Near-term and long-term valuation risk for Okta

I'll stress this point that I continually make on Okta: I don't disagree that Okta is a fantastic company that has produced fantastic results. But in my viewpoint, all this strength (and more) has already been priced into its stock, and I see very little room for further upside in Okta, especially in a market environment that has prioritized value and profitability over growth.

Let's check in on where Okta is currently trading. At current share prices near $237, Okta has a market cap of $31.40 billion. After we net off the $2.69 billion of cash and $1.77 billion of debt on Okta's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $30.49 billion.

Figure 1. Okta FY22 outlook

Source: Okta Q1 investor presentation

For the current fiscal year, meanwhile, Okta is guiding to $1.215-$1.225 billion in revenue, representing 45-47% y/y growth (including the contribution of Auth0 - though it's not disclosed exactly how much Auth0 will contribute to this year's revenue, Okta noted that Auth0 brings in $200 million of ARR). Against the midpoint of this revenue outlook, Okta trades at a whopping 25.0x EV/FY22 revenue multiple - placing Okta in the same valuation neighborhood as other expensive software stocks including Atlassian (TEAM), DocuSign (DOCU), and Palantir (PLTR).

Some bulls might say that to take a one-year revenue multiple for Okta's valuation is a bit too short-sighted. But even against Okta's longer-term targets, the stock is looking rich. Recently, Okta introduced targets for FY26 (the year ending January 2026, four years out from now).

As seen in the chart below, Okta is forecasting $4 billion in revenue for FY26 and a 20% FCF margin against that revenue, or $800 million in FCF.

Figure 2. Okta long-term FY26 targets Source: Okta Q1 investor presentation

This longer-term outlook raises two key concerns for me:

The revenue growth target is very aggressive, and most likely requires M&A to fulfill. In order to hit $4 billion organically in four years, Okta has to grow at 35% y/y for the next four years, which is basically where its most recent Q1 growth rate (+37% y/y) clocked in. This means essentially that Okta has to engage in M&A to hit this target to offset natural deceleration, meaning that Okta is likely to go down the "Salesforce path" of continually pursuing large targets like Auth0 in order to make good on its lofty long-term goals. In the long run, the continual dilution/margin contraction brought on by consistent M&A deals will put investors off.

Against the $800 million FY26 FCF target, Okta is already looking very expensive. Okta trades at a 38.1x EV/FY26 FCF multiple, if we assume the company is able to hit these long-term FY26 targets.

For the bulls that say valuation concerns are too short-sighted for Okta, I'd say that when Okta is already trading at a near-40x multiple of free cash flow four years out from today, a lot of Okta's future strength has already been priced into the stock at present day. Unless this FY26 target gets a meaningful revision upward (which is unlikely, considering how aggressive the revenue forecast already is), I don't see much room for upside at current levels.

Q1 download

This being said, we continue to note that Okta continues to turn in strong quarterly performance that beat Wall Street's modest targets. We don't think that this performance will translate into Okta's ability to grow organically at a ~35% y/y pace throughout 2026, but the strength of Okta's near-term results will placate investors for the time being.

Take a look at the Q1 earnings summary below:

Figure 3. Okta Q1 results Source: Okta Q1 investor presentation

Okta grew revenue at a 37% y/y pace to $251.0 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $239.2 million (+31% y/y) by a strong six-point margin. The company's revenue profile did decelerate, however, three points versus 40% y/y growth in Q4. We note that the Auth0 acquisition closed in May, so y/y growth will start looking very messy in Q2. Guidance calls for 47-48% y/y growth, and while we hope Okta will start disclosing organic (ex-Auth0) growth rates going forward, we think Okta's strategy will be to continue masking the M&A contribution to growth to shield the company from the impression that its core business is decelerating too quickly.

The company added 650 new customers in the quarter to end with a 10,650-strong customer base, up 27% y/y and roughly the same pace as Q4's net-new adds (600). The number of customers generating >$100k in ACV also grew 125 to end Q1 at 2,075 total customers (though a lumpy metric, we note this is less than the 170 adds the company notched in Q4). The company's TTM net revenue retention rate, a very closely-watched metric for all software companies, also slipped one point to 120% versus 121% in Q4 and 123% in Q3. We'll need to monitor closely if this metric continues slipping, as faltering net retention rates were a major driver in pushing the stocks of several other SaaS stocks down (including names like New Relic (NEWR) and Zendesk (ZEN)).

Management is of the opinion that the Auth0 acquisition will unleash cross-sell opportunities and thus a chance for Okta to lift its net retention trends. Per CEO Todd McKinnon's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call on synergies that Okta expects to achieve with Auth0:

Since the closing of the transaction, we've been able to do more detailed analysis on our existing base of customers and two things became very evident. First, there's even more opportunity to cross-sell and upsell than expected. And second, there's a clear need for both the Okta low-code approach and the Auth0 developer-led approach to the CIAM market, Okta is well positioned to become the standard for digital identity. The Okta and Auth0 platforms are made up of core technologies that are flexible, extensible and incredibly customizable to make that spectrum possible by building a platform that connects with everything and meets every identity use case, over time, will push the technology ecosystem to be safer and create more value for everyone. Together Okta and Auth0 create a powerful combination. We've strengthened our position as the world's leading independent identity cloud. We will create even more powerful network effects that will drive platform innovation, allowing us to better serve our customers with a broader range of use cases and audiences. And as a result, we will capture more of the massive and growing $80 billion identity market opportunity even faster."

On the more disappointing side, however, Okta barely made any progress on profitability. The company's pro forma gross margins were 78.1% in Q1, up only 60bps y/y and due to the slightly heavier mix of subscription revenue versus professional services vis-a-vis the prior year (which is normal as a software company scales; more of the services/onboarding work is offloaded to third-party vendors). Subscription margins, however, were relatively flat at 81.9%.

Figure 4. Okta gross margin trends

Source: Okta Q1 investor presentation

Similarly, Okta continued to generate massive GAAP-based losses. GAAP operating margins widened to a -36% loss, versus -29% in the year-ago quarter; after adding back stock comp and other non-cash expenses, pro forma operating margins clocked in at -6%, basically flat to -7% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 5. Okta operating margins Source: Okta Q1 investor presentation

We note that Okta continually falls short of a "Rule of 40" profile, with its -6% in pro forma operating margins and 37% organic revenue growth combining into a score of 31. Despite a premium valuation that is typically accorded to companies doing better on a Rule of 40 perspective, the fact that Okta is expecting continued margin pressures from Auth0 (and potentially further M&A deals down the road) is disappointing.

Key takeaways

Against both current-year revenue as well as free cash flow targets four years into the future, Okta looks prohibitively expensive. The company's ~6% year-to-date slide is relatively modest compared to other high-flying software companies like Palantir that have shed a much bigger portion of their gains. In my view, I continue to see no path for meaningful outperformance from Okta.